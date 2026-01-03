Brighton v Burnley/Wolves v West Ham team news: No Minteh

Just the two 3pm GMT Premier League matches to come now, with all of the bottom three in action.

It’s Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United.

TEAM NEWS

At the Amex, Brighton are without Yankuba Minteh – who suffered a dead leg in midweek – for the clash with the Clarets.

Danny Welbeck drops to the bench, meanwhile, along with James Milner and Maxim De Cuyper.

In come Brajan Gruda, Kaoru Mitoma, Georginio Rutter and, in his first-ever Premier League start, budget FPL forward Charalampos Kostoulas.

The returning Pascal Gross takes his place among the Seagulls’ substitutes.

Scott Parker has made three changes to the side he sent out to face Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Bashir Humphreys, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Jaidon Anthony are recalled.

Maxime Estève is injured, while Loum Tchaouna and Marcus Edwards are demoted to substitute duty.

Up at Molineux, there’s just one change for the hosts following their creditable point at Old Trafford in midweek.

Santiago Bueno returns from injury at centre-half, so Matt Doherty makes way.

Both of West Ham United’s alterations are enforced due to injuries sustained by Lucas Paquetá and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Crysencio Summerville and Dinos Mavropanos step into the side.

Much like Brighton, the Hammers have their own new signing in the matchday squad. Striker Pablo Felipe makes the bench following his move from Gil Vicente.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu, Ayari, Gomez, Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola, Groß, Milner, Hinshelwood, Watson, Welbeck.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Humphreys, Ekdal, Laurent, Pires, Florentino, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Broja, Bruun Larsen.

Subs: Weiss, Sonne, Brierley, Pimlott, Edwards, Tchaouna, Banel, Barnes, Agyei.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sá, Mosquera, S Bueno, Krejčí, Tchatchoua, Arias, Gomes, Mane, H Bueno, Hee-chan, Arokodare.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Hoever, André, Larsen, Chirewa, Lopez, González.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson.

Subs: Hermansen, Igor, Golambeckis, Mayers, Rodríguez, Souček, Earthy, Kante, Pablo.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: