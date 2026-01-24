Fulham v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 24 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Fulham
|22
|31
|-1
|WDDWL
|12th
|Brighton
|22
|30
|+3
|LDWDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):