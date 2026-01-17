Forest v Arsenal team news: Saka benched again

Buoyed by Manchester City’s defeat in the early kick-off, Arsenal will be hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League this evening.

Their match at Nottingham Forest kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

It became apparent in December that Mikel Arteta is averse to starting Bukayo Saka three times in a week. Now, even successive games seem to be beyond him.

Despite a rest against Portsmouth last weekend, and despite the upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Inter effectively being a dead rubber for the Gunners, Saka finds himself on the bench again this evening.

So too does Leandro Trossard, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli coming in.

The other change from Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg is the return of David Raya at the expense of cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There’s still no Piero Hincapie in the Gunners’ squad. Cristhian Mosquera – ruled out for “weeks” by Arteta only on Tuesday – does make the bench, however.

Gabriel Magalhaes starts for the fourth time in 10 days.

Having savaged his second string after their performance in the FA Cup against Wrexham, Sean Dyche unsurprisingly goes back to his regulars this evening.

There’s just one change from Gameweek 21, with Ibrahima Sangare coming in for Omari Hutchinson.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Luiz, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Savona.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Eze, Trossard, Merino, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly.

