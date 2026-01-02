Premier League yellow cards: Can players still be banned?

Following the conclusion of Thursday’s matches, every Premier League team has now contested 19 top-flight fixtures.

And if you’re a reader of these Suspension Tightrope articles, you’ll know that’s a significant milestone.

It means that everyone still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

As for what happens next, we’ll cover the key details in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 20?

There were 39 players who were a booking away from a ban going into Gameweek 19 – and just two fell at the final hurdle.

Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) was one of them: he will miss Chelsea’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) was the other. He’ll sit out Leeds United’s clash against Manchester United.

In terms of ongoing suspensions, Xavi Simons (£6.5m) serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 20?

Aston Villa pair Matty Cash (£4.8m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Andre (£5.3m) are all back after sitting out Gameweek 19 for yellow card accumulation.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

So, the race to 10 bookings – one that no Premier League player wants to win.

There’s nothing to worry about in the short term, at least. Even the leaders above, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m), are still three cautions away from a two-match ban.

