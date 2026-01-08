Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 20 team reveals – Sofascore

Our Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 20 team reveals article is here. Managers are making big calls ahead of another key round in Italy’s top-flight. Form, fixtures and rotation are all in play this week.

In this feature, we break down the latest Gameweek 20 team reveals via Sofascore. Captains, transfers, differentials and targeted clubs are all covered. Use these squads to guide your own final decisions before the deadline.

NOTES

I played the Wildcard last week with the clear aim of setting up well for the upcoming Double Gameweek. As a result, I have no planned moves for Gameweek 20 and will roll the transfer. That gives me two free transfers to react to any late developments ahead of the double.

It’s also worth remembering that the Double Gameweek deadline falls on Tuesday, which leaves very little time for decision-making once team news drops.

Captaincy on Jean Butez in the early kick-off worked out well last midweek, and I’m hoping for a repeat outcome this time around.

NOTES

My Gameweek 19 rebuild failed to deliver, with ten players returning three points or fewer.

Gameweek 20 also looks challenging. My Inter and Napoli assets face each other, while both Victor Nelsson and Giovanni Simeone head into fixtures that look difficult on paper.

Even so, I plan to roll my free transfer. I want two transfers available for the moves I've lined up ahead of Double Gameweek 21.

NOTES

Double Gameweek 21 now comes into focus, and with two free transfers available, I want to prioritise players who offer secure minutes and a strong chance of starting both fixtures.

Pietro Terracciano and Giovane sit at the top of my sell list. Terracciano faces a tough matchup against Juventus and does not feature in the double, which makes him expendable. I’m currently weighing up defensive replacements such as Victor Nelsson of Verona or Alessandro Circati from Parma.

Recent transfer news has also confirmed Giovane's move to Atalanta, which seals his exit from my squad. That development complicates matters, as forward options in his price bracket remain limited. At this stage, Gift Orban looks like the most straightforward and reliable solution.

NOTES