West Ham v Sunderland team news: Xhaka ruled out

24 January 2026 382 comments
Before the rumoured bedlam that will erupt with the release of the Manchester City teamsheet, we’ve got a more low-key start to Gameweek 23.

West Ham United v Sunderland gets us underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is fairly straightforward in east London, with West Ham unsurprisingly unchanged from their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

El Hadji Malick Diouf has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but has to settle for a place on the bench. Ollie Scarles keeps his place at left-back.

Lucas Paqueta‘s absence was confirmed by Nuno Espirito Santo on Thursday.

Something that Regis Le Bris didn’t do on the same day was divulge information about Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international, one of just four Fantasy midfielders who were ever-present starters this season, misses out through injury.

Eliezer Mayenda takes his place.

That’s the only change from Gameweek 22.

The Black Cats have two of their own returning AFCON representatives on the bench, namely Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi.

The Gameweek 23 matches are a re-run of the opening weekend of the season. In the reverse fixture of this encounter, Sunderland beat West Ham 3-0 on Wearside.

LINE-UPS

West Ham XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Scarles, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Pablo, Summerville, Castellanos.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Ward-Prowse, Wilson, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Kante.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Hume, Sadiki, Le Fee, Mundle, Mayenda, Brobbey.

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Geertruida, Cirkin, Rigg, Diarra, Adingra, Isidor, Talbi.

382 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  Scapegoat Salah
    9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bowen beaut!

  TheBiffas
    5 Years
    3 mins ago

    5 FTs.

    DCL > Kroupi
    Foden > Bruno
    Minteh > Rice
    Virgil > Chalobah
    Konsa > Alderete

    With 0.1 to spare...

    Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      Mane over Kroupi in case they get a double in GW26?

      RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        just now

        Yes

  iFash@FPL
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Interesting!
    Who would have thought of the Xhaka effect on Sunderland?

    panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      just now

      They are much better at home than away also.

