Bournemouth v Arsenal team news: Semenyo + Rice start, Saka sub

A chilly Vitality Stadium plays host to the final Premier League match of the day: Bournemouth v Arsenal.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Andoni Iraola continues to eke out the services of the exit-bound Antoine Semenyo, starting the winger against the Gunners this evening.

It may not even be the Ghanaian international’s swansong in a Bournemouth shirt, with his manager confident, or at least hopeful, of another appearance in Gameweek 21.

Semenyo is part of an unchanged XI following the 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

New signing Fraser Forster, snapped up following Will Dennis‘s injury, is among the substitutes.

Mikel Arteta has sprung a few surprises with his teamsheet, making three alterations.

One sees Declan Rice return from a knee injury and take the place of Mikel Merino in midfield.

The big calls are in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard dropping to the bench.

In come Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli for starts alongside Viktor Gyokeres, who continues to see off the challenge of Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Magalhaes starts again at centre-half, fresh from his 15-pointer on Tuesday night. That appearance against Aston Villa marked his first start since Gameweek 11.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Tavernier, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Cook, Soler, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Kroupi, Unal, Rees-Dottin.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres.

Subs: Kepa, White, Saka, Jesus, Eze, Norgaard, Trossard. Merino, Lewis-Skelly.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: