Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 20?

2 January 2026 163 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
In the weekly article that could really be retitled ‘Do you dare bet against Erling Haaland (£15.1m)?”, we consider the best captain for FPL Gameweek 20.

Players from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United provide the competition this time, with matches against Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics and Rate My Team (RMT) to determine the best captain for Gameweek 20 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over 40% of site users still believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 19.

Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) sits in second place – again, probably helped by being the first option in the poll and receiving accidental clicks – and currently boasts just over 18% of the vote. Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off on Saturday. The England international scored twice in his last home match and is the most transferred-in attacking player ahead of the deadline.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. All three players picked up attacking returns in Gameweek 19.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

163 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Shmack92
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Have pulled the trigger on WC. Thoughts on this? Bench in right order?

    Pickford
    Gab - Hall - Tark
    Gordon - Foden - Cherki - Roger’s
    Haaland - Bowen - DCL

    Dubravka - VDV - Lewis Potter - Schade

    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      don't like Schade

      otherwise looks fine

      1. Shmack92
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Have made the below:

        Schade - > Rice
        Dubravka -> Darlow

    2. Raoul Nogues
        18 mins ago

        Very good... too much money on the bench ?

        1. Shmack92
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Will definitely cause me some benching headaches! Hoping I can pick the right 11 more often than not.

    3. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      if doing Calafiori-->Gabriel, would require a -4; would consider O'Reilly--> a 4.5 or so DEF (such as Van de Ven, or Cash at 4.8) or choose significantly less price with A. Heaven (at 3.9) and free up additional budget to use later on?

      1. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cash (at 4.8) would use exact budget left after the Gabriel move

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who would you sell for Gabriel?

      A. Konate
      B. O’reily
      C. Keane

      1. CYN
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        B

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Thanks

      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        A or B

    5. CYN
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      A. Raya + O'Reilly -> Verbruggen + Gab
      B. O'Reilly + Andersen -> Alderete + Tark

    6. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Set on this WC

      Roefs Dubravka
      Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Nunes Alderete
      Saka Rogers Guimaraes Paqueta Stach
      Haaland Ekitike DCL

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        4-3-3? Not a huge fan of that midfield

    7. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Do you think I'm ok to keep both O'Reilly and Keane? Would need one of them to play to field 11

      1. CYN
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Think it's time to move on O'Reilly.

    8. HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is KDH injury thought to be long? Reading mixed things here.

      KDH owners hanging on or getting rid.

      Just have other fires to put out and could bench him at 5.0 is cheap to sit until return but if is out extended will look to get rid.

    9. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Repost.

      Play
      A. O'Reilly (CHE)
      B. Mukiele (tot)

      Open Controls
      1. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        A

      2. derdourily
        • 12 Years
        just now

        A
        Try to help me just below

    10. GROBARI
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      What should i prioritize?
      A) Sell Hincapie for Gabriel but have to sell Raul for Obi
      B) sell Minteh
      C) sell Keane

    11. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Which one on WC?
      A) Gordon/ BrunoG & Rice
      B) Palmer & Garner

    12. Manani
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      A. Rice + VVD > Rogers + Gab
      B. Saka + ORilley > Rogers + Gab

      b will leave me enough to upgrade Anderson > Gordon/BrunoG

    13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Foden's price is dropping tonight, and Cherki's is going up.

      Would I regret it if I sold Foden (8.5 sp) for Cherki?

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        No but probably regret on Sunday if Foden scores and Cherki blanks.

        That's how my luck usually goes.

    14. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Chances of starting this gw?

      A. Keane
      B. O’reily

      1. Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think and hope that Keane will start.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers. Just did o’reily > Gabriel and starting keane

          Open Controls
          1. Stevie B
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Good luck. I hope that it will help.

    15. derdourily
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Repost (Excuse me)

      What would you do for this team to get Gabriel ?
      Have 3FT and 0.1ITB

      Dubravka
      Timber Keane Thiaw
      Saka Semenyo Foden Paqueta
      Ekitike Haaland Thiago

      Petrovic Le Fée Mukiele Andersen

      Thanks.

      1. Stevie B
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe Timber and Foden -> Gabriel and Wilson. Sadly Foden is often a troll. I have Saka, but I am not happy with him. He brings points, but he is also very expensive.

        Open Controls
      2. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Downgrade Semenyo or Thiago, then Thiaw>Gabriel

    16. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      What is better?

      A) Rondon and Rice -> Mukiele and Cherki (I already have Alderete)
      B) Rondon and Rice -> Gabriel and Miley

      Thank you and Happy Easter!

    17. Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      if looking to do Calafiori-->Gabriel--should the other move (to fund this) be O'Reilly--> Cash (exact funds); VDV (in the middle and with decent fixtures for Spurs); or Heaven (frees up the most budget)

    18. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Which one would you bench?

      A) Keane (BRE)
      B) Alderete (tot)
      C) Wilson (LIV)

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Jam0sh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    19. Keane There Dunne That
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Either of these worth -4?
      A) VVD -> Gabriel
      B) OReilly -> Tarkowski

      1. Keane There Dunne That
        • 13 Years
        9 mins ago

        Or would you start Alderete over either?

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        No

      3. Manani
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        just play vvd

    20. Manani
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      play Anderson (avl) or Wilson (LIV)

    21. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit here? 4-4-2 the right way to go? 0.6m itb.

      Sanchez
      Gabriel konate vdv keane
      Saka Cunha Foden BrunoG
      Haaland dcl

      Dubravka Thiago Anderson diouf

    22. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      What is the problem with this team?

      Pope
      Gabriel, van Dijk, Keane
      Saka, Foden, Rogers, Bruno G.
      Haaland (C), Ekitike, Calvert-Lewin

      Dubravka, Miley, Alderete, Guehi

      Thank you and good luck!

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Don't see a problem
        G2G

    23. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://x.com/i/status/2007216192214446158

      Rice has travelled with the squad

