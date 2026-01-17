3pm team news: Palmer, Ekitike + James start

Five more Premier League matches to come now, following on from the Manchester derby:

TEAM NEWS

Having missed out in Gameweeks 20 and 21, and then made an appearance off the bench in the FA Cup, Hugo Ekitike is back in the Liverpool starting XI today.

Arne Slot’s side shows two changes from the goalless draw at the Emirates, with Ekitike and Curtis Jones in for the injured Conor Bradley and the benched Alexis Mac Allister.

As for Burnley, Scott Parker prefers Axel Tuanzebe and Jaidon Anthony to Josh Laurent and Hannibal Mejbri.

And after sitting on the sidelines for both of Chelsea’s cup matches over the last week, Reece James and Cole Palmer are passed fit to start.

Liam Delap is only fit enough for bench duty after illness, while Wesley Fofana is also among the substitutes as his minute management continues.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews almost goes with the same XI that beat Sunderland, instead preferring Mikkel Damsgaard to Keane Lewis-Potter.

On Wearside, Regis Le Bris reacts to that aforementioned 3-0 pummelling by handing starts to Reinildo, Romaine Mundle and Noah Sadiki. Simon Adingra, Lutsharel Geertruida and Chris Rigg are the fall guys.

Crystal Palace are without the City-bound Marc Guehi, of course, while Jaydee Canvot drops to the bench. Chris Richards and Jefferson Lerma are the new additions compared to Gameweek 21.

Leeds United are without the absent Jaka Bijol and Anton Stach this afternoon, so in come Jayden Bogle and Noah Okafor. There’s a change between the posts, too, with Karl Darlow recalled for the under-fire Lucas Perri.

Fulham’s Marco Silva brings in Sasa Lukic and Ryan Sessegnon for Tom Cairney and Issa Diop.

Finally, in north London, there’s a debut for Conor Gallagher.

Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert and Archie Gray are the other new additions from the last Premier League game. Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall are subs, while Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur are both out.

West Ham are again without Lucas Paqueta but they hand a full debut to Pablo Felipe, one of their January signings.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro.

Subs: Jörgensen, Badiashile, Hato, Fofana, Acheampong, Santos, Delap, George, Guiu.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry, Janelt, Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Igor Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Van Den Berg, Pinnock, Nelson, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo,

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukić, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Sessegnon, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Diop, Amissah, Reed, Cairney, King, Traoré, Kusi Asare, Kevin.

Leeds United XI: Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Perri, Bornauw, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Robertson, Ramsay, Endo, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Burnley XI: Dúbravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Humphreys, Pires, Edwards, Ugochukwu, Luis, Anthony, Broja.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Ekdal, Mejbri, Laurent, Bruun Larsen, Foster, Tchaouna, Barnes.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Mundle, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Geertruida, Neil, Rigg, O’Nien, Mayenda, Isidor, Adingra.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Devenny, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Yéremy Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Imray, Riad, Uche, Drakes-Thomas.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Davies, Gallagher, Gray, Odobert, Simons, Tel, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Drăgușin, Danso, Udogie, Spence, Bissouma, Bergvall, Solanke, Scarlett.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Souček, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Summerville, Castellanos.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Mayers, Rodríguez, Potts, Kante, Wilson.

