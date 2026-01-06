FFS Cup

The winners of our latest FFS Cups revealed

6 January 2026 26 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 20.

But with the quick Fantasy Premier League (FPL) turnaround from Sunday to Tuesday, we thought we’d leave the results round-up to a quieter period.

And here we go…

FFS OPEN CUP

FINAL
Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
rascalbear38586368vsBilboBaggins41136378

It was a narrow win for BilboBaggins in the FFS Cup.

The two finalists only shared five of their starting XIs and, in a low-scoring week when no player on either side managed a double-digit haul, the little differences mattered.

A ‘keeper clean sheet was effectively where it was won, with BilboBaggins benefitting from Bart Verbruggen‘s shut-out as rascalbear’s Caoimhim Kelleher drew a blank.

Otherwise, none of the other difference-makers scored more than five points. It was bits and bobs from Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson on one side, unlikely DefCon points from Jarrod Bowen and Rayan Cherki on the other.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF
Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
ekiekiwapang4520578vsHOCHOKI65274421

The most one-sided of our four matches saw HOCHOKI bag third place with a 20-point win.

They were helped by a well-placed Wildcard, with over half of their total coming from the defence: Verbruggen, Malick Thiaw and Gabriel Magalhaes combined for 33 points.

Jack Grealish and Harry Wilson bagged attacking returns for the higher-ranked ekiekiwapang but to no avail.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL
Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Drizzle55159582vsStuds Up4782063

In a more high-scoring FFS Members Cup showdown, the finalists had one 17-pointer apiece: Thiaw on one side, Igor Thiago on the other.

Bruno Guimaraes‘ 10-point haul for Drizzle was significant, as it was the only other double-digit return scored in the final.

Studs Up’s defence scored a grand total of two points, with modest returns from Bowen and Rogers unable to peg back the deficit.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF
Team 1vsTeam 2
NameScoreRank NameScoreRank
Kosh1472283781vsSantigold6756387

A high-scoring play-off saw both managers halve their overall ranks with excellent Gameweek 20 totals.

Kosh14 had both Thiaw and Thiago, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes, while Santigold owned Brentford’s hat-trick hero, Florian Wirtz, and two members of the Brighton backline that shut out Burnley.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The voucher winners should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

A big congratulations to all our prize winners, and commiserations to those missing out.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    So close to greatness - Fernandes 1 defcon away and was in the bonus prior to the Gibbs Whitr penalty

    Open Controls
  2. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Bowen owners are you getting rid? Back to Thiago or Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Khalico
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Binned him last gwk for Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Masterstroke. Well done

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Honestly no idea atm.

      I have Ekitike & Le Fee > Mane & BrunoF pencilled in for GW23, but with 2 FTs now I'm considering shifting Bowen earlier for next GW but unsure of the replacement and structure

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Benching him next then giving him Sunderland home. Then he's gone for Mane

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Was 0.1 short 2 weeks ago / Stuck with Thiago

      Open Controls
  3. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Semenyo here we go from Fabrizio.

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      32 mins ago

      Would be weird if he played for Bournemouth again.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Maybe they don't care if the deal falls through?

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          7 mins ago

          I get the point.

          Open Controls
      2. Bleh
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah sold him last week for Rice.

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Huge news! City defo needed a player of his calibre. Not sure if this transfer would be enough for the title race. They ought to get a dmf, def & backup striker for Haaland before they can be considered challengers again

      Open Controls
  4. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Just got in. Was DefCon too much to ask for from Bowen?

    Maybe my expectations are still too high

    Open Controls
  5. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is Gvardiol protected from the drop or?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Hmm. Thanks.
        Bit far into the future the next deadline though

        Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    DZ already. In case anyone is here at the moment.
    Gabriel is likely rising in price tonight.

    Is it still worth doing Timber to Gabby even though Timber currently has the best xGI amongst all defenders in the game. Think he has been unlucky but 2G & 4A isn't bad. Notably, his GW 2, 21 pts haul.
    (Understand we've a short PL break with cup games in between but I have a strong bench so I don't mind doing a trade now)

    On triple Arse(Rice, Saka, Timber)
    1. Pull the trigger & get Gabby now instead
    2. Keep Timber & hope for the best

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd wait until nearer to deadline.

      Timber is a hold imo, just not a buy. I think Saka needs to go. Better assets to have at that price.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thank you. However, Gabby could be 7.0m by then. If I ditch Saka, I won't be able to get Gabby in except I take a hit.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 13 Years
          just now

          If price an issue then go for it. Worth the gamble.
          The sensible move is to wait after Liverpool clash and FA cup game, Plus Gabby is definitely worth a hot, but I like to play the maverick way to beat price rises. Plus you got decent cover too

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. Sitter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Keep Timber, sell Saka.

      Open Controls
  7. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bowen is so gone.

    Open Controls
  8. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good to know that many did Thaigo to Bowen last GW.

    *Grouphug

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      FPL sabotage 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Life can be so cruel

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.