Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 20 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.
A lack of attacking returns, aside from two assists from Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m), resulted in another red arrow in Gameweek 19, with overall rank slipping to 100k.
GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL
This content is restricted to Chief Scout Members. Click here to register and get access to industry-leading stats from Opta and StatsBomb including Defensive Contributions data, the Rate My Team tool, Points Projections, 150+ Member-only articles, exclusive Team Reveals, a customisable Season Ticker, two Transfer Planners... and more!