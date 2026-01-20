UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best captains

Matchday 7 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is here, and captaincy could make or break your week. With several premium attackers in top form and several favourable fixtures on the horizon, choosing the right armband is more important than ever.

In this article, we break down the standout captaincy options, assess form and fixtures, and highlight the players with the highest upside for both safety and explosive potential.

TUESDAY 20TH JANUARY: BEST CAPTAIN

With Kylian Mbappé carrying doubts ahead of the new round, Manchester City look like the standout alternative for the captaincy armband.

Pep Guardiola’s side head into Matchday 7 unbeaten in their last 10 matches, so confidence should be high. They have also delivered in the Champions League from an attacking perspective, averaging around two goals scored per match so far.

City face Bodø/Glimt this week, which still looks like a strong fixture for returns, even away from home. The Norwegian side are yet to win a match in Europe this season and have conceded at least two goals in all but one of their games.

With that in mind, Erling Haaland (€10.7m) stands out as the leading captaincy option. He has scored 20 goals in 21 Premier League matches this season, adding six goals in as many Champions League outings so far.

TUESDAY 20TH JANUARY: DIFFERENTIALS

Managers looking to move away from Erling Haaland for captaincy could consider a high-upside alternative in Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.1m). The Bayer Leverkusen wing-back has been outstanding going forward this season, producing nine goal contributions in 12 Bundesliga appearances, alongside three goals and one assist from six Champions League matches.

The Spaniard also shares penalty duties, highlighted by his recent spot-kick conversion against Stuttgart. When that is combined with a favourable fixture against an Olympiakos side that offer limited attacking threat, Grimaldo arguably provides more routes to points than almost any other option in Matchday 7.

Paris Saint-Germain assets also remain firmly in the conversation. The reigning European champions have outscored every other side in the competition, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) continues to play a key role in their attack. The Georgian has registered two goals and two assists across his four appearances so far, and a meeting with Sporting CP presents another opportunity for returns.

Elsewhere, UCL Fantasy managers could also look towards Gabriel Magalhães (€5.6m) for Arsenal against Inter, Vinícius Júnior (€9.5m) for Real Madrid at home to Monaco, and Scott McTominay (€7.1m) for Napoli in their away clash with Copenhagen.

WEDNESDAY 21ST JANUARY: BEST CAPTAIN

There are plenty of strong captaincy options on Wednesday, but Bayern Munich’s home fixture against Union Saint-Gilloise stands out as one of the most appealing.

The Bavarians arrive in excellent form, unbeaten across their last 10 matches, and have already scored the second-most goals in the Champions League this season. That return looks even more impressive given they have already faced both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal during the league phase.

While USG have produced mixed results overall, their defensive numbers raise concern. The Belgian side have conceded 15 goals across their first six matches, an average of 2.5 per game, which places them firmly among the sides to target.

With that in mind, penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.8m) looks like a standout captaincy option. The Bayern forward already has 20 domestic league goals to his name and heads into the match in strong form, having produced eight goals and one assist across his last 10 appearances.

WEDNESDAY 21ST JANUARY: DIFFERENTIALS

If Harry Kane is not your preferred option, there are several strong alternatives capable of delivering returns.

Barcelona are another side worth backing this week. The Catalans are in relentless form, winning each of their last 10 matches in all competitions, while scoring at least twice in every one of those games. That consistency underlines their attacking potential.

With Lamine Yamal suspended, the decision becomes far simpler, placing the spotlight firmly on Raphinha (€9.3m). The Brazilian has shown no lingering effects from his recent injury, producing an explosive run of four goals and two assists across three matches.

Chelsea’s home fixture against Pafos also stands out. The Blues have been inconsistent overall, but goals have continued to arrive, which could spell trouble for the newcomers. If he features, which is doubtful given recent minute management, penalty taker Cole Palmer (€9.5m) looks a leading option, while Enzo Fernández (€6.6m) could also emerge as a viable alternative.