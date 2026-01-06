The winners of our latest FFS Cups revealed

The finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 20.

But with the quick Fantasy Premier League (FPL) turnaround from Sunday to Tuesday, we thought we’d leave the results round-up to a quieter period.

And here we go…

FFS OPEN CUP

FINAL

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank rascalbear 38 586368 vs BilboBaggins 41 136378

It was a narrow win for BilboBaggins in the FFS Cup.

The two finalists only shared five of their starting XIs and, in a low-scoring week when no player on either side managed a double-digit haul, the little differences mattered.

A ‘keeper clean sheet was effectively where it was won, with BilboBaggins benefitting from Bart Verbruggen‘s shut-out as rascalbear’s Caoimhim Kelleher drew a blank.

Otherwise, none of the other difference-makers scored more than five points. It was bits and bobs from Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson on one side, unlikely DefCon points from Jarrod Bowen and Rayan Cherki on the other.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank ekiekiwapang 45 20578 vs HOCHOKI 65 274421

The most one-sided of our four matches saw HOCHOKI bag third place with a 20-point win.

They were helped by a well-placed Wildcard, with over half of their total coming from the defence: Verbruggen, Malick Thiaw and Gabriel Magalhaes combined for 33 points.

Jack Grealish and Harry Wilson bagged attacking returns for the higher-ranked ekiekiwapang but to no avail.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Drizzle 55 159582 vs Studs Up 47 82063

In a more high-scoring FFS Members Cup showdown, the finalists had one 17-pointer apiece: Thiaw on one side, Igor Thiago on the other.

Bruno Guimaraes‘ 10-point haul for Drizzle was significant, as it was the only other double-digit return scored in the final.

Studs Up’s defence scored a grand total of two points, with modest returns from Bowen and Rogers unable to peg back the deficit.

THIRD/FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Team 1 vs Team 2 Name Score Rank Name Score Rank Kosh14 72 283781 vs Santigold 67 56387

A high-scoring play-off saw both managers halve their overall ranks with excellent Gameweek 20 totals.

Kosh14 had both Thiaw and Thiago, as well as Gabriel Magalhaes, while Santigold owned Brentford’s hat-trick hero, Florian Wirtz, and two members of the Brighton backline that shut out Burnley.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The voucher winners should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.

A big congratulations to all our prize winners, and commiserations to those missing out.