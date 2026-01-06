Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 21 team reveal

Team Reveals

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 21 team and transfers.

ZOPHAR: GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM REVEAL

I’ve got three free Transfers and nothing in the bank.

I think I’ll be benching Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) this week but I’m unsure which of my three subs to start – Eli Kroupi (£4.6m), Lewis Miley (£4.5m) or Nordi Mukiele (£4.3m).

I’m currently favouring Kroupi as he generally starts when Bournemouth have games in close proximity but Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive numbers are good. Miley has been impressive, too.

Rolling is very likely with a view to target fixture swings in Gameweek 24.

