FPL General’s Gameweek 20 team reveal

With Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their team plans before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.1m)!

Here, he outlines his transfer for the week ahead.

Gameweek 19 Review

Happy New Year, folks! May your 2026 be filled with green arrows and FPL joy.

The midweek Gameweek went alright for me. I feared the worst when captain Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) blanked at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. It took a long 48 hours to see what Haaland would do and, thankfully, he was kind again.

In typical FPL fashion, the Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) to Cunha transfer ended up costing me points, as Bournemouth’s current talisman registered an assist at Chelsea. But Cunha has two more good fixtures coming, which will hopefully result in better returns.

48 points were enough for a green arrow from 2.9 million to 2.6 million. It feels like the end of the world must be near because Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) kept a clean sheet. My Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) nine-pointer offset the pain of seeing Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.5m) score in his first post-injury start.

I watched Manchester United draw with Wolves, which finished a couple of minutes before Arsenal v Aston Villa did. It meant that I flicked over just in time to, yet again, see David Raya (£6.0m) concede. That’s two clean sheets in his last nine appearances. I’m never buying a premium keeper again! In Gameweek 1 of next season, it’s a £4.5m set-and-forget.

I was very excited about my midfield five, but Gameweek 19 was ultimately a disappointment. A Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) assist and Rayan Cherki‘s (£6.8m) defensive contribution (DefCon) points were the only things to cheer.

As a Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) owner, seeing Liverpool fail to break down Leeds United was another frustration. Hopefully, Sunday’s trip to Fulham turns out to be a goal fest.

Benching Igor Thiago (£6.9m) for the last two weeks was an uncomfortable experience, but he caused very little damage. I like having a penalty taker as the first bench pick.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) has two goals in three starts since I bought him. He’s even in the running for this week’s captain’s armband, away at Wolves.

Gameweek 20 Team