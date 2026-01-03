Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 20 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

A lack of attacking returns, aside from two assists from Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m), resulted in another red arrow in Gameweek 19, with overall rank slipping to 100k.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL