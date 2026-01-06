Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

6 January 2026 176 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW TUESDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
176 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Solly The Seagull
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Save? 2ft 0.4itb

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber NOR
    Saka Foden Cunha Gordon Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Verbruggen VVD Guiu Rodon

    Open Controls
  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Middled

    A: Start Wilson (bench Minteh and roll 2 FTs)
    B: Minteh + Wilson -> Bruno G + Devenny
    C: Minteh + Wilson -> Gordon + Devenny

    *WC next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Devenny won’t play much again soon

      Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Ekitike or Collins? Said I'd never bench the striker again after choosing Keane over Thiago last week, but here we are....

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I’d try and play both. Anyone else an option?

      Open Controls
  4. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Konsa + Nunes

    or

    vDv + O'reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A this week

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. GoonerGirl
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    I've already done Hincapie > Gabriel, I have 1 more FT, what should I do?

    A)VVD to Thaiw and play over Dorgu
    B)VVD to Tarkowski and play over Dorgu
    C)Save the FT

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerGirl
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thanks guys.

        Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Would you go for:
    A Watkins
    B Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      B + funds

      Open Controls
  7. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Pick one to play:

    A) Chalobah vs FUL(A)
    B) Guehi vs AVL(H)
    C) Paqueta vs NFO(H)

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. MG13
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Kelleher.
    Gabriel. Nunes. Keane.
    Rice. BrunoG. Rogers. Rice.
    Thiago. Watkins. Haaland.

    Sanchez. Chalobah. VdV. BrunoF.

    0.6 ITB

    Think I'm finally done with the WC. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      First Rice is Enzo. Got to keep doing this.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        LOL. STOP doing this I mean (Just woke up)

        Open Controls
    2. 50pipsDaily
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Double Rice?

      Open Controls
  9. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    OK. Try again.

    WC

    Kelleher.
    Gabriel. Nunes. Keane.
    Enzo. BrunoG. Rogers. Rice.
    Thiago. Watkins. Haaland.

    Sanchez. Chalobah. VdV. BrunoF.

    0.6 ITB

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Myko over Keane maybe considering Branth return?

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not sure on Nunes, with Dias & Gvardiol both out City might struggle defensively.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    3. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Looks decent.

      I guess there's doubts over City defence with so many injuries, and is Keane a risk with Branthwaite back soon?

      I don't know what impact a new boss will have on Chelsea, but fixtures are good.

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        All true. May go double Everton here

        Open Controls
  10. hariv
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Which three or four defenders should start?

    A) Chalobah vs ful(A)
    B) Guehi vs AVL(H)
    C) O'Reilly vs BHA(H)
    D) Konsa vs cry(A)
    E) Keane vs VOL(H)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      ACE

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Yup ACE

        Open Controls
      2. how now brown cow
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
    2. hariv
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Which one is the fourth?

      Open Controls
      1. jayzico
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. hariv
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Guehi or Konsa?

          Open Controls
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    If u on FH who is third Striker to get if u have Both Haaland & Thiago ??

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      watkins

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A cheap one and upgrade midfield or defence. Not as much value in strikers.

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Mane

      Open Controls
  12. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A. Roll
    B. Timber to Gabriel while I can still afford it (exact money)

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Szoboslai to Enzo or Grealish or save FT & play Dorgu?

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      As much as I'd hope ManU to keep Burnley out - I don't.

      Enzo

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Over Grealish? Yeah I have no hope for United however Dorgu is almost RW these days!

        Open Controls
  14. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who to buy?
    A - Bruno G
    B - Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      50/50 for me. Had to have both.

      Open Controls
  15. cammyhogg99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Start
    Wilson vs CHE (H)
    or
    O'Rielly vs BHA (H)

    Open Controls
  16. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Dorgu Timber O’Reilly Gabriel
    Foden Saka Cunha Minteh
    Haaland Ekitike
    Verbruggen Richards Potts Barnes
    0.4 ITB 1 FT

    Really need to shift Minteh before deadline, who is my best option? Maybe le fee then use the funds elsewhere

    Open Controls
  17. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hold Guehi? Got him cheap, assuming he goes to City, will he start?

    Just did Timber > Thiaw and Minteh > Rice -4 but it set up a better team for this week and I had the exact amount of $$
    Sitting at 188K

    Verb/Dubs
    Gabby, Thiaw, Dorgu (Guehi, Aldrete)
    Saka, Rice, Foden, Cunha (Miley)
    Ekitike, Thiago, Haaland

    GW 24 (gonna try to save transfers)
    Ekitike downgrade to 4.5, play 4-4-2
    Foden Cunha can become B Fernandes and maybe Rogers, Enzo or other emerging mid
    Dorgu to Tarkowski

    Good to go ?

    Open Controls
  18. hoyaholic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Transfered Thiago > Bowen last week....
    Considering to go back to Thiago, otherwise rolling the transfer.

    Or do you think there are more important moves:

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Riley Senesi Cash
    Saka Foden Cunha BrunoG
    Bowen Haaland

    Dubravka Mukiele HWilson Guiu
    1.4 itb

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.