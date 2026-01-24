Man City v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 24 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN CITY

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 22 43 +24 WDDDL 20th Wolves 22 8 -26 LDWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):