Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 21 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

Gameweek 20 proved a very positive one for my side, delivering 82 points and a rise to an overall rank of 24k.

GAMEWEEK 21 TEAM REVEAL