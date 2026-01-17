The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 22

Did last week seem like three? Or was that a hallucination? All I can say in my defence is that when Anthony Taylor whistled for full-time at the Emirates, there was all the time in the world in which to pore over match reports, plan transfers, write something you might want to read. Oh, and do something about that coiffure-clutching brute in my Fantasy backline, who’s still there, suspended, because I’ve missed the silly deadline.

I’ve been on holiday since Christmas. It’s felt like eight days, eight hours, a lifetime. Time now to play a round of “Where’s my passport?”, thank my hosts, and hope that football is back with a bang. Nothing beats the back-to-reality blues like a differential Fantasy hat-trick.

If there’s a prevailing mood around the top flight at the moment, I’m tempted to reach for ‘muddled’. There’s the glass-half-empty school of yet another top-flight managerial exit amid a poor run, pallid xData, more when-will-they-learn chutzpah of managerial candour. And just a few short miles from the sunset of Mr Glasner’s discontent, Lego Arteta has filled his glass to the brim with xHygge and a new Danish throw-in guru.

“I hate this game”, wrote one of our more prolific posters last week. It’s tempting to wonder sometimes if the headline names aren’t on here, your Radcliffes and your Franks and your Santos, trolling with the best of them, playing the game we all love.

I’ll find out who’s in my XI in just a few short minutes. I hope you fare better than I, this week. Scratch that, I hope my team’s new throw-in coach catches out your back three/five/parked bus. I love this game. I know you do, too.