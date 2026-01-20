UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best Limitless team

Matchday 7 gives UCL Fantasy managers a great chance to activate the Limitless chip, especially with key injuries impacting squads across Europe.

In this article, we break down the best Limitless team for Matchday 7, focusing on the standout picks, the fixtures that offer the most upside, and the players who can take full advantage of the current landscape.

MATCHDAY 7 LIMITLESS

GOALKEEPERS

Manchester City’s meeting with Bodø/Glimt offers a realistic chance of a clean sheet, with Pep Guardiola’s side managing five shut-outs across their last 10 matches. That puts Gianluigi Donnarumma firmly in contention as a Tuesday option.

If things do not go to plan, Wednesday provides a solid fallback. Newcastle host a hit-and-miss PSV side, and they head into the game having already picked up three clean sheets from a possible six. Nick Pope is a safe route into their ever-changing defence.

DEFENDERS

Arsenal face Inter this week, but their defensive record remains outstanding after conceding just one goal across the first six matches. A key part of that resilience is Gabriel Magalhães, who also carries real goal threat from set pieces, an area where the Gunners continue to excel.

Bayer Leverkusen take on a struggling Olympiakos side next, which puts a clean sheet firmly on the table. Alejandro Grimaldo once again stands out, with the wing-back sharing penalty duties and already registering nine attacking returns in 12 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Defensively, Paris Saint-Germain have lacked consistency, but their full-backs continue to deliver at the other end of the pitch. Nuno Mendes remains a prime example, producing two goals and two assists from just six Champions League outings.

Pafos’ lack of attacking threat makes investment in the Chelsea backline appealing this week. Among their defenders, Marc Cucurella offers one of the strongest combinations of attacking intent and reliable minutes, giving him both clean-sheet and return potential.

Liverpool arrive unbeaten in their last 10 matches ahead of their clash with Marseille. Completing the defence is Jeremie Frimpong, who continues to pose a major attacking threat, even when deployed out of position.

MIDFIELDERS

Chelsea’s attack continues to look appealing, averaging close to two goals per match in the Champions League so far. A meeting with Pafos only adds to that appeal, and with Cole Palmer managing an injury, Enzo Fernandez could be the standout.

Barcelona also remain a strong attacking proposition. The Catalans face a struggling Slavia Praha side this week, making investment in their forward areas feel close to essential. The standout midfield option is Raphinha, who arrives in excellent form after registering four goals and two assists across his last three matches.

Slavia Praha have been extremely ropey so opting for a double up in attack could work out. Another of their assets who should start and who has impressed this season is Fermin Lopez who bagged a 20-point return in Matchday 3.

Union Saint-Gilloise have already conceded 15 goals in the competition, putting them firmly on the radar to target. One of the standout picks from Bayern’s relentless attack is Michael Olise, who has already delivered double-digit goal contributions across all competitions this season.

Manchester City face a side who have averaged two goals conceded this campaign, so backing an attacker could be a priority. After failing to start the previous match Rayan Cherki could well start. The Frenchman has been one of Pep Guardiola’s star men this season.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane completes a formidable Bayern pairing. The England striker has already racked up 20 Bundesliga goals this season and heads into the round in red-hot form, having scored six times and provided one assist across his last five matches.

Erling Haaland is another forward to reach the 20-goal mark in league action. The Manchester City talisman continues to deliver at an elite level, and a meeting with Bodø/Glimt offers another prime opportunity for him to extend that run.

Rounding off the premium frontline, Kylian Mbappé feels close to essential. The Frenchman struck an astonishing nine goals in his first six Champions League appearances and has produced 16 goal contributions across his last 10 matches, underlining his outstanding form ahead of the next round.

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski could also be excellent picks this week.