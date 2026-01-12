It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 17 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.
@Big4FPL
NOTES
- A strong Matchday 16 pushed me up to 752nd overall and 898th in the opening week of the Second Chance league, and there’s little time to pause with a midweek round now upon us. Rotation always looms large in the Bundesliga, and with weekend fixtures plus the return of the Champions League on the horizon, this set of games could easily turn into a minefield.
- My squad stays largely intact, with only a few changes made to remove players brought in for average scores during the postponed fixtures.
- Goalkeeper and striker present the biggest decisions. I like Deniz Undav, but I can’t quite stretch the budget to fit him in. In goal, Kaua Santos stands out as a value option after a huge 200-point haul against Dortmund, although there is still a risk that Michael Zetterer regains his place or comes into the rotation.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- Goalkeepers – I’ve settled on Mio Backhaus and Diant Ramaj between the posts. After opting for Hein last matchday due to his reliable average, I’m now bringing the band back together by moving for Backhaus, who arguably stands out as the best goalkeeper asset in the game this season.
- Defenders – My defence remains unchanged this matchday, with Alejandro Grimaldo, Maximilian Mittelstädt, David Raum, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Leopold Querfeld all retaining their places. The unit performed well last weekend, and I’m more than happy to stick with it. That said, there are several other defenders I like at the moment, with Kaishu Sano, Miro Muheim, Danilho Doekhi, and Willi Orban all catching the eye.
- Midfielders – In midfield, I’m lining up with Michael Olise, Malik Tillman, Nadiem Amiri, Christoph Baumgartner, and Alexis Claude-Maurice. My Leverkusen midfielders disappointed against Stuttgart, so I’ve decided to move Garcia, who is also carrying a slight doubt, on for Amiri.
- I still have two transfers available and wouldn’t be against selling Tillman, but his upcoming fixtures remain appealing and the lack of standout midfield alternatives makes holding him the sensible call for now. If I did decide to move him on, I’d likely look towards a Wolfsburg option such as Lovro Majer or Patrick Wimmer, or a Hoffenheim midfielder like Grischa Prömel or Wouster Burger.
- Forwards – Up front, Harry Kane and Luis Díaz need little justification. The final forward slot is more open to debate. Yan Diomande is expected to return after his AFCON exit, but his minutes could be managed against Freiburg. With that in mind, and as a short-term punt before potentially bringing Diomande back in, I’ve opted for Benedict Hollerbach. He showed last matchday that he is capable of delivering a big haul and now faces Heidenheim at home in what feels like a crucial fixture for Mainz.
@EnesGnerDoan23
NOTES
- I had an excellent Matchday after the break. I scored 3,847 points and finished with a Gameweek rank of 36. That jump lifted me to 1,923 overall.
- We now head into a midweek round. Rotation looks likely. Some teams may also manage minutes ahead of the weekend.
- My midfield feels weak. I plan to address that area.
- I’m looking to move on Johan Manzambi, Vieira, Said El Mala, Robert Andrich, and David Raum. The replacements are Christoph Baumgartner, Jae-Sung Lee, Kaishu Sano, Wouter Burger, and Lovro Majer.
- There is still some flexibility. Lovro Majer or Sung Lee could change depending on team news. Jamie Leweling may also replace Haris Tabakovic.
- Bayern Munich could rotate. Even so, their bench options can still deliver big points. I do not expect rotation from RB Leipzig, as they have yet to play this round.
- Losing Raum may hurt. I’m backing Sano to step up. Ritsu Doan and Alexis Claude-Maurice remain tempting, but my plans feel mostly locked.
- After last week’s boost, the goals are clear. I want to reach the top 15 in the Second Chance league. I also aim to climb inside the top 1,500 overall.
- Good luck, everyone.
@FPL2137
NOTES
- The star picks remain in place. There is no need to overthink them.
- For now, Haris Tabakovic looks like a solid third forward. He stays in unless a better option emerges closer to the deadline.
- Alexis Claude-Maurice appears back to last season’s form. I’m backing him and hoping a bit of managerial luck goes my way.
- Malik Tillman also stays for now. Minutes are a slight concern, but I’m happy to hold.
- Defensively, it’s a standard setup. Leopold Querfeld fills the cheapest slot.
- In goal, I’ve targeted keepers with tougher fixtures to maximise save potential.
- Hopefully, rotation doesn’t cause too much damage this round.