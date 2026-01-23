Palmer, Jorgensen, Enzo: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior confirmed that Cole Palmer is back in training after missing Wednesday’s win over Pafos as a precaution.

“Cole is in a good place, he joined training today which is really positive. We’ll assess his reaction to training.” – Liam Rosenior

Meanwhile, Filip Jorgensen was subbed off at half-time in midweek. But his injury is not as serious as first feared, and he could even be back next week.

“Jorgensen had his scan, which is actually quite positive and not as bad as first feared. He won’t be available for Palace but could be potentially for Napoli.” – Liam Rosenior

Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) is out for “weeks”, joining Romeo Lavia (quad) and Levi Colwill (knee) on the sidelines. Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) also remains unavailable.

Not long after returning from his last lay-off, Dario Essugo has rejoined the injury list after “slipping” in training. He’ll be out for a month.

The likes of Liam Delap, Estevao, Enzo Fernandez and Jamie Gittens have been ill over the last fortnight but the Blues appear to be through the wave of sickness in the camp.