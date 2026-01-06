Pro Pundits - Zophar

FPL Gameweek 21 Q&A: Keep or sell Ekitike and Foden + top 5 midfielders

6 January 2026
zøphar zøphar
Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, giving his opinion on when to Wildcard, the five midfielders he’d buy right now, and whether to keep or sell Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m), Phil Foden (£8.8m) and Robert Sanchez (£4.9m).

You can read his Gameweek 21 team reveal here.

Q: If playing two up front and not constrained by budget, who is the best forward to pair with Erling Haaland over the next five Gameweeks?

(via Sheffield Wednesday)

A: I think it would be Ollie Watkins (£8.7m). Villa are showing remarkable consistency over the last few months and Watkins looks back to his best after a long, long dip. The stats are up, too: he is second only to Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) for non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) over the last six Gameweeks. He’s got decent fixtures as well. 

Q: What to do with Hugo Ekitike? Should we switch to Igor Thiago or keep him because of Burnley next?

(via OverTinker)

A: As the below image shows, and despite missing one game, Ekitike is top amongst all players for NPxGI over the last six Gameweeks:

I would like to keep Ekitike for the Burnley and Bournemouth fixtures before moving him on in Gameweek 24, but if you have some spare transfers or need money to upgrade your midfield, I think it is perfectly reasonable also to sell him for Igor Thiago (£7.0m). He could just be the set-and-forget budget forward for the season. 

It’s worth mentioning, however, that Ekitike could be a captaincy option in Gameweek 22 against Burnley. Erling Haaland (£15.1m) travels to Manchester United in what will likely be their first game under a new manager.

Q: Who are your top five midfielders to own at this moment?

(via OverTinker)

A: It’s tricky to answer this right now because I would be building this midfield not just for the fixture swing in Gameweek 24 but also the good fixtures in the short term for somebody like Phil Foden (£8.8m), who faces Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Similarly, I wouldn’t necessarily want Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) in right now when he has Manchester City and Arsenal in Gameweeks 22 and 23. 

So it would be Declan Rice (£7.2m), Cole Palmer (£10.4m), Fernandes, Foden and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.1m), I think. Palmer could be Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m), depending on budget, but I think you would want Palmer for Gameweek 24 onwards. Fernandes would need to be passed fit and available for Burnley, too. 

Q: What are your future plans for Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes and what to do with Hugo Ekitike and Bukayo Saka?

(via BR510)

A: At the time of writing, neither Manchester United nor Chelsea have appointed a replacement for their sacked managers (Ed: Liam Rosenior has since been confirmed as head coach!). Gameweek 24 is when the fixtures really swing for the two aforementioned sides and my plan is to bring both of these big hitters in around then. We should have a decent sample size of games and information by then to make an informed decision about the new managers’ playing style, where Palmer/Bruno will be playing in the system etc.

I think Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) got his rest at the weekend and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) will play mostly cup/Champions League games from now on, but if you want to sell Saka to Rice to raise funds for a big hitter, then I can get behind that as well. 

With Ekitike, I think holding till the Bournemouth fixture passes in Gameweek 23 is something I’m considering, then I will assess in Gameweek 24 if I need the cash. 

Q: What to do with Phil Foden? My plan was to keep him and then sell him to Bruno Fernandes when he is back. I’m not sure if I should stick to that plan or sell him now.

(via FPL Sanky)

A: I think the ideal jump-off point for Foden is Gameweek 24, when Man City play Spurs and Liverpool away. I would want Foden for the next fixtures against Brighton and Wolves in particular.

Q: Chelsea time! Keep Robert Sanchez or move him to a cheaper ‘keeper? Are ther any mid-priced attacking players you think we need for Chelsea’s good run of fixtures? Finally, Cole Palmer is a great player but I’m not convinced he’s even a good (value) FPL player. No double-digit hauls this season (even when healthy) and his second half last year was downright poor. Is everyone getting him in their team just taking crazy pills?

(via FP Elephant)

A: I’d keep Robert Sanchez (£4.9m). The fixtures are good and I think he will be the first-choice goalkeeper under the new manager as well. 

I’m monitoring where Enzo and Palmer play over the next few games. If Enzo is playing more forward with Andrey Santos (£4.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) as the pivot, he could be much better value than Palmer. Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) is also on my radar if the Blues switch to a back three. 

Q: Who are the best, non-Arsenal, Virgil van Dijk replacements?

(via IAWC (It’s a Wonderful Cruyff))

A: I think Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) and James Tarkowski (£5.7m) are good. Both offer goal threat and DefCon potential with decent fixtures over the coming weeks. I would prefer Thiaw of the two, with Newcastle’s excellent defensive numbers shown below:

Q: Time to Wildcard?

(via @LedleyDaKing)

A: I think unless your team is absolutely ravaged by injuries, you should wait till Gameweek 24 to Wildcard.

Several teams go on amazing fixture runs that week – Chelsea, Manchester United, Crystal Palace – and by then, the transfer window will have closed, we will have had some games from the new managers at Chelsea and Man Utd, and all AFCON players will be back.

63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Start

    A Verbruggen
    B Dubravka

    1 Van Hecke
    2 Gudmunsson

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B 1

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Woltemade to
    A) Watkins
    B) Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wolly

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Watkins
      But i wonder why u sell Woltemade

      Open Controls
  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    1FT 0.2m ITB

    Raya
    Chalobah O'Reilly Senesi Alderete
    Saka Foden Cunha Rogers Bruno G
    Haaland

    Dub - Ekitike* Andersen Guiu

    Start Ekitike over any of the defenders here?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes Senesi

      Open Controls
  4. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Would you rather get Cherki or Enzo in For semenyo?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait and see, but possibly Enzo

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
  5. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    I think mine question for Zophar may have accidentally not been answered?

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Mine question too

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        We need a Zophar replacement named Zaphod, quickly!

        Open Controls
        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Hmmm. This seems a little two faced...

          Open Controls
  6. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Stuck

    1. Minteh > HWilson
    2. Minteh > Garner
    3. Save FT with a view to Minteh > Enzo next week, play VdV this week

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        TY ser

        Open Controls
  7. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Has baldy said anything about Ekitike starting?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/06/who-is-the-best-captain-for-fpl-gameweek-21-4/#hc_comment_27500973

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oops, presser tomorrow

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27500973

        Open Controls
    2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I think we're stuck with what we know before the deadline. Feels about 50/50 to me.

      If he starts I expect him to be substituted around the 60-70 mark anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        I'm keeping, but not starting, I think

        Open Controls
  8. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which GK would you play?

    a. Sanchez v FUL (A)

    b. Dubravka v MUN (H)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. WannabeScout
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    On WC
    A) saka & cherki
    Or
    B) foden & rice

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cherki and Rice, spend funds elsewhere

      Open Controls
    2. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I have gone with Rice and I was to choose between Cherki or Foden I would say Cherki.

      Open Controls
  10. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    How is this WC looking guys?

    Donn
    Gabriel, Cash, O'Reilly
    Rice, Cunha, Bruno G, Rogers
    Thiago, Watkins, Haaland

    Roefs, Wilson, Thiaw, Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Plan for Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I dont really rate them plus with the new manager. I guess I could add a defender?

        Open Controls
      2. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        From GW24 I think Enzo or Palmer would be wise and a defender.

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nice team with players performing at the moment

      Open Controls
  11. I have no Wirtz
      46 mins ago

      What are we thinking which Chelsea players will flourish under Rosenior? Palmer? Caicedo? Enzo? Chalobah?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Enzo and Chalobah. Palmer is a monitor, with hope he moves up a gear.

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Think Chalobah will continue to flourish and hoping Palmer can get back to his best

        Open Controls
    • PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      34 mins ago

      I was set on selling Ekitike but I think he will score 10+ more goals this season despite the fixtures. I already own Thiago so my only other option is to sell him for Watkins and that feels like a downgrade. Anyone else keeping him and just rolling this GW?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Keeping and hoping he starts

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          just now

          I’ll probably do the same. I only have Gabriel so would be nice if he starts and scores.

          Open Controls
      2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Yep. Keeping him for now. When he plays, he's easily Liverpool's most dangerous attacker

        Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Keane a good pick? Brantwaith wont be back for weeks I think

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        13 mins ago

        Anyone got any info on when he's back?

        If not for a few weeks, I think Keane is good value

        Open Controls
        1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Hmmm. Apparently he's back in late Jan, Villa the most optimistic date.

          I'd probably try to stretch to Thiaw, but keep Keane if you have him

          Open Controls
      3. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I wouldn't be picking Keane with Branthwaite set to return mid to end of January.

        Open Controls
    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Where do I start this week with my FT?

      A) Raul to Mane to free up funds for mids
      B Ekitike to Thiago or Watkins
      C) Senesi to other def
      D) Roll and have 2 FTs next gw

      O in the bank, so not able to upgrade Rodon or King

      Pope
      Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
      Cunha, Wilson, Saka, Foden
      Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

      Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

      1 FT

      Open Controls
      1. Cowboy John
        • 13 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    • mkgrzybek
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Who to bench?
      A. Dorgu or B. Ekitike

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Mr Johnson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Play Ekiteke or Mukiee?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Johnson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        *Mukiele

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ekiteke

        Open Controls
    • BLUEARMY83
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      I seem to be the king of wrong bench decisions this season. My team as it stands is

      Roefs
      Gabriel, Tarkwoski, Nunez
      Saka, Rice, Cherki, Rogers
      Thiago, Bowen, Haaland

      Gordon, VDV, Alderete

      Would you change anything?

      Thanks in advance

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Gtg

        Open Controls
    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      What to do with Van Dijk:

      A) Keep, play him and roll transfer
      B) Sell to Thiaw
      C) Sell to Tarkowski

      Have Gab, Senesi, Andersen and VDB.

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Keep until after Burnley

        Open Controls
      3. Cowboy John
        • 13 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Cracked it

      Martinez
      Gabriel Nunes Tarkowski
      Saka Bruno G Rogers Cherki Stach
      Haaland Bowen

      Dubravka DCL Thiaw Alderate

      GW21 - Stach to Rice
      GW22 - Cherki to Enzo
      GW23 - save
      GW24 - Bowen, Bruno G to Bruno F, Mane

      Open Controls
    • G Banger
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Made my transfers so the following are for a hit:
      a) Etikite => Thiago (-4)
      b) Etikite => Watkins (-4)
      c) Play Etikite (Lacroix 1st bench)

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    • Trainor123
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      do I roll my transfer or do Virgil to keane

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Roll

        Open Controls
    • Bale11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Any love for Bowen if it helps me fit in Cherki?

      Open Controls

