Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 23: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

24 January 2026 155 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Before we get to the day’s major talking points in our Scout Notes, our Scoreboard rounds up Saturday’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 23: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINT

GAMEWEEK 23: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Bournemouth3 – 2Liverpool
Manchester City2 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Burnley2 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United3 – 1Sunderland
155 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    thoughts on keeping Eikiteke?

    Assuming he starts, I think he is still one of the better forward pick?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Not fit needs to go

      Open Controls
    2. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No for me

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Needs to go. Might have to stay 1 more week though unless o take a hit

        Think cherki going first

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      59 mins ago

      When Thiago is right there it's really hard to justify paying the extra for a forward who is less nailed, has no pens and plays in a very hot and cold team.

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hey Camzy, who do you think better Mbeumo and Dorgu or Enzo and Timber? In the first case Palmer in GW25

        Open Controls
    4. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      55 mins ago

      Who do you buy for him, Bowen? Kroupi? Mane?

      Open Controls
  2. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    wait sorry just catching up with the highlights, why was Romero denied an assist for Spurs' first goal? it wasnt an inadvertent touch, the ball didnt leave the penalty area. he has been robbed no?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      *i remember early in the season there was the debate about a semenyo potential assist when the ball just deflected off his back, against palace away. and that took ages for them to decide. here romero actually clearly goes up to win the ball. i dont get it

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      *oh well, i wish romero was 40% owned and not 4, maybe then there'd be an explanation. if its a double deflection argument i tried to slow it down and think romero just wins the ball clean, but fair if theres an angle showing it took a nick off the defender he was contesting the ball with. is what it is

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Presumably you have finished now.

        Open Controls
  3. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Would you do Roefs, Rodon, DCL to Sanchez, Guehi, Kroupi? Have exact funds

    Current team
    Roefs*, Dub
    Gab, Chalobah, Andersen, Rodon*, Alderete
    Saka, Palmer, Rice, Bruno F, Semenyo
    Haaland, Thiago, DCL*

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      yes I would

      Open Controls
    2. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yes and nice team!

      Open Controls
  4. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Starting Nunes over Senesi worked out great

    Starting Haaland over Senesi (and Esteve lol) cost me 2 points but it was insurance in case the leak was wrong

    Open Controls
  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Catching up with UK Traitors on a site that is in motion every day. Up to episode 9 now and I can’t believe how few votes the actual traitors are getting.

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Excellent quality of traitors.

      Open Controls
      1. Craigsimpson
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Or just terrible faithfuls. No unity anywhere throughout and blatant disregard of tangible evidence.
        But the two traitors did very well, especially Rachel.

        Open Controls
  6. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Got Bruno in for Watkins for a hit.

    Now on this, looking ok for next couple of weeks?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Guehi, Chalobah
    Bruno F, Palmer, Rogers, Cherki, Rice
    Haaland, Thiago

    Darlow, Guiu, Rodon, Nallo

    Open Controls
  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Foden to Bruno tonight? Save the 0.2 swing? What could go wrong haha

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Got Bruno for a hit and will captain him

      Open Controls
  8. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Am I silly to bench boost gw24?

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Chalobah Senesi Alderete
    B.Fernandes Mbeumo Rice Enzo Wilson
    Haaland Watkins Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not at all

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      I'm tempted to -4 and BB 2bh.

      Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    jfc why is bruno rising again tonight already?!?!? cant people just wait. im priced out if he goes up, gotta bring him in i guess?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        fair. please bruno dont go pinging any hammies tomorrow

        Open Controls
  10. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Not saying I will, but what are people’s thoughts about going without Haaland on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Could backfire badly

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      i dont think theres need to. unless you really want idk salah/saka/bruno/palmer? or 3 of these guys

      if its a captaincy thing then just dont cap him every gw and if it backfires at least you own like. he catches fire again at some points its multiple transfers to get him back

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        *point

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Unless you can name another forward better (that's not Thiago), I'm keeping.

      Bowen maybe but you're really gonna pick Bowen over Haaland when budget basically doesn't matter?

      Open Controls
    4. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      53 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
  11. zensum
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    A quick question:
    Would u consider Salah now that he’s back on 90 mins?
    A) Yes
    B) No

    Appreciate your thoughts n reasons why? Thk you.

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No. Too expensive.

      Open Controls
    2. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Yes but too expensive imo when you have much cheaper mids delivering this season

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      id like to see him score midweek if i was a non owner. was also disappointed to see slot ditch the 4-2-2-2 once frimpong went off as i think that'd get the best out of him from an fpl perspective. but having said that salah was very involved today, came close a few times towards the end. i own already though

      Open Controls
    4. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      If he was 10m

      Open Controls
  12. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Kroupi (wol)
    B) Dorgu (FUL)
    C) VVD (NEW)
    D) Mukiele (BUR)

    Currently leaning towards Kroupi.

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      C interesting but maybe a bit too crazy

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Kroupi. I don't like that he doesn't play the full game and Wolves are performing better than their position suggests.

      Open Controls
  13. Bezz82
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Best cheap def (max 4.2m)??

    I’ve two free transfers and need to downgrade a def to get Bruno in.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Alderete

      Open Controls
  14. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    O'Reilly and Saka out

    Timber and Bruno Fernandes in

    Good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes good moves

      Open Controls
    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I just going to keep Saka and lose Timber

      Open Controls
  15. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who needs to go first out of Ekitike, Wirtz, Tavernier and Foden?

    I know, I’m in a mess! But I have 3FT to try and rectify….

    Options:
    1) Foden > Bruno, Wirtz > Enzo, Ekitike > Watkins
    2) Foden > Bruno, Tav > Enzo, Ekitike > Evanilson
    3) Foden > Bruno, Wirtz > Mbeumo, Ekitike > Evanilson

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Got Watkins and want him gone

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Fair enough.

        Option 3 feels more exciting to me favouring Mbeumo over Enzo but of course means holding onto the injured Tavernier for a while longer

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          23 mins ago

          Id start with Foden to BrunoF and rethink after tomorrow

          Open Controls
          1. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            Challenge is I need to make money to afford him…

            Open Controls
          2. chaser123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            So on that basis, I think I go ahead with Ekitike to Evanilson and Foden to Bruno tonight. And then I can delay the decision on the third transfer - thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              Good Idea

              Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      foden and tav if its a serious injury i guess. i dont hate these next 2 fixtures for liverpool, on any given day no team in this league can defend bar arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Appreciate it - so you’re leaning towards option 2. Feels like the sensible play

        Open Controls
    3. SashOK2025
        2 mins ago

        1!

        Open Controls
    4. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Mane better option than Kroupi because of DGW26?

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        52 mins ago

        More nailed too.

        Open Controls
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        Arsenal & Forest away. 2x2 pts very much on the cards.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Could get something against Forest. Even an assist gives him 7 pts total.

          Open Controls
    5. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      O'Reilly or VDB > Chalobah this week?

      Was on the former, but he is at least still starting.
      On the other hand, unlike O'Reilly, VDB isn't actually losing value because nobody else is daft enough to own him

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        51 mins ago

        VDB get rid of the problem first.

        Open Controls
    6. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Guys, who do you think better Mbeumo and Dorgu or Enzo and Timber? In the first case Palmer in GW25

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Could you make it a bit more confusing? Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          35 mins ago

          English not first language play nice 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            33 mins ago

            Not me

            Open Controls
          2. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Why has this been given a +1, presumably by mod, when it's just an answer to a different question?

            It has to be credible. Come on. You people charge money.

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Grow up.

              Open Controls
        2. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Sorry
          Who do you prefer:
          A. Mbeumo and Dorgu
          or
          B. Enzo and Timber

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Probably B because of the attractive fixtures.

            A has its merits too.

            Purely my opinion – as no-one ever says here

            Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        28 mins ago

        Is Dorgu keeping his spot?

        Open Controls
    7. Skout
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Foden, Cunha, Cherki to Semenyo, Bruno, Wilson?
      3 FTs, 0.3itb

      Petrovic
      Gabriel Timber Reinildo
      Saka Foden Cherki Cunha
      Haaland Thiago Watkins

      Dubravka Thiaw Stach Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looks like good moves.

        Open Controls
    8. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Would you BB this? would want a 0-0 in the
      bur V sun game

      Dubravka (sun)
      O’Reilly (tot)
      Alderete (BUR)
      Kroupi (wol)

      Open Controls
    9. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hey kids there a new article

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.