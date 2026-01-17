FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 22

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Whilst Sunderland’s Robin Roefs may not stand out immediately, when considering the one-player-per-team limit, he becomes a lot more appealing. We also have to take into account their opposition. Next up for the Black Cats is Crystal Palace, who have failed to score in three of their previous five games.

On clean sheet potential alone, Liverpool are a side Challengers could look to. The Reds head into a game with Burnley, one of the worst attacks statistically in the league, after bagging two clean sheets in their last three Premier League matches. Taking that into account, Alisson Becker is an obvious pick.

There are plenty of goalkeeper options to choose from this week, including Arsenal’s David Raya v Nottingham Forest, Newcastle’s Nick Pope up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez, who faces Brentford at home.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal’s game against Nottingham Forest could be a hotspot for Challengers. Whilst Gabriel is clearly the better option when seeking goal threat at the back, it’s Jurrien Timber who shines from a creativity perspective. With four attacking returns under his belt, 19 chances created, and a good fixture, Timber heads into the game with multiple routes to points.

Albeit extremely inconsistent week in week out, Spurs have an asset that fits the bill of the Challenge perfectly. Full-back Pedro Porro leads every other in his position for chances created, and a meeting with a poor West Ham United side could even provide a clean sheet opportunity.

Checking the line-ups could be extremely helpful with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella this week. The Spaniard sits among the top three defenders for chances created, so is one to consider.

Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong, Newcastle’s Lewis Hall and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, who faces Everton at home, could also be great picks.

MIDFIELDERS

Manchester United haven’t been the most consistent side recently, but with key players returning from injury and AFCON, and a new manager, we could well see improvements from them, helped by key man and penalty taker Bruno Fernandes. The United talisman heads into the Manchester derby having produced more chances than any other midfielder in the game.

Nottingham Forest appear to be in a major slump. Sean Dyche’s side have lost five of their previous six matches in all competitions, whilst shipping at least two goals in three of their previous four league outings. This makes it a perfect opportunity to bring in either Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka, who both rank among the top eight midfielders for chances created.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden ranks high for chances created, whilst Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz could punish Burnley with his current form. Meanwhile, a home match for Chelsea could see Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer come into contention. We also can’t rule out Newcastle attackers Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon up against Wolves.

FORWARDS

The current form of most strikers in the league is questionable. Even the forwards who top the chances created stats haven’t done much in terms of output as of late. With that in mind, my advice would probably be to back Erling Haaland against a side he loves to play.

For those keen on bringing in a player who has produced a lot of chances this season so far, then Joao Pedro stands out. The Brazilian started the campaign brilliantly, but his output has quickly slowed. However, no forward in the league has created more chances than his 21.

You could also look to Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike if starting, Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade or even Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

TEAM REVEAL

We have weeks where things seem straightforward and weeks where they aren’t, and I think this round fits the latter. There are lots of great options, and I don’t think it’s easy picking one player from each side (as usual).

Haaland is locked due to the lack of convincing forwards, and I could probably say the same about Pope, because goalkeepers don’t offer lots of creativity, but outside of that, my team is up in the air.

I do feel strongly about Bruno Fernandes, just not as captain. My main debates are which of the Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool players to pick. They all have great options this week.

I also like Wirtz and Cucurella over Frimpong and Palmer, so that is another route I take.

