Saudi Fantasy: Round 17 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy managers head into Round 17 with several key decisions to make, as fixture swings, form trends and value picks all come into play.

Our Round 17 team reveals provide a clear snapshot of how managers plan to attack the Gameweek and where the biggest opportunities may lie.

NOTES

I scored 71 points in Round 16. A failed captaincy decision caused a small red arrow and pushed me just outside the top 10k.

I rolled my transfer, choosing to make no changes this week.

Marcelo Grohe retains his place between the posts once again.

retains his place between the posts once again. At the back, Roger Ibáñez returns to a full-strength defence alongside Danilo Pereira , Mohammed Mahzari , and Theo Hernández .

returns to a full-strength defence alongside , , and . Up front, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line, while Zézé and Enrique provide cover from the bench.

leads the line, while and provide cover from the bench. For Round 17, I’ve handed the armband to Rúben Neves, backing him to deliver a steady rebound.

NOTES

I scraped a small green arrow last round – I think – with exactly 100 points, although I’m still waiting for the official update.

I’m not a fan of hedging, so I’m committing fully by backing a double Al-Ahli defence against a double Al-Khaleej attack. It’s a high-risk approach, but I’m happy to lean into it.

My planned move remains Jorge Fernandes out for an Al-Taawoun defender – the only decision left is choosing the right one.

out for an Al-Taawoun defender – the only decision left is choosing the right one. I’ve been tempted to activate Park the Bus this week, but for now, I’m leaning towards holding it.

At the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo sits as my bus captain, but Roger Martinez is making that decision extremely difficult. He’s very, very tempting.

NOTES

After a very poor round and with two free transfers available, I decided to make a few changes, particularly in midfield.

In my view, Ruben Neves is a priority pick and should feature in every team right now. Because of that, moving Mourad Batna out felt like the most logical route to bring him in.

is a priority pick and should feature in every team right now. Because of that, moving out felt like the most logical route to bring him in. For the second move, I opted to sell Angelo Fulgini and switch to Rakan Al Tulahi . He comes in at just £4.4m and has shown excellent recent form, delivering two goals and two assists across his last four matches.

and switch to . He comes in at just £4.4m and has shown excellent recent form, delivering two goals and two assists across his last four matches. The captaincy stays with Cristiano Ronaldo.

NOTES

My planned transfer this week involves selling Julian Quinones to bring in Malcom , with the armband also moving his way.

to bring in , with the armband also moving his way. I’m also seriously considering activating my Wildcard this round. If I do, these are the players currently on my radar:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou , Édouard Mendy, Bento and Marcelo Grohe .

, and . Defenders: Ali Majrashi , Ziyad Al Hawsawi , Theo Hernandez , Íñigo Martínez .

, , , . Midfielders: Mourad Batna , Malcom , João Félix , Sadio Mané , Yannick Carrasco .

, , , , . Forwards: Roger Martínez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo.

NOTES