Saudi Fantasy: Round 15 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy managers head into Round 15 with several key decisions to make, as fixture swings, form trends and value picks all come into play.

Our Round 15 team reveals provide a clear snapshot of how managers plan to attack the Gameweek and where the biggest opportunities may lie.

NOTES

A 93-point haul in Round 14 sparked a major green arrow and built real momentum.

I’ve finally jumped on the Gini Wijnaldum bandwagon, with his consistency now too strong to ignore.

bandwagon, with his consistency now too strong to ignore. I took an aggressive −12 hit to push up the rankings, moving on Valentín Vada , Mourad Batna , Mohammed Al Shamat , and Martínez to bring in Gini Wijnaldum , Mahzari , Rúben Neves , and Ramiro Enrique .

, , , and to bring in , , , and . Marcelo Grohe keeps his place between the posts, the midfield stays fully loaded, and Cristiano Ronaldo once again leads the line.

keeps his place between the posts, the midfield stays fully loaded, and once again leads the line. The armband moves to Julian Quinones , with Gini Wijnaldum named vice-captain. Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha (11th), a side they remain unbeaten against at home across their last three meetings, although I may still make a late switch.

, with named vice-captain. Al Qadsiah host Al-Fayha (11th), a side they remain unbeaten against at home across their last three meetings, although I may still make a late switch. Mohammed Mahzari and Ramiro Enrique start on the bench.

NOTES

A small red arrow last round to 2.7K, which I’ll take considering it was a -8 once again.

I feel my team is in a good position to kick on once again! (Hopefully)

Kingsley Coman -> Malcom didn’t pay off, unfortunately. Malcom -> Matias Vargas or Mourad Batna was the plan.

-> didn’t pay off, unfortunately. Malcom -> or was the plan. Batna seemed to have a bit of a rest, only playing 45 minutes from the bench last round. Vargas played the full 90.

I think I’m swaying to bring in Batna and to captain him at home to Al Riyadh. The last fixture I’ll take Cristiano Ronaldo on for a while!

NOTES

I will most likely roll the transfer this round. That said, I have a shortlist ready if any late injury news forces my hand before the deadline.

Defensive targets: Madallah Al Olayan , Gaston Álvarez , Mansour Hamzi , Norbert Gyömbér , Saad Balobaid .

, , , , . Midfield targets: Sofiane Bendebka , Matías Vargas , Zaydou Youssouf , Myziane Maolida , Said Benrahma , Gini Wijnaldum , Yannick Carrasco , Josh Brownhill , Rúben Neves , Sergej Milinković-Savić , Kingsley Coman .

, , , , , , , , , , . Forward targets: Ivan Toney , Rogers Martínez , Alexandre Lacazette

, , Captaincy remains a two-way call between Julian Quinones and Karim Benzema.

NOTES

A strong round returned 91 points, leaving the squad in a very healthy position.

The team looks settled, with the starting XI in good shape. I have two free transfers available, potentially rising to three, but with no immediate issues to address, I see no reason to sell anyone.

Captaincy stays with Julian Quinones , and I’ll be steering clear of the Riyadh derby this round.

, and I’ll be steering clear of the Riyadh derby this round. Good luck, everyone.

NOTES