FPL Gameweek 23: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using RMT projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 23.

GAMEWEEK 23 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

Manchester City lead the clean sheet projections for Gameweek 23, sitting top at 50%. Pep Guardiola’s side have managed just one shut-out across their last six matches in all competitions, but the upcoming fixture – and the addition of Marc Guehi (£5.2m) – presents them with the opportunity to improve on that record. Wolves arrive having scored the fewest goals in the league so far, making City heavy favourites at the Etihad.

Arsenal once again feature near the summit, although there is a noticeable gap between them and Manchester City. The Gunners remain the league’s standout defence this season when it comes to clean sheets, and even against an improving Manchester United side, their defensive potential stays strong.

Tottenham Hotspur complete the top three. It has been a difficult domestic campaign, with Spurs currently sitting 14th in the table, but their European form has offered encouragement. A recent Champions League victory and clean sheet against Borussia Dortmund should provide confidence ahead of their trip to Burnley this weekend. The Clarets are the division’s joint-lowest scorers in home fixtures.

Everton also sit above the 30% mark for their home meeting with Leeds United. The Toffees have recorded three clean sheets in their last five league matches, taking their season tally to a joint-second-best nine. That said, Leeds have shown attacking threat in recent games against Fulham, Newcastle United and Manchester United, so this fixture may not be straightforward.

Brentford and West Ham United are the only other sides to reach the 30% threshold. Brentford welcome a struggling Nottingham Forest outfit, while West Ham will look to rediscover form in a home clash against Sunderland. No side has scored fewer goals than the Black Cats on the road.