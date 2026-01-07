Dugout Discussion

Weds team news: Bruno + Semenyo start, O’Reilly sub

7 January 2026 206 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
A whopping eight Premier League fixtures to come this evening, with six kicking off at 19:30 GMT and another two underway 45 minutes later:

TEAM NEWS

The tinkerer is back: there are five changes from Pep Guardiola this evening, one of which sees returning loanee Max Alleyne – who isn’t even listed in FPL! – come in at centre-half.

Abdukhodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku are also handed recalls.

Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are injured, while Nico O’Reilly, Rodri and Rayan Cherki drop to the bench.

Pascal Gross is in for his first Brighton and Hove Albion start since his return from Borussia Dortmund, with Maxim De Cuyper and Jack Hinshelwood also brought in.

Joel Veltman, Brajan Gruda and Charalampos Kostoulas drop out.

As for the other Manchester club, the big news is that they welcome back Bruno Fernandes from injury for tonight’s game with Burnley. The Portuguese playmaker starts in place of Leny Yoro.

Hannibal Mejbri, Maxime Esteve and Marcus Edwards come in for Burnley.

Antoine Semenyo starts as expected for Bournemouth in what could be his final match for the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola brings in Eli Junior Kroupi and Lewis Cook for the injured Justin Kluivert and the benched David Brooks.

There are five changes for Tottenham Hotspur, one enforced as Mohammed Kudus is absent.

Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall and Joao Palhinha are also back in the starting XI.

Sander Berge for Sasa Lukic is Fulham’s only change as they prepare to face Chelsea.

The Blues welcome back Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo from injury and suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Andrey Santos are promoted to the side.

There are two changes apiece at Brentford, who have Sunday’s hat-trick hero Igor Thiago in their starting XI.

The hosts bring in Rico Henry and Keane Lewis-Potter for Aaron Hickey and Mikkel Damsgaard, while the Black Cats’ Regis Le Bris prefers Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg to Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda.

At Selhurst Park, there are also two changes for each side.

Crystal Palace’s alterations are enforced: Jefferson Lerma and Nathaniel Clyne are injured, so in come Jaydee Canvot and Justin Devenny.

Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho replace Ian Maatsen and Emi Buendia for Aston Villa.

And would you believe it, also two changes apiece on Tyneside.

Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes come in for Yoane Wissa and Jacob Murphy for the hosts, while Leeds welcome Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon. Noah Okafor and Sebastian Bornaauw drop to the bench.

Up at Goodison Park, Everton bring in Harrison Armstrong for Tyler Dibling as they prepare to face an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jiménez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Kroupi, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Soler, Brooks, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Xavi Simons, Bergvall, Tel, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett, Williams-Barnett.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Igor Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Donovan.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Le Fee, Adingra, Rigg, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Hjelde, Jones, Tutierov.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi, Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Sosa, Richards, Rodney, King, Benamar, Casey, Drakes-Thomas.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Sancho, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Buendia, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Bogarde, Hemmings.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Garner, McNeil, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, Beto, Dibling, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, Gomes, Arias, Hwang, Arokodare, Mosquera, Mane, Krejci, Tchatchoua.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Andre, Moller Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Lima, Chirewa, Lopez, Ojinnaka.

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Berge, Cariney, Robinson, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Raul

Subs: Lemcomte, Sessegnon, Amissah, Reed, Lukic, Ridgeon, Adama, Kevin, Kusi-Asare.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Estevao, Garnacho, Gittens, Joao Pedro.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Alleyne, Khusanov, Ake, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Lewis, Mfuni, Cherki, Rodri, O’Reilly, Mukasa, McAidoo, Heskey.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma, Gross, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Boscagli, Coppola, Tasker, Gruda, Milner, Howell, Watson, Welbeck.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys, Pires, Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Luis, Edwards, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Sonne, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayındır, Maguire, Malacia, Yoro, Mount, Mainoo, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Lacey.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, J.Murphy, Livramento, Wissa, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey

Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha.

206 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    This guy is killing me

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Genuinely a menace to rank

      Open Controls
    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Swapping him to Eki has been a disaster

      Open Controls
      1. Bobkat
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seemed like such a good plan at the time

        Open Controls
      2. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Pure and utter. Comically bad

        Open Controls
      3. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        That fecking Wolves game. I should’ve ground it out without him having managed not having him for his early season purple patch

        Open Controls
        1. Bobkat
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yes should’ve just left it. Blinded by them fixtures

          Open Controls
      4. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I was conned by his quick fire brace v Brighton and some tasty fixtures. So wish I held Thiago

        Open Controls
  2. Kiyoshi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    sold keane and thiago with my wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same here! For tarkowski and watkins last week

      Open Controls
  3. Waynoo
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thiagooooooo

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He's my VC 🙁

      Open Controls
  4. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dammit Thiago is killing me

    Open Controls
  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Yes my boy Thiago!

    Open Controls
  6. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Janelt been getting few assists

    Open Controls
  7. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ekitike to Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep but have to give him the Burnley game after waiting this long, just wish we knew for definite if he’d start that hame or not.

      Not having Thiago these past two weeks is the most sickened I’ve ever been playing FPL.

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Caicedo is a terrible actor

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      That was embarrassing

      Open Controls
  9. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is there a funeral at Etihad? Nothing's written here

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Game postponed due to snow?

      Open Controls
    2. Four Letter Wirtz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's been very slow... City clearly unsure about their own backline, so they're risking nothing going forward

      Open Controls
  10. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why does it feel like Fulham play 38 home games a season?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think I've ever seen Fulham play away

      Open Controls
  11. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Easier to show a green card to any Chelsea player not booked.

    Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    2-1

    Bournemouth

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Frank to Utd in the summer?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Kroupi!!

      Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kroupi goal

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Autosub rank killer

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Why did I go Guiu

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      He seems a great finisher

      Open Controls
  14. Utopsis
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Goals galore

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Not in my team

      Open Controls
  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thiago is killing my rank. Might have to cave and get him.

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ya but when, want to keep Ekitike for Burnley!

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Maybe I just abandon DCL for now

        Open Controls
  16. Sandy Ravage
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland + Bowen > Thiago + Kroupi (-4) might actually pay off

    Open Controls
  17. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Senesi assist, GW saved

    Open Controls
    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Get in

      Open Controls
  18. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Told ya bout the Bournemouth guys

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27504062

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Brighton living dangerously

    Open Controls
  20. tutankamun
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    City pen surely?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Has to be

      Open Controls
  21. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    just now

    City pen

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Pen check at city

    Open Controls
  23. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Kroupi first on bench.

    Open Controls
  24. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Kroupi first on bench. Bugger.

    Open Controls
  25. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    just now

    That’s a pen all day long

    Open Controls
  26. FantasyTony
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Verbruggen pen save loading

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.