Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 23?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES… AND FAILURES

While there was optimism that several ‘template’ names were on our goals table – such as Erling Haaland (£15.1m), Phil Foden (£8.6m), Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) – nobody found the back of the net.

In fact, due to injuries, benchings and half-time removals, only four of the nine players exceeded 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Marcus Edwards (£4.7m) and Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m) scored, exceeding their predicted assists.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

We have ranked the players by xG delta, too.