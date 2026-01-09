@joaopcc2ilva’s Fantasy Liga Portugal Betclic Gameweek 18 team reveal is here.

In this article, he’ll be walking you through his team, transfers and also captaincy decisions ahead of the weekend.

TEAM REVEAL

This round differs from the usual schedule. Four teams – Moreirense, Tondela, Nacional and Santa Clara – benefit from a Double Gameweek, but attention centres mainly on Moreirense and Nacional.

All four sides play this Sunday, while the rest of the league does not get underway until next weekend, creating a clear early advantage for those targeting Double Gameweek assets.

GOALKEEPERS

Starting in goal, the selection features Kaique (€4.0M) and Gabriel Batista (€5.0M), with Kaique the preferred first-choice option. He has fully capitalised on his opportunity following Lucas França’s injury and now looks firmly established.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Diogo Travassos (€4.2M) stands out as the first pick. He found the net last round and, despite his defender classification in fantasy, operates as a winger. A Double Gameweek only enhances his appeal.

Vitor (€4.5M) earns his place as Nacional’s standout centre-back and also benefits from a Double Gameweek, bringing strong all-round points potential.

Amar Dedic (€6.0M) remains in the squad despite a quieter spell. He has yet to hit top form, but his upside makes him worth the risk.

Matheus Reis (€5.4M) represents a calculated gamble, driven largely by the injury situation and the confirmed absences of Ricardo Mangas and Maxi Araújo this round.

Rounding off the defence, Jonathan Buatu (€4.5M) returns from injury and looks set to resume his role as the defensive leader, adding much-needed stability.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Alanzinho (€6.6M) leads the way. He has been Moreirense’s standout midfielder and now has two fixtures to deliver returns.

Luís Esteves (€6.0M) re-enters the team after an excellent display against Sporting and now features at home against Nacional.

Ricardo Horta (€9.1M) faces one of the league’s weakest sides and continues to trend upwards in form, edging closer to his usual high standards.

Francisco Trincão (€11.7M) remains a season-long lock. Sporting’s injury issues should secure him plenty of minutes once again.

Completing the midfield, Georgiy Sudakov (€9.3M) makes his debut in these predictions. After a settling-in period, he now looks more comfortable in Portuguese football and ready to showcase the quality seen in the Champions League.

FORWARS

Up front, Guilherme Schettine (€6.4M) and Ramírez (€6.0M) form a Double Gameweek pairing. Both lead the line for their side and carry strong goal threat across two fixtures.

Luis Suárez (€10.7M) keeps his place after continuing to score regularly and should now complete the full 90 minutes following Ioannidis’ injury.

Good luck.