Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 20?

In the weekly article that could really be retitled ‘Do you dare bet against Erling Haaland (£15.1m)?”, we consider the best captain for FPL Gameweek 20.

Players from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester United provide the competition this time, with matches against Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, respectively.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics and Rate My Team (RMT) to determine the best captain for Gameweek 20 ahead of Saturday’s 11am GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over 40% of site users still believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 19.

Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) sits in second place – again, probably helped by being the first option in the poll and receiving accidental clicks – and currently boasts just over 18% of the vote. Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off on Saturday. The England international scored twice in his last home match and is the most transferred-in attacking player ahead of the deadline.

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. All three players picked up attacking returns in Gameweek 19.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks