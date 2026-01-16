Hincapie + Calafiori: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 22

Mikel Arteta said there “might be” a chance that someone from his Arsenal injury list could play on Saturday.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, it’ll either be Piero Hincapie (muscle), Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Max Dowman (ankle) or Cristhian Mosquera (ankle).

“It might be. So, I need to meet now with the medical staff – we have a training session now – and see if somebody is available for the weekend. I cannot tell you because I don’t know.” – Mikel Arteta on whether there is a chance that any of his injured players could return in Gameweek 22

Given that the head coach mentioned only on Tuesday that Calafiori, Dowman and Mosquera were looking at “weeks” out, we’re assuming Hincapie is the one who is closest to a recovery. That will please the Ecuadorian’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) owners.

He did confirm that there were no fresh Arsenal injury concerns from the midweek EFL Cup win over Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arteta was asked if he needs to think a few games in advance, with the schedule being so intense.