FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 23?

21 January 2026 97 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES… AND FAILURES

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 23? 2

While there was optimism that several ‘template’ names were on our goals table – such as Erling Haaland (£15.1m), Phil Foden (£8.6m), Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) – nobody found the back of the net.

In fact, due to injuries, benchings and half-time removals, only four of the nine players exceeded 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, Marcus Edwards (£4.7m) and Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m) scored, exceeding their predicted assists.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

We have ranked the players by xG delta, too.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

97 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    3FT 0.9ITB
    Kelleher Dubravka
    Cash Gabriel LewisPotter Keane Alderete
    Rogers Wilson Wirtz Foden Garner
    Woltemade Haaland Ekitike

    Woltemade / Foden / Keane to Mane / BrunoF / Chalobah - Yay or Nay?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Nay Bruno has arsenal away and mane has city or bench if you decide to bench him
      So on chalabah left and your defenders this week are fine

      Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Captain Semenyo over Haaland ?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Surely not?

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Risk it for a biscuit

      Open Controls
  3. Three Badgers on a Shirt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Six consecutive red arrows for my team but inclined to roll this week and transfer in Bruno F and Enzo for Saka and Foden next week. Anyone care to talk me out of it?

    Sanchez, Dubravka;
    Gabriel, Senesi, Guehi, Van de Ven, Tarkowski;
    Saka, Rice, Rogers, Foden, Gomez;
    Haaland, Ekitike, Kroupi Jr

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nope - that's the sensible move.

      Open Controls
    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is just Foden to Bruno an option? Saka to Enzo can easily backfire

      Open Controls
  4. BR510
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Next week...
      1. Tavernier to Ndiaye
      2. Tav and Ekitike to Mbeumo (own Bruno) and Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            If helps...
            Verbruggen Dub
            Gabriel Tark Thiaw Andersen Dorgu
            Saka Bruno F Enzo Rice Tav
            Haaland Ekitike Barnes
            2.2 itb

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Based on injury severity, I think Tavernier needs to go. I like Ndiaye as a pick going forward - 90 mins and on pens.

              Open Controls
        2. Mr Turnip 1
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            I like 2 tbh. Think Mbeumo and Thisgo v good picks going forward. Thiago has a few tough games GW24-26, but Ekitike does too tbh

            Open Controls
          • Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
        3. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Morning all. Pick one to start this weekend from each of the options below please:

          A) Roefs (have Mukiele)
          B) Kelleher
          ---
          1) Wilson
          2) Rogers

          Open Controls
          1. BR510
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              B - West ham will score, dont think forest will
              1 - home vs mediocre Brighton but tough one. I think home vs away just edges it

              Open Controls
              1. KunDogan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Agreed

                Open Controls
            • Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              B1

              Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Bench one from the below:

            A) Tarkowski (LEE)
            B) Guehi (WOL)
            C) Chalobah (cpa)
            D) Rice (MAN)
            E) Rogers (new)
            F) Foden (WOL)

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            2. The Big Fella
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Rogers or Guehi mate. Newcastle are alright at home and although I personally think the latter will be play, there is a chance he doesn’t and they’re not doing very well at the back at the moment plus wolves have found a bit of form

              Open Controls
          3. BR510
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              For the coming gw's.
              1. Saka Mbeumo Thiago
              2. Saka Ndiaye Ekitike + 1 very valuable FT
              3. Mbeumo Ekitike Rogers

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                2

                Open Controls
            • GoonerByron
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              What to do with Cherki? Is he just a sell now?

              Not sure whether to give him Wolves and then decide next week, or get rid. 0.0 ITB so would have to be a cheaper replacement.

              Open Controls
              1. BR510
                  2 hours, 13 mins ago

                  To Enzo this week. 4 places for Doku Haaland Foden Semenyo Marmoush Savinho Cherki. Semenyo and Haaland should start leaving two spots for Doku (rested vs Bodo) etc. Huge possibility of benching especially since he played in midweek. Pep might give Savinho or Marmoush a game. Too risky imo

                  Open Controls
              2. BR510
                  2 hours, 51 mins ago

                  C or E or even Foden if looking like bench. Maybe Chalobah as Sarr should boost palace attack, away game, inconsistent defence. Not ABD

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      2 hours, 17 mins ago

                      Reply fail to Miguel (above)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Miguel Sanchez
                        • 9 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        Cheers - I'm either benching one of them or bench boosting this week. Man City's form have really hit my confidence in Foden and Haaland starts

                        Open Controls
                  2. Deulofail
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    What should I do with this team?

                    Pickford
                    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski
                    Fernandes Saka Rice Rogers
                    Ekitike Bowen Welbeck

                    Dubravka | O'Reilly, Mbeumo, Virgil

                    1FT. 0.1 ITB

                    A) Save transfer
                    B) Save transfer (play O'Reilly (who to bench?))
                    B) O'Reilly > Mukiele/Reinildo/Collins and play (who to bench?)

                    I'm looking at Brentford defence because it's quite good and the fixtures are decent this week and from GW 27ish, when I would like to play this incoming player more (can bench GWs 25&26). Annoyingly, Collins is significantly more expensive than Mukiele, who could match or outscore him, and Reinildo, which could make things trickier later on.

                    Welbeck looks to be sticking around until GW27, at least, due to lack of options and the ability to bench him, given the depth in my team.

                    No idea who to captain this week. Maybe Rice or Ekitike??

                    Open Controls
                    1. BR510
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        B - Collins but first check rotation with other players. I like Eitike cap against week Bou

                        Open Controls
                        1. Deulofail
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 5 mins ago

                          Cheers! I think I'll go for that. It just blocks Welbz + Bowen > Evanilson + Thiago in GW27, but there's a strong chance that that won't be my preferred move that week and I'll need to make other changes anyway.

                          Who to bench for Collins? Welbeck? Rogers? Chalobah? Bowen? Fernandes? Tricky...

                          Open Controls
                    2. Miguel Sanchez
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Better downgrade to fund Foden to Bruno next GW?

                      A) Ekitike to Thiago
                      B) Rogers to Enzo (have Palmer)
                      C) Raya to Sanchez (have Chalobah and Gabriel)

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 16 Years
                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                        C perhaps if you don't expect clean sheets. You can always get another Arsenal player especially if DGW26.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 14 mins ago

                        Probably A long term. I have Sanchez. Worried after mistakes in the game v Arsenal he will be dropped soon. Otherwise that or maybe a Verbruggen instead as Thiago has some tough fixtures but is definitely better value and more nailed then Ekitike. I have contradicted myself but between A and C. Probably A.

                        Open Controls
                      3. The Tonberry
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 5 mins ago

                        C. There are 3 better Arsenal outfield options without Raya taking up a spot.

                        Other keepers are posting a similar return to Raya and cost 1m less.

                        I think it's a good time to jump off Raya if you need to free up the funds for other moves

                        Open Controls
                    3. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 16 Years
                      2 hours, 33 mins ago

                      Last Man Standing (328 teams)

                      Scores needed - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/01/09/last-chance-to-enter-last-man-standing-competition-2

                      Code - skotto

                      Open Controls
                    4. riot
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      2 hours, 31 mins ago

                      yeah alright I'll captain schade

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 16 Years
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        Can't be worse than Haaland.

                        Open Controls
                    5. MetallicaJack93
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Pick one to bench

                      Pickford
                      Gab Timber Guehi OReilly
                      Bruno Semenyo Rogers Rice
                      Haaland Watkins Thiago

                      Man city have wolves at home

                      Open Controls
                      1. TorresMagic™
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 16 Years
                        2 hours, 17 mins ago

                        O'Reilly perhaps.

                        Open Controls
                      2. riot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        2 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Watkins

                        Open Controls
                      3. Bucket Man
                        • 7 Years
                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                        O'Reilly. Guehi surely signed to play and had a weeks worth of training. O'Reilly less certain to play I guess

                        Open Controls
                      4. Holmes
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 10 mins ago

                        avoid double City defense

                        Open Controls
                    6. PartyTime
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 25 mins ago

                      UCL fantasy
                      1. Stick with Mbappe(c) 20 pts
                      2. Flirt with Kane(c) v usg

                      Open Controls
                      1. Holmes
                        • 12 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Stick is what I would say but what do I know

                        Open Controls
                        1. PartyTime
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          Can’t take your advise buddy

                          Open Controls
                          1. Holmes
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                            can you please curse Dortmund on my behalf?

                            Open Controls
                      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        1

                        Open Controls
                    7. Bucket Man
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      Hi all. 2FT 1.1ITB. Need Gabriel. Foden a worry, Bowen and Ekitike over Thiago was a bad move. Newcastle's fixtures turning as well. Any thoughts appreciated.

                      Thinking Gab in for VVD and roll the 2nd FT

                      Sanchez
                      Timber, VVD, Hall
                      Foden, Rogers, Rice, Bruno G
                      Haaland, Ekitike, Bowen
                      Dub, Andersen, Rodon, King

                      Open Controls
                    8. Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 18 mins ago

                      Would you do VVD to Chalo this week?

                      Just it means that I can't move Ekitike to a mid or switch Saka Potts to Rice Enzo for free next week. Thoughts?

                      Open Controls
                    9. FPL Sanky
                      • 2 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Mateta has told CPL he wants to leave this month...feeling sorry for the club now...I think they could have qualified for champions League position this year had their players and manager not shown a lack of loyalty to the club

                      Open Controls
                      1. Studs Up
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 2 mins ago

                        How is being out of contract not loyal?

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Sanky
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 49 mins ago

                          You can excuse Glasner to be honest...but what I am seeing with Mateta is absolutely not justified...he still is under contract till Summer of 2027....he pushing a move away now is not professional especially when the club need him now considering they don't have any other striker....shows a lack of loyalty to the club who has made him what he is today

                          Eze and Guehi exits were professional.....what I have seen with Isak Wissa and now Mateta is just not right

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ed Woodbine
                            • 16 Years
                            1 hour, 45 mins ago

                            Fairly sure he won’t be the only one seeking to abandon sinking ship.

                            Open Controls
                            1. FPL Sanky
                              • 2 Years
                              1 hour, 22 mins ago

                              CPL ship was sailing to champions League qualification at the start of the season....it's their players and managers who are sinking this ship..... that's why I feel sorry for all the CPL fans.... although I am not a CPL fan myself

                              Open Controls
                          2. x.jim.x
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 30 mins ago

                            He's doing them a favour - they'd be better off selling him now before anyone realises he's completely washed

                            Open Controls
                      2. InterUranus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 46 mins ago

                        There's no loyalty in football. Clubs are just as keen to offload a player if they're underperforming so why are players looked down upon when it's clear that certain things aren't quite right?

                        Maybe Mateta doesn't want to be another on the conveyor belt that's told at the end of the season that he needs to leave for PSR.

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Sanky
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Do you really think the club can find a better striker than Mateta? It's not the club that wants to let him go...it's the player who is pushing for the move

                          This case is not different to the Isak, Wissa case....players shouldn't dictate transfers....let the club decide that

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ed Woodbine
                            • 16 Years
                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                            Mateta has been forced to play through injury with op put back. The lack of squad bolstering seeing pretty much the same group of players being flogged three times a week will undoubtedly be a factor. It’s Mateta’s last big contract and he’ll be of interest to bigger clubs. A number of the knackered squad might find their chances of appearing at World Cup hindered. Manager and best players are off. Bit of an ask for blind loyalty all things considered.

                            Open Controls
                          2. InterUranus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            You're missing the point. If the club could get a better striker than Mateta, they would, and then he'd be out somewhere else or on the fringes being told to find a new club.

                            Open Controls
                    10. paulojdsc
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 2 mins ago

                      Choose one to play:

                      1- O'Reilly
                      2- Senesi
                      3- Virgil VD

                      Open Controls
                    11. InterUranus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      Raya
                      Gabriel / Tarkowski / Andersen
                      Wilson / Wirtz / Saka / Rogers / Foden
                      Thiago / Haaland

                      Dubravka / Van Hecke / Dorgu / Guiu

                      1.5m ITB 2FTs

                      Not sure what to do. Roll or go Foden -> Bruno? Enzo / Palmer also in consideration.

                      Want to manoeuvre Raya to Sanchez and swap Andersen for Timber at some stage too but not in a hurry to get that done.

                      Open Controls
                      1. InterUranus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        bump

                        Open Controls
                    12. Connor's Calling
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 16 Years
                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                      What to do with Foden and Saka?

                      Foden hooked at HT in Champs league as form disappears and Saka now seems to be a 90min midweek, bench Sat man!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                        I am keeping both this GW and will reassess. Temptation of WC is great but the boring part of my FPL brain will likely sell for Enzo and Bruno.

                        Open Controls
                        1. InterUranus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 18 mins ago

                          I agree, think this is the play.

                          Open Controls
                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        Foden got subbed at 70 mins, not long after they went down to 10 men.
                        I'd be shocked / delighted if Saka was benched against United.

                        Open Controls
                      3. ViperStripes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        1 hour, 15 mins ago

                        I'v edone Saka > BrunoF this week.

                        Might get Saka back in a coupel of weeks, goign to give Saka/Rice comparison anotehr 2 weeks of data.

                        Open Controls
                      4. The Tonberry
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        Think you're better off holding both for one more week then moving to Chelsea/Utd midfielders who will have good fixtures from 24 onwards

                        Open Controls
                    13. SKENG
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Raya
                      Gabriel Timber Tarkowski
                      Foden Gordon Enzo Wilson
                      Haaland Thiago DCL

                      Dubravka Cunha Andersen Dorgu - 1 FT, 1.8M ITB

                      What would you do with this team? I'm thinking save FT & get Bruno in next GW.

                      Open Controls
                      1. flashcheeks
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Save and get Bruno next GW

                        Open Controls
                    14. Philosopher's Stones
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      Surely gotta give Bowen this week or an urgent sell? Have 3 FTs and have Foden and O'Reilly as other fires.

                      Open Controls
                      1. flashcheeks
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        I've just done Foden -> BrunoF and O'Reilly -> Chalobah, Bowen can wait!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Philosopher's Stones
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers. Foden -> BrunoF not possible due do funds. Might end up holding Foden the fker one more week.

                          Open Controls
                      2. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        Yeah, keep Bowen, Sunderland aren't great away from home.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Philosopher's Stones
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers panda

                          Open Controls
                    15. flashcheeks
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Which one should I bench for GW23?

                      BrunoF, BrunoG, Enzo, Rice, Rogers
                      Haaland, Ekitike or Thiago?

                      Open Controls
                      1. flashcheeks
                        • 9 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        It is probably one of BrunoG, Enzo or Rogers?

                        Open Controls
                      2. The Tonberry
                        • 1 Year
                        38 mins ago

                        Rogers

                        Open Controls
                      3. Raoul Nogues
                          14 mins ago

                          Enzo ill ?

                          Open Controls
                        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Rogers for me

                          Open Controls
                      4. bigdip
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 23 mins ago

                        Start 2:
                        A) Rogers NEW(A)
                        B) Cash NEW(A)
                        C) Kroupi LIV (H)
                        D) Munoz CHE (H) - if fit

                        Open Controls
                        1. flashcheeks
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Rogers and Kroupi

                          Open Controls
                      5. ViperStripes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        Note for myself, next 2 transfers
                        Szo > Rice or Saka
                        Cunha > Enzo

                        Must resist taking a hit for them both when I've had a drink on Friday night as I've already made my transfer this week bringing in BrunoF.

                        Open Controls
                        1. panda07
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 13 Years
                          47 mins ago

                          Some of the best FPL decisions are made when drunk!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Philosopher's Stones
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            And some of the worst too!

                            Open Controls
                      6. panda07
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 13 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        It's a real shame what is going on at Palace from an FPL point of view. I was looking forward to owning Munoz for those fixtures.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Sir Michael Taker
                          • 11 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Its Leicester again. They are sttrong relegation possibles next season if this trajectory continues

                          Open Controls
                        2. x.jim.x
                          • 11 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          Them, Spurs and Newcastle (different reasons) really did sell their souls for those trophies

                          Open Controls
                      7. Jinswick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        I've had enough of Gordon - best replacement for 7.7m? Can't be Rice as already triple ARS:

                        A) Rogers - 7.7m
                        B) Semenyo - 7.6m
                        C) Enzo - 6.5m
                        D) Minteh - 5.8m

                        Verbruggen
                        Gabriel, Timber, Alderete
                        Saka, Gakpo, Gordon*, Wilson
                        Haaland, Etikike, Wilson

                        Dubravka, Stach, Richards, Keane
                        Bank 0.4m, 1FT, all chips

                        Open Controls
                        1. tuturututu
                          • 5 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Rogers has like 6 shots per game

                          Open Controls
                      8. donbagino
                        • 5 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        3FT available. Would you drop Foden-->Bruno F this week using 2FT? 2nd transfer would be likely Gordon-->Enzo/Wilson

                        Open Controls
                        1. Philosopher's Stones
                          • 5 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          I might end up rolling the dice and doing Foden -> Bruno next week.

                          Open Controls
                        2. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                          • 14 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          When they're playing Wolves at home this week? Not so sure about that.

                          Open Controls
                          1. donbagino
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I know, but I wonder how many minutes gets Foden. 60? or comes of the bench for 20 min?

                            Open Controls
                      9. tuturututu
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        0 itb, 2 FT. Any suggestions?

                        Raya
                        Chalobah, Gabriel, Nunes
                        Palmer, Rice, Cherki, Rogers
                        Watkins, Haaland, Thiago

                        Darlow, Alderete, Miley, Nallo

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.