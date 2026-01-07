Weds team news: Bruno + Semenyo start, O’Reilly sub

A whopping eight Premier League fixtures to come this evening, with six kicking off at 19:30 GMT and another two underway 45 minutes later:

TEAM NEWS

The tinkerer is back: there are five changes from Pep Guardiola this evening, one of which sees returning loanee Max Alleyne – who isn’t even listed in FPL! – come in at centre-half.

Abdukhodir Khusanov, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku are also handed recalls.

Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are injured, while Nico O’Reilly, Rodri and Rayan Cherki drop to the bench.

Pascal Gross is in for his first Brighton and Hove Albion start since his return from Borussia Dortmund, with Maxim De Cuyper and Jack Hinshelwood also brought in.

Joel Veltman, Brajan Gruda and Charalampos Kostoulas drop out.

As for the other Manchester club, the big news is that they welcome back Bruno Fernandes from injury for tonight’s game with Burnley. The Portuguese playmaker starts in place of Leny Yoro.

Hannibal Mejbri, Maxime Esteve and Marcus Edwards come in for Burnley.

Antoine Semenyo starts as expected for Bournemouth in what could be his final match for the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola brings in Eli Junior Kroupi and Lewis Cook for the injured Justin Kluivert and the benched David Brooks.

There are five changes for Tottenham Hotspur, one enforced as Mohammed Kudus is absent.

Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Djed Spence, Lucas Bergvall and Joao Palhinha are also back in the starting XI.

Sander Berge for Sasa Lukic is Fulham’s only change as they prepare to face Chelsea.

The Blues welcome back Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo from injury and suspension, while Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Andrey Santos are promoted to the side.

There are two changes apiece at Brentford, who have Sunday’s hat-trick hero Igor Thiago in their starting XI.

The hosts bring in Rico Henry and Keane Lewis-Potter for Aaron Hickey and Mikkel Damsgaard, while the Black Cats’ Regis Le Bris prefers Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg to Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda.

At Selhurst Park, there are also two changes for each side.

Crystal Palace’s alterations are enforced: Jefferson Lerma and Nathaniel Clyne are injured, so in come Jaydee Canvot and Justin Devenny.

Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho replace Ian Maatsen and Emi Buendia for Aston Villa.

And would you believe it, also two changes apiece on Tyneside.

Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes come in for Yoane Wissa and Jacob Murphy for the hosts, while Leeds welcome Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon. Noah Okafor and Sebastian Bornaauw drop to the bench.

Up at Goodison Park, Everton bring in Harrison Armstrong for Tyler Dibling as they prepare to face an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jiménez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Kroupi, Evanilson.

Subs: Forster, Soler, Brooks, Smith, Diakite, Adli, Unal, Milosavljevic, Rees-Dottin.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Xavi Simons, Bergvall, Tel, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Richarlison, Gray, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett, Williams-Barnett.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Igor Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Donovan.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Geertruida, Hume, Xhaka, Le Fee, Adingra, Rigg, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Neil, Mayenda, O’Nien, Mundle, Hjelde, Jones, Tutierov.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi, Devenny, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Sosa, Richards, Rodney, King, Benamar, Casey, Drakes-Thomas.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Sancho, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Buendia, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba, Maatsen, Bogarde, Hemmings.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Garner, McNeil, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, Beto, Dibling, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S. Bueno, H. Bueno, Gomes, Arias, Hwang, Arokodare, Mosquera, Mane, Krejci, Tchatchoua.

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Andre, Moller Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Lima, Chirewa, Lopez, Ojinnaka.

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Berge, Cariney, Robinson, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Raul

Subs: Lemcomte, Sessegnon, Amissah, Reed, Lukic, Ridgeon, Adama, Kevin, Kusi-Asare.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap.

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, James, Fofana, Hato, Estevao, Garnacho, Gittens, Joao Pedro.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Alleyne, Khusanov, Ake, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Lewis, Mfuni, Cherki, Rodri, O’Reilly, Mukasa, McAidoo, Heskey.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma, Gross, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Boscagli, Coppola, Tasker, Gruda, Milner, Howell, Watson, Welbeck.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys, Pires, Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Luis, Edwards, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Sonne, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Anthony, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Martínez, Shaw, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Fernandes, Cunha, Šeško.

Subs: Bayındır, Maguire, Malacia, Yoro, Mount, Mainoo, Fletcher, Zirkzee, Lacey.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton, Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, J.Murphy, Livramento, Wissa, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey

Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Darlow, Byram, Bornauw, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Nmecha.