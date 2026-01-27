It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 20 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- In goal, I’m sticking with Diant Ramaj and Mio Backhaus. Neither has reached 200 points across the last two matches, but transfers aren’t available to change them. Otherwise, I would have liked Daniel Fernandes at home to Bayern Munich.
- At the back, I’m running with Alejandro Grimaldo, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, and Leopold Querfeld. After correctly predicting Mittelstädt’s benching and selling him, I’m bringing him straight back in ahead of a strong run of fixtures. He’s currently competing with Schlotterbeck for the star captaincy. Selling Querfeld remains an option, but I’d rather use my transfers to reshape midfield. Otherwise, I would have considered Vladimír Coufal or Bernardo given Hoffenheim’s promising fixture this weekend.
- Midfield sees the biggest shake-up once again. Michael Olise, Romano Schmid, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Jens Stage, and Bilal El Khannouss make up the unit. I’m making four transfers here. After selling Schmid and Alexis Claude-Maurice last week, I’m bringing both back in ahead of favourable fixtures. Stage also comes in as a fresh addition due to his upside and the lack of consistent midfield options. With Christoph Baumgartner suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, I need another midfielder. The final spot comes down to El Khannouss or Said El Mala. That decision depends on El Khannouss’ starting chances after Thursday’s Europa League match, and whether El Mala gets the nod on Friday.
- Up front, I’m sticking with Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Yan Diomande. There’s no real need to make changes here. While Deniz Undav appeals, we can only select three forwards and I’m happy with my current trio. If all three look secure for starts, there’s a strong chance I’ll line up in a 4-3-3 this week.
@KarbownikFF
NOTES
- After a small green arrow last week, the aim now is to build on that momentum. With European fixtures taking place midweek, keeping a close eye on injuries feels crucial.
- My likely transfers out include Aleix García, Christoph Baumgartner, Johan Manzambi, Eric Smith, and Miro Muheim. Several of these carry a minutes risk, while others face tougher fixtures.
- The players I’m targeting instead are Nadiem Amiri, Kamil Piątkowski, Alessio Castro-Montes, Maximilian Mittelstädt, and Luka Vušković. The first four benefit from strong fixtures, while Luka Vušković stands out for both attacking threat and his dominance in duels.
- I’m likely to line up in a 4-3-3 this week. The standout star options look to be Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Nico Schlotterbeck.
@EnesGnerDoan23
NOTES
- A brilliant Gameweek has passed. Another 3,000+ score pushed me to an overall rank of 1,300, with a rank of 105 in Second Chance. My star picks delivered, the system worked, and everything clicked.
- This week, I’ll likely make just two or three transfers. My focus remains on Heidenheim, as usual, and Borussia Dortmund this time around. If Felix Nmecha or Julian Brandt feature, I’ll look to bring one of them in. If they start, Farès Chaïbi and one of Vieira or Johan Manzambi will make way.
- The star options will likely be Nico Schlotterbeck or David Raum, alongside Michael Olise and Harry Kane. Going without Alejandro Grimaldo feels a little scary, but I’ll see how it plays out.
- New targets now sit at a top 1,000 overall rank and inside the top 250 for Second Chance. Good luck, everyone.
@FPL2137
NOTES
- Harry Kane and Michael Olise take the star roles again, as expected. Nico Schlotterbeck looks completely nailed and remains a strong option, so he’ll likely be my defensive star.
- I’m lining up in a 4-4-2 again, because apparently I enjoy pain. The defence stays the same as last week, with Miro Muheim making way for Bernardo due to the fixtures.
- The midfield isn’t even worth overanalysing. Most of them will probably blank, apart from Olise.
- Up front, I’m sticking with the usual trio. The goalkeepers also stay unchanged, as we don’t have unlimited transfers.
- I’ll keep one transfer back to react to anything unexpected.