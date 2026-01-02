Pro Pundits - Zophar

FPL GW20 Q&A: Raya to Gabriel, best cheap mids + what to do with Keane?

2 January 2026 259 comments
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on Arsenal’s defensive assets, the best sub-£6.0m midfielders and using a Gameweek 20 Wildcard.

You can read his Gameweek 20 team reveal and transfers here.

Q: I would like your input on squad structure, i.e. moving away from a 3-5-2 to perhaps 4-4-2 or 4-5-1.

FP

(via IAWC (It’s a Wonderful Cruyff))

A: I moved to a 4-4-2 structure on my Gameweek 9 Wildcard and have not looked back since. Having three forwards has never really been a consideration as we are struggling to even find a consistent second forward alongside Erling Haaland (£15.1m), let alone two more.

The addition of defensive contribution (DefCon) points this season, along with teams focusing more on set-pieces and dead-balls, has just enhanced the appeal of defensive assets. They offer excellent value at their price and allow you get more high-quality picks in midfield and not have to search for bargain bins in the £6.0m-and-below bracket. 

However, the injuries to Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), Michael Keane (£4.8m), and Nico O’Reilly’s (£5.3m) early withdrawal, mean the pool of explosive defensive assets is drying up a bit. To make the 4-4-2 work, your defenders need to be capable of a 15-pointer. Apart from Arsenal, I’m struggling to identify those at the moment. 

Q: Is it worth swapping David Raya to Gabriel Magalhaes for a hit or is Jurrien Timber to Gabriel Magalhaes the sensible choice? I would prefer Gabriel over Timber long term but prefer Timber over Raya.

FPL Gameweek 11 Scout Picks: Arsenal triple-up

(via @FplFaiz)

A: This is a question that many FPL managers who are already tripled up on Arsenal are asking this week – which of the three makes way for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.4m)?

I still think Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) is one of the best defensive assets in the game, so like I mentioned in the last article, I would only get Gabriel alongside Timber, not instead of. 

So now the question is, assuming Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) is a given, how do you get Gabriel when you already have David Raya (£6.0m) and/or Declan Rice (£7.2m)? 

Personally, I have never been a fan of the Raya pick. Yes, Arsenal have the most clean sheets in the league and are the best defence. But the fact is that all of their back four have significantly higher ceiling and point-scoring potential than the Spanish shotstopper. DefCon, goals and assists are all on the menu with Arsenal’s proficiency at set-pieces.

So, I would have no hesitation in taking the hit to move Raya to Gabriel. It is a move that might backfire in the short term but I think long-term, you will make up the points. Gabriel is the second-best FPL asset in the game, and irrespective of the fixture, is capable of a 15-17 pointer. 

With Rice, it’s a bit trickier with so few midfielders delivering consistently. However, I think the injury gives you an opportunity to move the England international on. The points are in Arsenal’s defence more than their attack right now.

Q: Best sub-£6.0m midfielder picks as a Yankuba Minteh replacement?

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta 4

(via @FPLTransferTips)

A: There isn’t honestly much in that price bracket that you would be comfortable playing every week. Somebody at Bournemouth could become a better option after Antoine Semenyo’s (£7.7m) exit – maybe Marcus Tavernier (£5.6m) – but it’s a shot in the dark.

Harry Wilson (£5.8m) is still good value. Any player that’s taking all free-kicks and corners from both sides of the pitch, and is under £6.0m, is decent value.

Lucas Paqueta (£5.9m) has a great run of fixtures coming up but is such a frustrating player to own at times. Given West Ham United’s upcoming run, he would probably be my pick. 

James Garner’s (£5.0m) goal and assist against Forest puts him on the radar as well but that’s mostly if you need the money. I don’t trust Everton’s attack while two of their first-choice attackers, Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), are out. 

Q: What would you recommend doing with Michael Keane? I went to Gabriel Magalhaes early.

­­­FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Thiago, Keane + Longstaff 2

(via @aurom1986)

A: When asked about the nature of Keane’s injury, David Moyes refused to provide any specific details or a return-to-play timeline. This is quite frustrating and an alarming trend we are seeing with many Premier League managers this season, perhaps following in Mikel Arteta’s footsteps.

Given the super-short turnaround, unless it was illness or Keane was very close to making the squad, I don’t think he will be back for the Brentford game. 

At the time of writing, there isn’t any further update from Moyes, but if he does rule Keane out for the next two games, there is a case to move him on. 

Q: Declan Rice or Joachim Andersen out, or roll a transfer?

FPL notes: Calafiori ban + Rice the top-scoring midfielder

(via @siddas_10)

A: Not much is known about Rice’s return timescale at the time of writing but it is safe to assume that he will not be risked for the Bournemouth fixture, with the Liverpool game a more likely target after.

As mentioned in the earlier question, if you need to free up an Arsenal spot, moving on the England international does make sense. If that’s not a priority, I would look to hold on to him as I don’t think he will miss more than one game.

Q: Is it fine to play a Wildcard in Gameweek 20 if your team is not injury-swamped but you don’t like your picks? I only have one free transfer available.

When should you use your remaining FPL chips?

(via @CassaNovella_)

A: We are in an unpredictable period of the season with so many games in quick succession. What we are seeing right now is a large quantity of football that is largely devoid of quality. I would strongly advocate holding the Wildcard for later in the season unless your team is really, really ravaged by injuries. 

Q: Riccardo Calafiori to Gabriel Magalhaes for a hit?

FPL notes: Timber + Calafiori injury latest, Gabriel returns + why Minteh was benched 4

(via @RikFPLfan)

A: With Riccardo Calafiori’s (£5.7m) constant injury issues, I see him missing more games in the near future even if he is fit after the Bournemouth game (he’s ruled out of that one). Unlike Timber, I don’t like Calafiori as a long-term pick, so I would take the hit to move the Italian international on for Gabriel.

259 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    WC, should I ditch Foden? I bought him at 8.0, so I've got a lot of value tied up. I want BrunoF back as soon as he's available, and I think I want a City defender. Thoughts on this setup?

    Roefs Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski Nunes Alderete
    Saka Palmer BrunoF* Rogers Cherki
    Haaland DCL Obi

    Maybe Trossard as a placeholder for BrunoF?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      You have Cherki, but Fodens a huge Skull if I lose him.
      Streaky player can go missing & still destroy rank in a flash.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, for real! FOMO's a thing, sadly. Just wonder if now's the time to ditch him

        Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    What to do? 1FT 1.4ITB. Defence isn't great.

    Raya
    Keane Timber Dorgu
    Cunha Saka Bruno G Wilson Foden
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka Sensei Gudmundsson Guiu

    A) Raya to Pickford
    B) Raya and Keane to Pickford and Gabriel -4pts
    C) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      B’s tasty

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Would you roll here or make a transfer? I’m debating Andersen > hall / cash as I think o’Reilly will be benched at weekend.

    Dubravka
    O’Reilly / Virgil / Gabriel
    Saka / foden / Anderson / cunha
    Haaland / Ekitike / Bowen

    Sanchez / mukiele / Andersen / Potts

    1ft , 0.6 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      roll

      Open Controls
  4. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Play 1

    A. O'Reilly
    B. Dorgu
    C. Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Dorgy

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    What is consensus - OReilly is fine to keep and will play?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Less than 3 days recovery for Ake, doe he start on Sunday?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don't think he started two games in a row in last 10 months so probably no!

        Open Controls
  6. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Been without Haaland All season, should I WC to get him in, to catch up, "only" 100 points behind in ML, 0FT, 2.1 ITB

    Dubravka
    Dijk, Gabriel, Gvardiol
    Gordon, Saka, Foden, Cherki, Rogers
    Bowen, Ekitike
    Kelleher, Mateta, Guehi Hartmann

    Open Controls
  7. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    The question is, is Gabriel worth a -4? Hmmm.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      He paid that off & more if you took a chance before this game week

      Open Controls
      1. Joelinton Travel Tavern
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah but thinking is he probably wont start 3 games in 8 days and Bournemouth is the one to rest him.

        Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    WC team done

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel - OBrien - Van de Ven
    Palmer - Saka - Foden - Gordon - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins

    John - Alderete - Esteve - Obi

    Plan is to save 4 FTs and do

    Gordon + VdV + OBrien + Verbruggen ➡ Sarr + Chalobah + Sanchez + Richards in GW 24 for the next fixture swing.

    Thoughts? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Downgrade Gordon to Bruno G and upgrade Verbruggen to Roefs for me mate

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don’t even want Roefs long term

        Sanchez is the long term GK

        Gordon has pens

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Planning a GK transfer on WC is a waste

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 12 Years
        just now

        The Chelsea fixture swing is huge

        Why not max points for that price with just using 1 transfer. Helps me get optimal teams from 20 to 27

        Verb + John and Sanvmchez gives me - BUR, whm, BOU, ful, WHM, wol, LEE, BUR

        What’s not to like?

        Open Controls
  9. Brunsvigeren
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Been without Haaland All season, should I WC to get him in, to catch up, "only" 100 points behind in ML, 0FT, 2.1 ITB

    Dubravka
    Dijk, Gabriel, Gvardiol
    Gordon, Saka, Foden, Cherki, Rogers
    Bowen, Ekitike
    Kelleher, Mateta, Guehi, Hartmann.

    Open Controls
  10. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Van Dijk -> Gabriel worth -4?
    No other Arsenal defence

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  11. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Have 1 ft
    1) O reilley to Gabriel
    2) Save, play mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  12. krumcake
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you just wildcard this team? I have 1 FT.

    Petrovic Dubravka
    Esteve* Andersen Virgil O'Reilly* Hincapie*
    Saka Rice* Semenyo* Foden L.Miley
    Thiago Haaland Ekiteke

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably.

      How many would you keep of the 15?

      Open Controls
      1. krumcake
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        I would probably only keep two or three, lol

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Likewise.

          Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      WC yes

      Open Controls
  13. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    C this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. Sid07
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Halland or saka

      Open Controls
  14. terranullius
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    So tired... final wc team, any thoughts please?

    Roefs, John
    Nunes, Gabriel, Tarkow, Mukiele, Cash
    Saka, Rice, Cherki, Enzo, Miley
    Watkins, Bowen, Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pretty good! I'd have Rogers over Bowen and change formation

      Open Controls
    2. Sandy Ravage
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  15. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wirtz to Rogers for a -4? Leaves me with no Liverpool cover, which ATM isn't all that bad

    Open Controls
  16. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best 4.8 here folks????

    A-Keane
    Or
    B- Cash

    Cheers everyone

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Isn't Keane injured

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not heard any update yet personally mate

        Open Controls
  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Iraola on Semenyo:

    'At least, he's going to be available in these two home games. We have a very short turnaround, and I hope he can be here for more time. A game against Arsenal will not be his farewell, no, that's not the idea.'

    https://x.com/i/status/2007070618634559843

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Is it really Iraola's decision...?

      Open Controls
  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Good to go here? Went Semenyo to Rogers last night

    Raya
    Gabriel Tarkowski Alderete
    Saka Foden Cunha Rogers Wilson
    Haaland(c) Ekitike

    Dubravka Guehi Chalobah Guiu 0FT 0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      just now

      gtg

      Open Controls
  19. Hxnsey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Semenyo & Richards out to Gabriel and Paqueta/Gravenberch. Which midfielder would you choose?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Paq out of those.

      Open Controls
  20. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anyone considering going without haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  21. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Is this a good effort?

    Roefs
    Gabriel VDV Tarkowski
    Rogers Cherki Bruno G Palmer
    Haaland (C) Ekitike Bowen

    Dubravka Nunes Mukiele KDH

    Nothing ITB cause I've neglected team value.

    Open Controls
  22. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Chances of foden and wirtz to be bench?
    Will u sell either one for -4 to rogers?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Slim imo and probably not

      Open Controls
  23. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any love for Martinez?

    Need a keeper with a good fixture this week for my H2H

    Open Controls
  24. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is John really nailed? Lost the last 3 of his 4 games.

    Open Controls
  25. Should have stuck with Golf…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Hi guys, so I’m looking for some help, for the first time in 18 years I led my own league since week 2, till last night. I can’t even explain how much I want/need to win my league, historically I do about average till mid December before finding the right gear and generally I would work my way from last or second last up to 2nd or 3rd and the. Holding that position till end of season. This year it’s like I’ve used up all my good ideas and luck and am now just blowing it. So I need help trying to figure out my next move. Team is as follows
    Raya
    Dorgu, O’Reilly, Guehi
    Foden, Cunha, Wilson, Wirtz
    Harland, Ekitike, Bowen
    Vicario, Senesi, Rice, Mukiele

    I have 0.9 in the bank and 1trans.
    I have no issue utilising my wildcard or free hit provided it makes sense. I had though about some version of
    Senesi to Gabriel
    Cunha to Rodger’s

    Open Controls

