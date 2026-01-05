Chip Strategy

For some, it’s time to think about Gameweek 21 Wildcard squads, as the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline approaches.

Here, FPL Milanista – who has three top 5k finishes in the last five seasons – explains why he’s ditching forwards.

WHY THE EARLY WILDCARD?

After a lot of consideration, I’ve finally decided to activate the chip. For many, this might sound far too early. But FPL isn’t about following the crowd, it’s about playing your game. And for me, a few key factors made this decision feel not only justified, but necessary.

First of all, those five free Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) transfers disappeared like a dream. One moment they were there, giving flexibility and breathing room, and the next, they were gone.

Without them, I feel that my squad has fallen well behind where I want it to be. Instead of limping along and taking multiple hits to fix problems bit by bit, I’ve opted for a full reshuffle. The hope is that this reset allows me to stabilise, while saving transfers ahead of the future Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Another huge reason is this year’s aggressive price changes. It genuinely feels like waiting even a couple of weeks could leave me around £1.0m short of what I can currently afford. Team value might not mean everything, but it absolutely matters, and I didn’t want to be priced out of moves I can comfortably make today.

After weighing everything up, I’ve decided that now is the right moment to press the activation button. That feeling was only reinforced when I looked at my squad and saw three Liverpool assets about to visit Arsenal. Players I had very little confidence in holding.

At that point, the discomfort became too much to ignore. So, let’s get into the Wildcard thinking.

GAMEWEEK 21 WILDCARD DRAFT

 

1



1

Who makes FPL Milanista's Gameweek 21 Wildcard team?

The main strategy here is clear: defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards, premium midfielders, and Erling Haaland (£15.1m).

In my opinion, forwards are suffering this season, largely due to the introduction of DefCon. They simply don’t have access to it, while some defenders are almost starting games on four points. Reaching the 10-action threshold feels achievable to the point that they’re regularly halfway to a reward before anything even happens in the match.

Because of that, my first setup after activating the Wildcard was a front line of Haaland, plus two £4.5m strikers. This structure allows me to put as much budget as possible into the defence and midfield, where value and consistency seem to belong.

Igor Thiago’s (£6.9m) hat-trick on Sunday was more than welcome to my team. But does that change the plan? Honestly, I’m not convinced it does.

Brentford’s upcoming fixtures aren’t great, and owning him over the previous few weeks had been pretty painful. One explosive haul doesn’t fix the underlying issues, and I’m wary of chasing points.

Another forward I’ve considered is Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m), but only in a very specific scenario. If I were setting up for a quick Bench Boost – mainly to get rid of a chip that causes more headaches than it yields, in my opinion – then the Leeds United man makes sense.

After that, I’d likely drop him back down to a £4.5m name and effectively burn that spot for the foreseeable future.

There’s only one day left for me to tinker (and there’s a good chance of more tinkering!), but I’m hoping that this Wildcard acts as a proper reset. Not just for my team, but for my motivation as well.

Sometimes pressing that button clears the noise and lets you enjoy the game again. As always, play your own game. If it pays off, the satisfaction is incredible. And if it doesn’t? So be it.

All the best for Gameweek 21, everyone.

  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Would you buy H.Wilson on WC?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He's the best midfielder in the 5-6.4 price range

      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Enzo for 6.4 mill

        Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes. Depends on your structure, but he's a viable starter.

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would you take a City defender on a WC?

    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No. I regret O'Reilly. 30k OR, but could be higher

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No. They're down to the bare bones in defence. However good they are individually, they're nowhere near as watertight as they could be at full strength.

    3. Emiliano Sala
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      I consider matheus nunes
      Not sure yet

  3. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is Bruno Nandos back? New manager bounce. Maybe he will play 10 role. We can dream...

    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Im also fantasising about that lol
      Would love to hear something alluding to Bruno starting

  4. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Semenyo plays against Tots or no. If so, would you play Kroupi? Seems he would start if Semenyo doesn't, so Kroup as first sub?

  5. matthew_1991
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is everyone ditching Semenyo? I assume he plays v Spurs on Wednesday, not sure what to do with him, tempted to get Guimares in in his place as he has nice fixtures..

  6. Joyce1998
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    A- Raya + Gvardiol>> Kelleher + Gabriel for free
    or
    B- Raya, Gvardiol, Ekitike >> Kelleher, Gabriel, Thiago -4

  7. King Kun Ta
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    GTG? Wildcard is tempting… Use my FT?

    Raya (Dub)
    Chalobah VDV Cash (Frimpong Alderete)
    Cherki Foden HWilson Rogers Saka
    DCL Haaland (Ekitike)

    Thinking Ekitike -> Thiago so I can bench Wilson. Thinking one of city midfielders get benched. Other suggestions? Gab can wait a GW I think.

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      I would bench Chalobah and play Alderete

      1. FantasyClub
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why bench Chalobah and play Alderete?
        Whats your perspective?
        Ive also benched Alderete and playing Chalobah

  8. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Gabriel O'Reilly James (VVD Alderete)
    Foden Rice Rogers Cunha Stach
    Haaland Ekitike (Obi)

    Where would you spend a transfer with this team? 5 FT so rolling isn't an option.
    VVD to Timber/Tarkowski/someone else?

    1. Cool_Breeze
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      O'Reilly, and VVD out, for thiaw and tarkowski

    2. Dangles
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeh VVD to Thiaw and roll the 5 IMO

  9. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    ?GTG? 1FT 1.0ITB

    Dubravka
    Gabriel/Timber/Dorgu/Heaven
    Saka/Foden/Cunha/HWilson
    Haaland(c)/Thiago

    Verbruggen/Ekitike/VVD/Potts

  10. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Who would you pick alongside Saka Cunha Rice Palmer?

    Cherki
    Rogers
    Bruno G
    Gordon
    Enzo

    1. I have no Wirtz
        58 mins ago

        Cherki or BrunoG

      • ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Gordon for next 2 but after that he will be out the door for me.
        I got him last gw.
        But to play it safe then go with Rogers,

      • RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Bruno G

    2. I have no Wirtz
        1 hour ago

        On WC:

        A)Pickford Thiago
        B)Verbruggen Watkins

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          A - set and forget season keepers

      • ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        59 mins ago

        What to do with Van Dijk:

        A) Sell to Tarkowski
        B) Sell to Thiaw
        C) Sell to Mukiele
        D) Sell to Alderete
        E) Keep and start him (and roll the 1 ft).

        Other Defenders are: Gabriel - Senesi - Andersen - Van Den Berg.

      • Emiliano Sala
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Is enzo a safe pick now that palmer is back?
        James to play some games as CM? caicedo DM

        1. ball c
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Enzo role may change under new manager and may not be playing no 10.

      • Bonus magnet
        • 9 Years
        53 mins ago

        Kelleher/Dub
        VanHecke Dorgu frimpong Mukiele Rodon
        Cunha Foden Cherki Rogers Schade
        Thiago Ekitike Haaland

        What can I IMPROVE with 1 FT

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        Play Ekitike or Bijol this GW?
        Am on Ekitike atm, but wary Bijol is good on defcons (5, 2, 7, 4 points in last 4 games despite some tougher fixtures) and I do have double Arsenal defence

        1. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I would play Ektike. I don't think he'll play if he doesn't start, and I'd want him in my team over Bijol if he starts.

      • Udogie-style
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Ekitike to Thiago for free or play DCL and roll FT?

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'd play DCL, been very unlucky not to score recently and 2+ FTs will be useful given you have FA cup games and EFL cup games before the next GW (+ news on Chelsea / Man Utd manager situations)

          1. Udogie-style
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Cheers!

        2. Viper
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Play DCL

      • Emiliano Sala
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Do you think cherki is a safe pick now?

      • Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Which one would you rather have??

        A) Watkins
        B) Thiago

      • Viper
        • 15 Years
        42 mins ago

        Ekitike -> Thiago done, pretty much 3 weeks after doing the reverse move. I'm a sucker for a price swing!

        1. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          25 mins ago

          Did the same both ways. The injury made it easier to reverse it

        2. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Same, reversed it and corrected the mistake sooner rather than later

      • Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        If you'd to sell one in GW22, who would it be?

        A. Stach
        B. Garner

        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Garner is the one I would bring in

      • AppleDunk
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Would you sell Saka if it allows you to get Gabriel and Thiago?

        1. Kane Train
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes 100% As long as it’s not for a hit But I would rush to do it this week with Arsenal playing Liverpool

          1. Kane Train
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Can u please help with my recent question

            1. AppleDunk
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I did. Thanks for your reply too.

      • Kane Train
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        HSomebody help please. Which one would you rather have??

        A) Watkins
        B) Thiago

        Feel like Thiago is very good value and gives me funds to bring in Gabriel next week

        1. AppleDunk
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Thiago

        2. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          If Watkins blocks Gabriel Thiago

      • The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Is there much between Gordon and Bruno G?
        Gordon on pens?

      • Saka White Rice
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Keane nailed until Brantwaith back right? Now that Gabriel is back i really dont think Tark is worth the extra money

      • RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        GTG here gents?

        Verbruggen
        Chalobah - Gabriel - O’Reilly
        Bruno G - Saka - Palmer - Rice - Foden
        Haaland - Thiago
        _____________________________________
        Dubravka: Mukiele: Gudmundsson: Guiu

        0FT, 0.2 ITB

        Verbruggen ain’t worth a hit out is he? Kinda regretting getting him.

        Thanks!

      • Joyce1998
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Raya + Gvardiol >> Kelleher + Gabriel for free ??

        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I like that

      • AppleDunk
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is double Arsenal defence still the way to go given how they traditionally fumble in the second half of the season?

      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        10 mins ago

        Last Man Standing

        League reopened until near deadline.

        Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding2526.blogspot.com/2025/08/last-man-standing-2526.html

        Code : skotto

