Suspensions

Premier League yellow cards: Can players still be banned?

2 January 2026 97 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Following the conclusion of Thursday’s matches, every Premier League team has now contested 19 top-flight fixtures.

And if you’re a reader of these Suspension Tightrope articles, you’ll know that’s a significant milestone.

It means that everyone still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

As for what happens next, we’ll cover the key details in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 20 yellow cards

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 20?

There were 39 players who were a booking away from a ban going into Gameweek 19 – and just two fell at the final hurdle.

Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) was one of them: he will miss Chelsea’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

Ethan Ampadu (£4.9m) was the other. He’ll sit out Leeds United’s clash against Manchester United.

In terms of ongoing suspensions, Xavi Simons (£6.5m) serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 20?

Aston Villa pair Matty Cash (£4.8m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Andre (£5.3m) are all back after sitting out Gameweek 19 for yellow card accumulation.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

yellow cards

So, the race to 10 bookings – one that no Premier League player wants to win.

There’s nothing to worry about in the short term, at least. Even the leaders above, Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m), are still three cautions away from a two-match ban.

  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Semenyo to:

    A) Cherki
    B) Rogers
    C) Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Lignja
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Im thinking Rogers, or Gordon, cant decide...

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Whatever you do dont touch cuhna. I fell into that trap

        Open Controls
  2. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    4ft and 0.2itb. Thinking about Raya + VVD -> Kelleher + Gabriel. Sound good? Team would then be

    Kelleher
    Timber Gabriel Tarkowski
    Saka Foden Cunha BrunoG Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka; Andersen, Guiu, Rodon*

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Solid moves

      Open Controls
  3. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    FPL Season ticker is usually a reliable source of indication based on the teams/predicted outcomes, not sure if the FPL Team have the 'Newcastle home to Palace' assumption correct!

    Has anyone got the explanation for this, if yes, I'll put a wager on Palace 😀

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Newcastle are at home though.

      Open Controls
      1. Denis Tueart on the wing
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Newcastle are 7/10 and Palace are 4/1 at Bet365, so the ticker isn't very accurate

        Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Another torrid game week in this increasingly torrid season. GW rank of 10m!!, OR more than doubled, and out of the top 10k too

    It seems like it's nearly impossible to catch a meaningful green arrow unless you're on a chip

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      in this increasingly drought-stricken fpl season for me

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Can't be that torrid if you're anywhere near top 10k

      Open Controls
    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Template can take u only so far

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        This differentials or drop

        Open Controls
  5. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    A) Chalobah & Rice to Hall & Rogers for a hit
    B) Chalobah & Rice to Cash & Gordon for a hit
    C) roll

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Trying to find a Minteh replacement up to 5.7 is hard work. Currently on Garner but it doesn't excite me whatsoever

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Le Fee?

      Open Controls
    2. mr_jones
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Garner probably more a one week big pointer trap. maybe xhaka or zubimendi. but also not the greatest options.

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Xhaka was brilliant last night. Not fplwise maybe but he ran it for sunderland

        Open Controls
      2. WATERMELONS
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Id avoid zubimendi. Waste of an arsenal spot

        Open Controls
    3. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Anderson?

      Open Controls
  7. WATERMELONS
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Play:
    a) Dubravka (bha) or
    b) Sanchez (MCI)?

    Bench:
    1) Dorgu
    2) Hall
    3) Van Hecke
    4) O’Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. mr_jones
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
      1. WATERMELONS
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Thank you Mr Jones.
        Do you have a thing going on?

        Open Controls
        1. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          no, i‘m just stare at the beautiful women

          Open Controls
      2. WATERMELONS
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thing about Dorgu. VS wolves He had ball in net once and an assist also - both ruled out for off side. He is playing well in a poor side.

        But id wager Leeds to beat Man U. Leeds look solid. Man U look confused.

        Open Controls
        1. mr_jones
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          yeah he‘s juicy because he plays RW atm. otherwise bench o‘reilly (minuterisk) or van hecke (crappy defense). i probably would just stick with Hall of all of this

          Open Controls
          1. WATERMELONS
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Well I have to play a few of them! Benching one. Appreciate the advice. Good luck this gw!

            Open Controls
  8. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Seriously considering it

    Out Etitika Gulu
    In Bowen Calvert Lewin

    A -8 not ideal but owning them both for the longer term

    Plus means it won’t be Wilson and Etitika against each other

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Avoid -8. Rarely if ever pays off

      Open Controls
  9. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    I don’t mind selling Wirtz because of his low ownership & would bank 13 pts from the last 2 gws. On the other hand, Foden is explosive & his ownership is still quite high. Will you do

    1. Wirtz + Foden —> Cherki + Rogers
    2. Wirtz—> Cherki & Keep Foden (Triple City Attack)
    3. Foden—> Cherki
    4. Something else & what will that be

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      4. (Share your team)

      Open Controls
    2. Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which do you prefer here bearing in mind I have Wolte to transfer out asap and then Cunha & Dorgu shortly after? Feel like Gab could do well at leaky Bournemouth

    A - Raya & Chalobah > Roefs & Gab for -4
    B - Roll and do tomorrow night for free

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Prioritise O’Reilly > O’Brien or Foden > Cherki?

    The latter gives me funds to improve Minteh and Szsobozlai which is obviously needed also.

    Raya Dubravka

    Timber Gabriel Guehi Andersen O’Reilly

    Foden Bruno.G Rogers Minteh Szsobozlai

    Bowen Thiago Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. WATERMELONS
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Do you have to this week?

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Unless Minteh is out I wouldn't do any of those transfers personally. Minteh can go after Burnley fixture imho.

      Open Controls
    3. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'd roll - your cheap 8th attacker is probably too expensive so that's you source of funds - Minteh, Thiago or Szob can go done to fund an upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  12. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    How do I edit my favourite team on my profile on FFS, also my FPL TEAM ID is incorrect number!

    Open Controls
  13. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Did anybody else got eliminated in the cup by a ghost ship?

    Can't believe this nightmare season.

    Flew out of the Last Man Standing competition in round 1. In the league Im hovering between 3m and 5m. Wasted all my chips.

    I must admit I was.doing much better in previous seasons before I joined this forum.

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      In round 1 already by a team ranked 11mil

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Got eliminated by a Sierra Leonean ship.

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Mine was from Poland with Captain Salah.

        Open Controls
  14. Jullepuu
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Start Sanchez or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
  15. Flynny
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Morning....1ft and 0.8m. Thoughts on semenyo and oreilly to cherki and gabriel -4?

    Cherki can be anyone up to 7.1m. Thanks

    Raya
    Oreilly hall andersen (richards rodon)
    Saka foden cunha semenyo Anderson
    Haaland ekiteke (guiu)

    Open Controls
  16. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Took a hit to swap Semenyo & Senesi > Gabriel & Rogers before getting priced out.

    Dubravka
    Timber O’Reilly Gabriel
    Foden Rogers Palmer HWilson
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    Petrovic Rice Guehi Chalobah

    .2

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks good.
      Your stuck with Petrovic and Dubravka too.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yes defo need Petrovic gone but always a more urgent move.

        Didn’t want to hit but also wanted Gag & Rog.

        Open Controls
  17. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    No idea what to do here, any advice. Wildcard?

    1FT 1m itb

    Raya
    Timber, VVd, Chalobah
    Foden, Cherki, Rice*, Rogers
    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

    Dub, Wilson, Andersen, Rodon*

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Good enough to roll this week.
      Wilson > Garner or Xhaka maybe if you want to have them play .

      Open Controls
  18. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    I like this WC.

    Roefs
    Gabriel,Timber,M.Nunes,Tarkowski
    Saka,Rogers,Bruno G
    Haaland,Watkins,Bowen

    Dubravka,Garner,Mukiele,Miley

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Looks good, albeit no Chelsea

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Chelsea can wait.
        Saka can be Palmer if needed.
        Rogers or Bruno > Enzo or Neto
        Bowen > J.Pedro
        Nunes > Chalobah.

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Best laid plans and all that

          There's always another fire and so I would be tempted to have at least one in from the get go

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            No plans to bring in. Just saying my team is flexible enough to bring any Chelsea player in when needed.

            I could change Roefs and Mukile > Sanchez and Alderete to start with one.

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Very good, but too early, long way to go?

      How bad is original team?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Petrovic
        VVD,O’Reilly,Keane,
        Ska,Semenyo,Foden,Cunha
        Haaland,Ekitike

        Dubravka,H.Wilson,Senesi,Guiu 0.7m itb 1 FT

        Open Controls
  19. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Time to ditch O'Reilly?

    If Minteh is fit I can bring in Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      If I don’t WC
      I’ll be doing O’Reilly to Gabriel.
      Wilson > Garner or Senesi > Alderete to fund it.

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yes I'm looking at

        Raya > Pickford
        O'Reilly > Gabriel
        Senesi > Alderete (and play)

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I like those moves a lot.

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            If Minteh isn't fit I will have to keep O'Reilly but then bring in Garner and play

            Open Controls
            1. The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 1 min ago

              Playing Garner wouldn’t be the worst play.

              Open Controls
  20. TKC07
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    1FT. Start one:
    A) Rice
    B) Rogers (sell Rice)
    C) Miley
    D) Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      C is tempting

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      B or C

      Open Controls
  21. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    What’s better to play

    1 Roefs Wilson Etitika
    2 Verbruggen DCL Bowen

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Who is Etitika 😉 ? Maybe 2

      Open Controls
  22. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Would you sell both VVD HWilson and just bench Thiago while playing Dorgu?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Would rather play HWilson than Dorgu

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Not sure, and it's really tough to do anything with Thiago

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yeh I don't know what to do with him either

          Everyone jumping on Everton defence and so he seems destined to troll this weekend

          Open Controls
  23. BR510
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      1. KDH to Cherki -4
      2. Play Dorgu LEE (A)

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        2

        KDH will be back soon as is a good pick

        Open Controls
    • Khalico
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Which one?

      A. Bruno G, Konsa, Roefs
      B. Cherki, Thiaw, Areola

      Current setup:
      x, Dubravka
      Gab, Tark, Andersen, Alderete, x
      Foden, Saka, Rogers, Palmer, x

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        A but not Konsa

        Open Controls
        1. Khalico
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Only have 4.4m on that spot hence Konsa, not sure who else maybe Ajer or Fofana? Maybe even Mukiele but that means 3x Sunderland defence

          Possibly waiting for Richards to drop in price if he misses next Palace game and he’d be a nice pickup at 4.4m

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            3 hours ago

            Yeh triple Sunderland defence seems a step too far

            I like the Richards idea, but don't think he is close to a drop today

            Spence could be a short term punt

            Open Controls
    • Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I’m itching to do Ekitike > Watkins for a -4

      Alternatively use funds in the bank to bring Gabriel back -4

      Could just roll?

      Raya
      Timber, O’Reilly, Tarkowski
      Wirtz, Wilson, Bruno G, Cherki
      Haaland, Bowen, Elitike

      Dubravka, KDH*, Senesi, Esteve

      2.8m ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Would roll

        Open Controls
      2. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Rolling sounds reasonable imho.

        Open Controls
    • marcus2704
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I have Rice and O'Reilly. Not sure about the situation with either, but if anything I am tempted to hold onto Rice. Would like to move out O'Reilly but not much else is appealing, is O'Reilly to Gvardiol a bit too sideways?

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I would rather wait until we have more information i.e. is O'Reilly completely cooked, and then potential downgrade to a cheap def and upgrade elsewhere

        Open Controls
    • Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      My defence is awful & needs ripping up (VVD Hincapie Lacroix Anderson Senesi).

      Don't have the funds to go straight from Hincapie to Gab & I feel like VVD might fluke a CS or 2 in the upcoming fixtures, so the most likely candidate for a downgrade is Lacroix - can't see where the next Palace CS is coming from. Do you prefer:

      A) Lacroix > VdV
      B) Lacroix > Alderete
      C) Lacroix > O'Brien/Mykolenko

      Open Controls
      1. Don Rogers FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. Don Rogers FC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          Although personally I would downgrade VVD

          Open Controls
    • Sgt Frank Drebin
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bench one:
      a) Virgil (ful)
      b) Thiago (eve)
      c) Van Hecke (BUR)
      d) Tarko (BRE)

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Probably B

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah currently on B, although considering benching Virgil as well (if I do it will be the game he finally sends that bullet header in, though).

          Open Controls
    • Don Rogers FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    • The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Would you rather,

      A Saka, Rice, Timber
      B Saka, Timber, Gab
      C Saka, Rice , Gab

      Open Controls
      1. patricio33
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        I have C having added Gab to Saka/Rice. Was close to taking Saka out a few times but each time he is ticking over with some assists, so keeping for now.

        Open Controls

