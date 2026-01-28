Best FPL Gameweek 24 fixtures: Players + teams to target

After another weekend of highly-owned players either being injured, benched, or simply blanking, many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are using this Gameweek 24 fixture swing to activate their Wildcard chip.

For those, it’s time to take stock of the clubs that are about to begin a kind schedule.

In our latest instalment of ‘Frisking the Fixtures’, we identify the teams and players with the most appealing runs of matches across the next six Gameweeks.

As always, our colour-coded Fixture Ticker is the primary source for this piece.

ABOUT THE FIXTURE TICKER

Using this tool as a Chief Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with ours.

And new, as of this season, is the ability to customise the colours! There’s the:

Premier League green/red colour scheme

Good old Scout red/blue

Colour-blind-friendly combo

Option to set your own colours – if you fancy pink and purple, you absolutely can!

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

BOURNEMOUTH

The Cherries have picked a good time to find form. A strong start brought 18 points by Gameweek 9, but then an 11-match winless streak preceded recent home wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Attacking investment feels tricky, knowing this next deadline comes two days before the real-life transfer window closes. Teenage Brazilian attacker Rayan is coming and more may follow, taking into account the Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) sale and injuries to Justin Kluivert (£7.0m), Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) and David Brooks (£5.0m).

It means we’re not completely sure if Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) will be a nailed-on starter, while it’s unlikely that FPL defender Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) will keep playing as a winger when reinforcements arrive. Andoni Iraola prefers him as a full-back.

So, the likeliest routes to cover these fixtures are either via the low-priced, low-risk Kroupi, or a usually frustrating Evanilson (£7.0m). His shot-to-goal conversion rate this is just 11.4%, but he boasts three goals in four.

Above: Goals conceded between Gameweeks 10 and 23

At the back, Bournemouth have merely one clean sheet since Gameweek 9. But Marcos Senesi (£4.8m) is a defensive contribution (DefCon) monster, collecting rewards in 18 of his 22 appearances. Managers could go even cheaper with James Hill (£3.9m) – he’s started five in a row, ended four with DefCon points and assisted against Liverpool.

“I think Hilly is very good on the ball, is also someone who has played for us centre-back, number six, right-back, and he has taken his opportunity. At the end, he trains very well and normally when you train very well and you are there ready for your chance, I’m very happy when you take it.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill

Furthermore, he’s seemingly replaced Semenyo as their long throw guy, which could prove very handy.

CHELSEA

Chelsea have the best run until Gameweek 27, facing four of the five leakiest backlines. It’s the subsequent trips to Arsenal and Aston Villa that slightly weigh Chelsea down.

What isn’t helping is the presence of several cup competitions, as meetings with Napoli, Arsenal and Hull City sit amongst these four.

On Sunday, we saw Cole Palmer (£10.4m) finally land on the wrong side of doubtful. In his place, the much cheaper Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) was granted the ‘number 10’ role and even scored a penalty. That’s three goals and one assist in the midfielder’s last five.

“He has a little niggle in his thigh and is not quite at 100% but he’s got a chance for Wednesday [vs Napoli]. Hopefully he is back for then.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

Although there could instead be a temptation to cover the Blues’ attack through Joao Pedro (£7.2m), a deliverer of 20 points throughout Gameweeks 22 and 23. But his starts seem to dovetail with Liam Delap‘s (£6.2m).

Chelsea’s strong spell of six clean sheets between Gameweeks 8 and 16 has preceded just one successful occasion in seven.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.6m) has started every league match he’s been available for. Three goals, nine shutouts and 11 DefCon returns make him FPL’s second-highest-scoring defender.

But some may prefer the lower-priced goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (£4.9m), especially considering the club has a new head coach, and they’ve been linked with signing a new centre-back.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Meanwhile, confidence is high at Old Trafford after interim boss Michael Carrick guided them to impressive wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.

The only setback is in-form Patrick Dorgu‘s (£4.4m) 10-week hamstring injury. Priced so low, many buyers would have been happy to ignore the Red Devils’ lack of clean sheets in this case. Perhaps Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) now moves back into the starting XI and Amad Diallo (£6.2m) becomes more secure. However, it’s worth mentioning that Benjamin Sesko (£7.2m) is pushing for a start – so even with Dorgu, there are at least four players competing for three spots.

One less body could maybe stop Bryan Mbeumo‘s (£8.3m) usual withdrawals around the 70-minute mark, at least. The Cameroon international has two goals in two matches since coming back from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Last season’s second-best player for attacking returns (29) and points (236) is currently fourth for shots on target (27) and the number one midfielder for big chances (14).

In fact, doubling up on the league pace-setters for attempts (372), shots on target (123) and hitting the woodwork (14) might be worth pursuing.

Because grabbing Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) feels essential at the moment. Back from a three-match absence, the most-bought player for Gameweek 23 is also leading the way for Gameweek 24.

A superb all-round mix of creativity, shots, DefCon and penalties, he remains way in front for 2025/26 chance involvement (114). Moreover, his minutes should be safe, as Man United only have the league to concentrate on.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Simply put, there’s too much uncertainty about the Eagles right now. Marc Guehi (£5.2m) is gone, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) could be next, and there’s a long goodbye for departing manager Oliver Glasner.

All of that, plus some tiredness from European football, has affected their league form. So it’s hard to recommend players from a regressing team with two points from eight matches.

However, assets like Daniel Munoz (£5.8m), Chris Richards (£4.4m), Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) are still worth a mention. Particularly for Gameweeks 26 and 27, at home to Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Above: FPL’s leading defenders after Gameweek 14

By the end of Gameweek 14, wing-back Munoz had three goals and three assists to his name, leading the way for defenders (89 points). Despite a long injury, the Colombian remains his position’s third-best for expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.79).

Lacroix and Richards have both hit DefCon points in over 50% of their starts, meanwhile.

And in a game that’s desperately lacking some forward options, it’s worth waiting to see if either Mateta stays or a replacement comes in. But not only are Mateta and Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) the top-flight’s biggest xGI underachievers (-5.21, -5.07), so is the whole team (-12.06). Only Wolves and Nottingham Forest have scored fewer than their 24.

ASTON VILLA

In truth, Villa’s title challenge feels unsustainable because of 13 long-range goals, far exceeding their 12th-best expected goals (xG, 28.30). They also have the luckiest defence (letting in 25, rather than 33.49).

Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) epitomises this, having banked 12 attacking returns from an xGI of 6.78. The midfielder’s 21 shots on target are a good number, yet there have been just three big chances from 48 attempts.

Of those with 40+ efforts, only Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m), Tavernier, Cunha and Harry Wilson (£6.0m) have a higher percentage that come from distance.

Teammate Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) is doing well, netting five times in six. But he might be about to share minutes with new arrival Tammy Abraham. Plus, we need to see how they cope without injured trio Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), John McGinn (£5.4m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m).

In defence, Matty Cash (£4.8m) is on three goals, and Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) can be relied upon for starts.

ALSO CONSIDER

LIVERPOOL

Elsewhere, Liverpool sit third over the half-dozen, but their fixtures get better from Gameweek 28 onwards. It’s worth mentioning the defensive numbers of Sunderland (top six for fewest goals conceded in 2025/26) and Nottm Forest (top six for fewest goals conceded since Sean Dyche took charge) before that.

Looking around, many will have had enough of Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) not providing value. Szoboszlai has come up a couple of times above; he’ll mostly be reliant on long-range efforts for goals given that he’s no longer first in line on penalties.

Their other goal at Bournemouth came from Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), his long-awaited first of the season. It came soon after a surprising clean sheet at Arsenal, which might tempt owners to keep hold for a bit.

ARSENAL

Speaking of the Gunners, consecutive 0-0s came before the loss to Man United. It’s a slight wobble that will concern Bukayo Saka‘s (£10.0m) owners. He’s been able to rack up 50 chances for himself and 43 for others, but it’s hard to deny that he’s incredibly frustrating to own right now. Goalless in nine, alongside two recent benchings.

That’s why many prefer the lower price and bigger points tally of teammate Declan Rice (£7.4m). When you add together this season’s corners taken + free-kick crosses, nobody beats his 87. Given Arsenal’s set-piece strengths, that’s a significant number.

Also, they have the league’s best defence, and could potentially get a Double Gameweek 26. That’d thrust them further up the Fixture Ticker.

MANCHESTER CITY

Perhaps Man City can smell blood, though they themselves have only just ended a four-match winless run. Pep Guardiola is in the bad books of most FPL managers right now, after benching Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.5m) versus Wolves.

New arrival Semenyo hasn’t yet been rotated but, when eventually registered for the Champions League, he could join the carousel.

Proceeding with just Haaland might be the answer. The Norwegian is still unbeatable for many shot-related stats. His recent problem has been quality, not quantity.

Fellow January signing Guehi feels nailed-on at centre-back, too.

EVERTON

As for Everton, they have DefCon monsters like James Tarkowski (£5.8m) and James Garner (£5.2m).

Jack Grealish‘s (£6.4m) injury isn’t ideal, but the Toffees are now able to use Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m), penalty-taking Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m), scorer of three goals in four right before his setback.

Four goals in five successive starts suggest that Thierno Barry (£5.7m) is David Moyes’ favourite forward, a possible Wildcard bargain. Finally, between the sticks is FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford (£5.6m).