FPL General’s Gameweek 22 team reveal

With Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams before Saturday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£15.1m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 21 Review

The FA Cup break came at a good time for me, following a disastrous Gameweek 21. It’s been refreshing to switch off from FPL for a bit after the hectic festive schedule.

A rage Wildcard was very nearly activated, but I managed to talk myself off the ledge. Instead, I’m eyeing up a Gameweek 24 Wildcard to load up on Chelsea assets, bring Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) back in, and go back to the Crystal Palace guys. Not many of the current crop will survive this cull.

Looking back, my two free transfers were used to rid myself of frustrating picks David Raya (£5.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m). The subsequent 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool was then destined to happen.

In came Nick Pope (£5.1m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.1m), combining for a total of one point. Great timing, Mark! The Newcastle United duo will get these next two fixtures before being discarded. And the goalkeeper position has been a real weak spot in my team throughout the season, bagging only four clean sheets in 21 games. Next season, it will simply be a £4.5m set-and-forget stopper.

Also continuing is the captaincy struggle. That’s three times Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) has led my troops into battle, and he’s blanked every time. He could be sold this week, with tricky fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal up next.

I finally got Pep’d last Gameweek, when Guardiola benched Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.8m). There’s some hope that both players will start the next two matches, but then both are likely to depart in Wildcard week. Still, despite only playing 23 minutes, Cherki created four chances and fired off four penalty area shots.

Gameweek 22 Team