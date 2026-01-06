Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 21?

Over seven million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were left scratching their heads once again as Erling Haaland (£15.1m) blanked for the third consecutive match in Gameweek 20.

However, the Norwegian remains, by some distance, the top-scoring player in Fantasy – and the go-to captain for many.

Once again in ‘Captain Sensible’, we consider whether there is a case to back against Haaland in the latest midweek round of fixtures. Players from Manchester United, Brentford, Arsenal and Aston Villa provide the competition this time, in what looks to be a wide field of alternative options.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics and Rate My Team (RMT) to determine the best captain for Gameweek 21 ahead of Tuesday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over half of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 21, despite six blanks in nine Gameweeks.

The highest-scoring player in Gameweek 20, Igor Thiago (£7.0m), sits in second place, currently boasting just over 15% of the vote. After a hat-trick against Everton, the Brazilian is unsurprisingly the most-transferred-in attacking player ahead of today’s deadline.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. The England internationals come up against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks