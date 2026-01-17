Dugout Discussion

Forest v Arsenal team news: Saka benched again

17 January 2026 493 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Buoyed by Manchester City’s defeat in the early kick-off, Arsenal will be hoping to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League this evening.

Their match at Nottingham Forest kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

It became apparent in December that Mikel Arteta is averse to starting Bukayo Saka three times in a week. Now, even successive games seem to be beyond him.

Despite a rest against Portsmouth last weekend, and despite the upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Inter effectively being a dead rubber for the Gunners, Saka finds himself on the bench again this evening.

So too does Leandro Trossard, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli coming in.

The other change from Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg is the return of David Raya at the expense of cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There’s still no Piero Hincapie in the Gunners’ squad. Cristhian Mosqueraruled out for “weeks” by Arteta only on Tuesday – does make the bench, however.

Gabriel Magalhaes starts for the fourth time in 10 days.

Having savaged his second string after their performance in the FA Cup against Wrexham, Sean Dyche unsurprisingly goes back to his regulars this evening.

There’s just one change from Gameweek 21, with Ibrahima Sangare coming in for Omari Hutchinson.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Awoniyi, Luiz, Ndoye, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Savona.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Saka, Jesus, Eze, Trossard, Merino, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly.

Saka benched again
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Wheres the guy who was spamming how bad United are before the deadline? Lol

  2. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sels has more points in this match than what he got me in 6 GWs combined. Not a joke.

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      A lesson in picking players for the right fixtures

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        *for not the right fixtures

      2. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The real pro pundits are in the comments.

    2. fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Got him in GW13 but GW15-GW21 has been a disaster with the Dubravka 11 pointer saving the day.

  3. Pomodoro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    WC 22 has been a good play so far..
    If you went early on Palmer + 2 Chelsea, Bruno and Mbeumo well played.

    1. Pomodoro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Even better if you were epically ballsy and captained one of them over Haaland!

  4. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Alison (dub)
    Clyne* mukiele gabriel (richards keane)
    Saka rice foden gordon (king)
    Tiago haland watkins

    3 fts, which ?

    A) alison clyne saka foden -4 to sanchez reinildo palmer bruno
    B) Clyne saka foden to timber enzo bruno
    C) alison clyne saka foden to sanchez/roefs/henderson timber enzo bruno

  5. diabydoesgallas
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Don’t get all the early transfers. Team value feels less important this year. I’d wait til the last minute given there’s a full schedule of midweek euro fixtures personally.

    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Imagine if Haaland in midweek breaks his leg

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He'd still lead the captain poll next GW

  6. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    I was annoyed that I didn’t buy Sanchez but having seen the highlights for the Chelsea game, Brentford should have scored 1 or 2 goals easily

    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/13/burnley-v-fulham-team-news-robinson-returns?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27453786

      Still stand by this, the amount of clean sheets they've got (2nd best after Arsenal) is wild.

  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think it's becoming more clear every week that Gabriel, Timber & Rice are the best Arsenal trio

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gabriel and Rice only. Timber is not worth it. Im an owner and obviously not spending a transfer to remove but hes not worth bringing in.

      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        2 is/are enough. Maybe if they double in 26 I'll get another one in, maybe a punt on Tross or someone, but for now leaving the spot open just in case

  8. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Could Bruno triple rise this week?

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully not. The less the merrier.

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Exact money!! Watkins Bruno G Alderete to
    Bruno F Thiago and Gudmundsson got a hit

    Bruno F and Thiago going up tonight

    A- Yes
    Or
    B- No

    Cheers all!!

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      *for a hit

    2. diabydoesgallas
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wouldn’t do that, Bruno and Watkins haven’t even played yet.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers mate can Easily roll again too

  10. R Whites
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    2 FTs, I’m thinking Foden, Cunha to Bruno F, Enzo?

    Mid is currently- rice, wilson, foden, cunha, rogers

    Not 100% sure on enzo, but with 7.7m there doesn’t seem many other options. Feel missed the boat on Bruno G.

    Pull trigger, or any other mids?

    1. diabydoesgallas
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Chelsea fan here, I would wait to see how enzo is used by Rosenior before bringing him in. He’s a big fan of andrey santos so that could complicate things.

  11. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    This Saka guy is really annoying.

  12. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saka to Bruno this week or next?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Next

  13. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Alison (dub)
    Clyne* mukiele gabriel (richards keane)
    Saka rice foden gordon (king)
    Tiago haland watkins

    3 fts, which ?

    A) alison clyne saka foden -4 to sanchez reinildo palmer bruno, exact 0.0
    B) alison clyne saka foden -4 to sanchez/roefs/henderson timber enzo bruno

  14. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    just now

    How's this move? 2 FTs 0m ITB

    This GW : Saka Cunha to Rice BrunoF
    Next GW : Foden > Enzo / Wirtz

