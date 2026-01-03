The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 20

Talk about a New Year hangover.

Eight teams, eight points, four games, four draws. Lego-shaped data points put together from a quirky day for DefCons, about as far from day one of an FPL annus mirabilis as we could get. The wild thrill of bonus points from a nil-nil, the stuff of dreams.

And cherry on top, a special collector’s set of Kafkaesque New Year price swings to anoint our XV in XXVI. In the typically savage lexicon of player value chat below the line, ‘brutal’ topped the list this morning.

And yet some of us managed green arrows. Hits paid off, here and there.

And it’s on that unintentionally saccharine, ‘anything’s possible’ note I’m leaving you, because my own New Year’s start has been wild. The good type of wild, but not conducive to writing anything you’ll want to read – and it’s past time to lumber Neale with this nonsense and get on with hoping someone puts a ball in the back of a net today.

Good luck. And let’s make that several.