Crystal Palace latest: Glasner to leave in summer + Guehi set for Man City

In a bombshell-filled press conference, Oliver Glasner has revealed he will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season, while Marc Guehi (£5.3m) won’t face Sunderland because of his imminent sale.

Speaking on Friday, the outgoing Eagles boss didn’t name Manchester City as Guehi’s next club, but reports say a £20 million deal has been agreed.

“My latest understanding is that the deal with Marc [Guehi] is in the final stages. I can’t confirm the club [buying him] because it’s still not done, but in the final stages. The result is that Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us.” – Oliver Glasner

That Glasner announcement could force a big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) decision from over five million Guehi owners.

Speaking about his own departure, Glasner said chairman Steve Parish has known about this decision for a few months.

“I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October… and I told him that I will not sign a new contract with Crystal Palace. We agreed at the time that it was best to keep it between us and I think this is how confidential we work together, that we could keep it between us for three months in the football times we are in. I told the team today, the same. I think now it’s important to have clarity. “I told Steve I’m just looking for a new challenge. This is my feeling after everything. I told him in October, so it has nothing to do with the transfer window.” – Oliver Glasner

Furthermore, the 51-year-old couldn’t rule out the prospect of Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) heading for the exit door, either, with Juventus circling.

“It’s the same. There will be a price where Crystal Palace say, ‘Okay, 18 months left on his contract, we’ll do the deal’ – if JP wants. If nobody pays this price, JP will stay.” – Oliver Glasner on Jean-Philippe Mateta

As for team news, Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m, concussion) and Chadi Riad (£4.0m, knee) are back this weekend. Daniel Munoz (£5.8m, knee) is aiming for a Gameweek 23 return, and that’s when Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) will be back from international duty, too.

“Jeff Lerma can play again tomorrow. Dani Munoz had one session with us this week so he will train with us next week and should be available against Chelsea. The same with Ismaila Sarr.” – Oliver Glasner

Rio Cardines (£4.4m, groin), Daichi Kamada (£5.0m, hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (£4.9m, knee), Caleb Kporha (£4.0m, back) and Eddie Nketiah (£5.4m, hamstring) remain out.