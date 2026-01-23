Guehi, Nunes, Nico: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Matheus Nunes is still plagued by the illness that saw him miss consecutive Manchester City defeats in the derby and against Bodo/Glimt. He’ll be assessed by the medical team close to kick-off.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Pep Guardiola is less optimistic on Nico Gonzalez (unknown issue), who looks set to miss a fourth successive competitive game.

“Matheus Nunes still has the virus, I don’t know what the doctor will say this afternoon. Nico, uh-uh, I don’t think so.” – Pep Guardiola

John Stones (thigh), Oscar Bobb (hamstring), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) are all still sidelined.

But Phil Foden played in midweek despite Guardiola confirming that he’d broken bones in his hand.

Bernardo Silva, Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were either suspended or ineligible to play for Man City in Europe. Unless there are any injuries we don’t know about, they will be available in Gameweek 23.

Guardiola indeed said that centre-back Guehi will make his debut on Saturday.

“Yes. Really good [signing]. Considering the absence of central defenders, it’s really good.” – Pep Guardiola on whether Marc Guéhi will make his debut tomorrow

Meanwhile, nothing was said about whether or not Erling Haaland will be rested.