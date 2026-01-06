RSL Fantasy: Round 14 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 14 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Louis and Mo are discussing the best picks.

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 14

﻿ AMER LOUIS MO GK Marek Rodak Marek Rodak Milan Borjan ﻿ Anthony Moris Anthony Moris Anthony Moris ﻿ Milan Borjan Mailson Mailson DEF Roger Ibanez Roger Ibanez Roger Ibanez ﻿ Hassan Al-Tambakti Francisco Calvo Francisco Calvo ﻿ Danilo Pereira Bart Schenkeveld Hassan Al-Tambakti ﻿ Francisco Calvo Hassan Al-Tambakti Mohammed Mahzari ﻿ Mohammed Mahzari Muhannad Shanqeeti Danilo Pereira MID Gini Wijnaldum Gini Wijnaldum Gini Wijnaldum ﻿ Wenderson Galeno Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Joao Felix ﻿ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Wenderson Galeno Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ﻿ Julian Quinones Joao Felix Wenderson Galeno ﻿ Sultan Mandash Kostas Fortounis Sultan Mandash FWD Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Joshua King ﻿ Darwin Nunez Joshua King Cristiano Ronaldo ﻿ Joshua King Darwin Nunez Ivan Toney ﻿ Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Darwin Nunez ﻿ Karim Benzema Karim Benzema Karim Benzema

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Outstanding shot-stopping from Marek Rodák has underpinned two clean sheets in the last three rounds. With Al-Ettifaq in strong defensive form and facing an Al-Najma side that continues to struggle going forward, another shut-out looks well within reach.

A meeting with Damac puts Anthony Moris firmly in contention this week. The hosts have offered very little in attack throughout the season, making a clean sheet a realistic expectation.

There is also appeal in Milan Borjan, who remains a reliable source of saves. He faces an Al-Fayha side that lacks attacking threat, further weakened by the absence of Alfa Semedo, their key creative outlet, which strengthens the clean-sheet outlook.

DEFENDERS

Returning from suspension, Roger Ibañez comes straight back into consideration. The fixture carries a high clean-sheet probability, and his all-round defensive contribution also offers strong potential for additional bonus points.

Following a clean sheet in the previous round, Al-Hilal are well placed to repeat the feat, and Hassan Al-Tambakti remains central to that appeal. He poses a genuine threat from set pieces and came close to scoring last time out.

Defensive returns have been steady for Al-Ittihad, who have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches. That trend boosts the appeal of Danilo Pereira, who also benefits from strong underlying numbers when it comes to bonus-point accumulation.

Another solid option at the back is Francisco Calvo, currently the second-highest defender for shots. He passed up a big chance in the previous round, but Al-Ettifaq’s controlled game plan against goal-shy Al-Najma keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Bonus-point potential makes Mohammed Mahzari an interesting pick, especially with a clean sheet on the cards against an Al-Shabab side that continues to look defensively fragile.

MIDFIELDERS

The attacking struggles of Al-Najma make this an excellent opportunity for Gini Wijnaldum, who arrives in outstanding form. Five goals across his last five matches underline his current confidence and scoring threat.

Against a defensively vulnerable Al-Okhdood side, Wenderson Galeno carries strong potential for both goals and assists. Contributions in each of the last two rounds make him an appealing differential within Al-Ahli’s attack.

Few midfielders can match the current output of Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has delivered 40 points across the last three rounds. A matchup with defensively weak Al-Hazem only enhances his appeal.

Momentum continues to build for Julian Quiñones, who has returned points in back-to-back rounds for a combined 28-point haul. He now faces an Al-Nassr defence that has shown signs of vulnerability in recent matches.

A fixture against Al-Shabab also suits Sultan Mandash, with the opposition conceding five big chances in the previous round against Al-Fateh, highlighting ongoing defensive issues.

FORWARDS

A strong response is expected from Al-Nassr at Al-Awwal Park, and Cristiano Ronaldo remains the standout attacking option to lead that resurgence.

Before the deadline, it is worth checking Al-Hilal’s lineup, but Darwin Núñez shapes up as a strong option against an Al-Hazem side that struggles to contain central forwards. A 16-point return in the previous round only strengthens his case.

Confidence returned for Joshua King last time out, and a matchup with Damac — who continue to have problems defending against strikers — gives him another opportunity to build on that momentum.

Fresh from an excellent display against Al-Nassr, Ivan Toney remains in fine form. A clash with defensively weak Al-Okhdood presents a major opportunity for further attacking returns.

Despite a frustrating −1 score last time out after missing four big chances, Karim Benzema should not be written off. Al-Ittihad created eight big chances in that match, underlining their attacking strength, and Benzema remains well placed to convert if similar opportunities arise again.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Marek Rodak, Anthony Moris, and Mailson all stand out this week based on their fixtures. Targeting Al-Shabab with Mailson looks risky on paper. Their attacking numbers remain among the worst in the league. That gives Mailson clear clean-sheet potential.

I can also see returns for both Rodak and Moris this week.

DEFENDERS

Al-Ahli have an excellent fixture, which puts Roger Ibanez firmly in focus. He has been one of the most reliable defensive assets this season. The clean-sheet odds look strong again.

Francisco Calvo continues to impress for Al-Ettifaq. A matchup with bottom-placed Al-Najma boosts his appeal. He carries both defensive security and attacking threat.

Bart Schenkeveld of Al-Khaleej is another defender I like this week. He suits the fixture well. Hassan Al-Tambakti of Al-Hilal and Muhannad Shanqeeti of Al-Ittihad are also appealing.

MIDFIELDERS

Gini Wijnaldum remains in outstanding form. He continues to score regularly. That makes him close to essential this week. He also stands out as a captaincy option.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic offers a reliable route into the Al-Hilal attack. That remains the case with Ruben Neves still injured. Both Wenderson Galeno and Kostas Fortounis also benefit from strong fixtures.

Al-Nassr face a tougher test this round. Even so, Joao Felix remains difficult to ignore most weeks.

FORWARDS

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to feel essential regardless of the fixture. I also like targeting Al-Khaleej’s attack this week, and Joshua King leads the line in good form.

Darwin Nunez appears to be starting regularly for Al-Hilal. He is also producing returns. Team news before the deadline will be important.

Ivan Toney impressed in the previous round, and his upcoming fixture gives him another strong chance to deliver. I also rate Karim Benzema highly this week.

MO SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Defensive form and fixture strength put Milan Borjan firmly on the radar this week. He continues to deliver steady save returns and now faces an opponent that struggles to create chances. Clean-sheet potential looks strong.

A favourable matchup also boosts the appeal of Anthony Moris. His opponents have lacked attacking quality for much of the season, which gives him a solid route to points through both saves and a possible shut-out.

Despite a tricky-looking fixture on paper, Mailson remains a viable option. The opposition’s goal output has been poor, and that keeps his clean-sheet prospects alive.

DEFENDERS

Al-Ahli’s fixture places Roger Ibanez among the standout defensive options. He has combined reliability with bonus-point upside all season. Another strong return would come as no surprise.

There is also plenty to like about Francisco Calvo. He continues to post strong underlying numbers and carries genuine threat from set pieces. Facing a goal-shy opponent only strengthens his case.

Al-Hilal’s defence remains difficult to break down, which keeps Hassan Al-Tambakti in focus. He offers aerial threat in the opposition box and remains well placed for defensive returns.

Bonus-point potential makes Mohammed Mahzari an interesting pick. He benefits from a fixture that should limit defensive pressure, allowing his all-round contributions to shine.

Al-Ittihad’s recent defensive record enhances the appeal of Danilo Pereira. He provides security at the back and regularly features in bonus calculations.

MIDFIELDERS

Few midfielders arrive in better form than Gini Wijnaldum. He continues to find the net with consistency. That makes him close to essential this week and firmly in the captaincy discussion.

Al-Nassr face a tougher assignment, but Joao Felix remains difficult to overlook. His ability to create and score chances keeps him relevant regardless of opposition.

The absence of key teammates has not slowed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. He remains a central figure in Al-Hilal’s attack and continues to deliver points at an elite rate.

Another strong differential comes in the form of Wenderson Galeno. He faces a defence that allows chances. That gives him clear upside for both goals and assists.

A favourable fixture also suits Sultan Mandash. The opposition have shown defensive weakness in recent rounds, which opens the door for attacking returns.

FORWARDS

Confidence remains high around Joshua King, who continues to lead the line effectively. His matchup this week suits his direct style of play and goal threat.

Regardless of fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to demand attention. He remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack and always carries multi-return potential.

Strong recent performances keep Ivan Toney firmly in the conversation. The upcoming fixture plays to his strengths and offers another opportunity to deliver.

Team news will be important for Darwin Nunez, but his recent involvement and output make him a high-upside option. The matchup also favours central forwards.

Despite a frustrating previous round, Karim Benzema remains a premium option. Al-Ittihad continue to create high-quality chances, and the goals are likely to follow.

