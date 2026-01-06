FPL General’s Gameweek 21 team reveal

With Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams before Tuesday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.1m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 20 Review

What a crazy Gameweek that was! I managed to come out of it with a 500k green arrow thanks to getting Igor Thiago (£7.0m) off the bench for the injured Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m). The biggest slice of luck I’ve ever had playing this game! Following my own advice of having a strong first sub at this busy time of year paid off. That’s three green arrows on the bounce. It’s no coincidence that Haaland has blanked in his last three! The pain will return soon I’m sure, so I’ll enjoy this little run of greens while it lasts. The Troops sit at 2.1m overall now.

The benching of captain Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) was a frustrating start to the Gameweek, but it worked out okay in the end, with him getting an assist. Recent signings Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) combined for 19 points, which played a big part in the green arrow. I still don’t understand how that Wirtz goal was given onside, but I’m not complaining! The German has achieved maximum bonus points with each attacking return over the last four Gameweeks. Liverpool have a tricky fixture against Arsenal (away) this week, but I’m keen on holding Wirtz for Burnley (home) and Bournemouth (away) afterwards.

The defence and goalkeeper positions continue to disappoint. That’s where I’m going to spend the transfers for midweek I think.

Gameweek 21 Team