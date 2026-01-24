Burnley v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 24 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Tottenham 22 27 +2 WDDLL 19th Burnley 22 14 -19 DLLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):