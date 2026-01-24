The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 23

Hard mode:

No FPL transfers all season, except during the January and summer windows.

I’m only walking to the supermarket last night, yet my tired mind is adding absurd features to the game instead of getting to grips with my current Fantasy squad, those layabouts, those discount millionaires, all still mockingly badged with last week’s bargain basket of twos and ones.

Safe bet I’ll never be anywhere near the FPL creative team (although I’m not convinced Mythic Quest wasn’t modelled on an office I once worked in) but imagine a Fantasy Football game with a similar constraint. Would we play it? Would we lose interest come November, after the fifth, or fifteenth, red flag?

What if, not to worry, ‘instant’ transfers for a fee could sort things out! Only £1 and (click!) and ‘here we go’, your transfer target turns up immediatamente.

After a bludgeoning in the points — many of us certainly fared less than well last week — the second Wildcard, always for me this time of year in the soft focus of someday, suddenly beckons.

“It’s the only way. Otherwise, we have no hope.”

“To be precise, we’re absolutely hopeless.”

I’m playing it pragmatic today, for now, just the one sideways transfer, thank you. That’ll be £1.40 please. There’s a plan for next week, may even write it down, data points over points, new managers, rotation worries, 220-odd players running about for 90-plus minutes, 19,800 player-minutes plus subs, added time…

Points over pondering. Too late to Wildcard now. Game’s gone anyway, I hear. Good luck this week.