Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 21?

6 January 2026 231 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Over seven million Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were left scratching their heads once again as Erling Haaland (£15.1m) blanked for the third consecutive match in Gameweek 20.

However, the Norwegian remains, by some distance, the top-scoring player in Fantasy – and the go-to captain for many.

Once again in ‘Captain Sensible’, we consider whether there is a case to back against Haaland in the latest midweek round of fixtures. Players from Manchester United, Brentford, Arsenal and Aston Villa provide the competition this time, in what looks to be a wide field of alternative options.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics and Rate My Team (RMT) to determine the best captain for Gameweek 21 ahead of Tuesday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 21

Haaland sits at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll standings. Over half of our site users believe the Norwegian is the best option for Gameweek 21, despite six blanks in nine Gameweeks.

The highest-scoring player in Gameweek 20, Igor Thiago (£7.0m), sits in second place, currently boasting just over 15% of the vote. After a hat-trick against Everton, the Brazilian is unsurprisingly the most-transferred-in attacking player ahead of today’s deadline.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. The England internationals come up against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

231 Comments
  1. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    New Chelsea manager signed till 2032. Biggest joke of the day. Chelsea manager and till 2032

    Open Controls
    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      He may just last until shortly after half past eight.

      Open Controls
  2. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    2FTs

    A. Ekitike -> Watkins
    B. Foden/Guehi -> BrunoG/Gabriel
    C. Save this week Cunha/Timber->Rice/Gabriel next gw.

    Petrovic
    Timber Dalot Thaiw
    Saka Foden Rogers Cunha Cherki
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka DCL Alderete Guehi

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      C

      If Bruno F back Saka can become him?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        Cheers yeah Bruno scores well under any manager so i'm sure he'll still score under Fletcher.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 7 Years
          31 mins ago

          Everything's moving so fast this year, dud players that blanked for weeks suddenly smashing it.
          Got lucky benching Rice & Ekitike jam.

          Open Controls
          1. _Ninja_
            • 15 Years
            3 mins ago

            ooh nice! lucky git 😛

            Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Am I ok to roll here or should I replace Sanchez or Ekitiké?

    1FT 0.8 ITB

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski O'Reilly
    Foden Rice Rogers
    Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

    Dubravka Le Fée VVD KDH

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      If u want to sell Eketike who would u get ?

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        The choices to replace Ekitiké aren't great so that's why I'm considering rolling. If I was pushed, maybe Watkins, DCL or Bowen.

        Open Controls
  4. mkgrzybek
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Please help!
    Who to bench?
    A. Ekitike
    B. Dorgu

    Open Controls
  5. how now brown cow
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    I'm in a bit of a pickle with only 1 ft.

    Pope
    Timber VDV O'Reilly
    Rice Saka Foden Minteh*
    Haaland Jimenez Ekitike*

    (Dubravka Xhaka Mukiele Truffert)

    Is it worth a -4 to sell Minteh & Ekitike for
    A - Rogers & Thiago
    B - BrunoG & Thiago
    C - Wilson & Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      D do the mid move without the FWD, Burnley next & i’m playing him just in case this week

      Open Controls
      1. how now brown cow
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Money is the issue. I only have the funds to afford Wilson and not sure I'm sold on it.

        Could downgrade Foden or Saka. Need to find money to get Gabriel in next week too.

        Open Controls
  6. Super Squirrel
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start one

    A) Evanilson
    B) DCL
    C) Doku

    Open Controls
  7. D_R_S_PORT_S
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) O’reilley + VDV
    OR,
    B) M.Nunes + Fofana

    Open Controls
  8. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    When are the blanks and doubles happening this season? Normally I try to wildcard around them/dead end etc, but there's been no chat of that and instead most ppl seem to be talking WC earlier e.g GW24?

    Open Controls

