3pm team news: Palmer, Ekitike + James start

17 January 2026 219 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Five more Premier League matches to come now, following on from the Manchester derby:

James Palmer

TEAM NEWS

Having missed out in Gameweeks 20 and 21, and then made an appearance off the bench in the FA Cup, Hugo Ekitike is back in the Liverpool starting XI today.

Arne Slot’s side shows two changes from the goalless draw at the Emirates, with Ekitike and Curtis Jones in for the injured Conor Bradley and the benched Alexis Mac Allister.

As for Burnley, Scott Parker prefers Axel Tuanzebe and Jaidon Anthony to Josh Laurent and Hannibal Mejbri.

And after sitting on the sidelines for both of Chelsea’s cup matches over the last week, Reece James and Cole Palmer are passed fit to start.

Liam Delap is only fit enough for bench duty after illness, while Wesley Fofana is also among the substitutes as his minute management continues.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews almost goes with the same XI that beat Sunderland, instead preferring Mikkel Damsgaard to Keane Lewis-Potter.

On Wearside, Regis Le Bris reacts to that aforementioned 3-0 pummelling by handing starts to Reinildo, Romaine Mundle and Noah Sadiki. Simon Adingra, Lutsharel Geertruida and Chris Rigg are the fall guys.

Crystal Palace are without the City-bound Marc Guehi, of course, while Jaydee Canvot drops to the bench. Chris Richards and Jefferson Lerma are the new additions compared to Gameweek 21.

Leeds United are without the absent Jaka Bijol and Anton Stach this afternoon, so in come Jayden Bogle and Noah Okafor. There’s a change between the posts, too, with Karl Darlow recalled for the under-fire Lucas Perri.

Fulham’s Marco Silva brings in Sasa Lukic and Ryan Sessegnon for Tom Cairney and Issa Diop.

Finally, in north London, there’s a debut for Conor Gallagher.

Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert and Archie Gray are the other new additions from the last Premier League game. Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall are subs, while Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur are both out.

West Ham are again without Lucas Paqueta but they hand a full debut to Pablo Felipe, one of their January signings.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jörgensen, Badiashile, Hato, Fofana, Acheampong, Santos, Delap, George, Guiu.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Igor Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Van Den Berg, Pinnock, Nelson, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo,

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukić, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Sessegnon, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Diop, Amissah, Reed, Cairney, King, Traoré, Kusi Asare, Kevin.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Robertson, Ramsay, Endo, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Pires, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Luis, Anthony, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Mejbri, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Mundle, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Geertruida, Neil, Rigg, O’Nien, Mayenda, Isidor, Adingra.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Devenny, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Yéremy Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Uche, Drakes-Thomas.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Davies, Gallagher, Gray, Odobert, Simons, Tel, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Danso, Udogie, Spence, Bissouma, Bergvall, Solanke, Scarlett.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Souček, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Summerville, Castellanos.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Mayers, Rodríguez, Potts, Kante, Wilson.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  1. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jonesy A?

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      think so

    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      yes

  2. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    wirtz golazo

  3. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    James howler corner

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Jeez he’s having bad day

  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cunha to Wirtz went ok, should have (c) as some folks discussed it!

  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Congrats @Camzy on the Wirtz (c) 😉

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah, meant him, cheers for not being a (c) sheep like me

  6. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wirtzel you sexxy beaaast

  7. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs are well and truly back to spursing.

    Then fecking Wirtz stating to hot form when no one really has him.

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      *starting to hit

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      One more good fixture (maybe for Burnley, actually)

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ekitike did well

    Jones linked the play

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ekitike has being doing well but that doesn’t get any points

  9. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    The pathetic AI pick scores

    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      XD

    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It's not AI

  10. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Szobo did it again for me.. blocked Rice 11 points in GW17, now Le Fee's points.

    Only got myself to blame for playing the fixtures.

  11. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 min ago

    Need something from Ekitike captain!

  12. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Gnashers howler open goal

  13. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Ekitike made that goal but gets 0 points. Pathetic game FPL

  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Palace wiped

