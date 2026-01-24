FPL

Why is Haaland struggling for FPL form?

24 January 2026 30 comments
Since Christmas, it feels like Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincies are continually being wasted on the out-of-form Erling Haaland (£15.1m).

Across all competitions, he’s without an open play goal in eight matches, limited to just a successful Gameweek 21 penalty versus Brighton and Hove Albion. For someone constantly receiving between 6.8 million and 7.6 million armbands, it’s causing concern.

Following Manchester City’s Champions League humiliation at Bodo/Glimt, Haaland acknowledged his lull.

“I take full responsibility for not being able to score the goals I should do, so I apologise to everyone and every single Manchester City supporter that travelled today. I don’t want to speak about how I feel, I do my best whenever I am on the pitch, and I am on the pitch quite often because we play a ridiculous amount of games. I try to do my best, that is my job, and I try to get ready for the next game.” – Erling Haaland to TNT Sports

So, is there a logical reason why the 25-year-old has stopped scoring?

Is Haaland having fewer shots?

FPL notes: Haaland blanks, as Aston Villa are on the up 1

Not really. Four of this season’s league matches involved only one Haaland shot, but the last of these was back in Gameweek 15.

In fact, the early-January draw with Brighton saw Haaland achieve a season-high of eight attempts.

There have been at least two close-range shots in each of these five ‘quieter’ occasions, and he’s part of our ‘Goals Imminent’ table.

Up to Gameweek 17, the Norwegian averaged 3.765 non-penalty efforts per match, while it’s 3.600 since. A very similar rate, though non-penalty box shots are down from 3.588 to 2.800.

Are they of worse quality?

This is where a drop becomes clear. None of these five encounters is part of his nine best non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) tallies, whereas all are among his worst nine for expected goals (xG) per non-penalty shot.

 

1



FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Alderete or Renildo?

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Al

      Open Controls
  2. Ruinenlust
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Timber or Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      timber for me

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    OMG! 😯

    Haaland. Foden. O'Reilly.

    All predicted to START!

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      i don't see why they wouldn't start (assuming Foden is fit)
      it is just that they don't have any form

      Open Controls
  4. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Already use FT would u do any hits ??Sanchez (Dúbravka) Gabriel Hall Andersen (Gud Alderete) Bruno F Saka Cherki Rogers Watkins Haaland © Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      All good

      Open Controls
  5. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Evening gents. G2G here?

    Verbruggen
    Mukiele - Gabriel - Chalobah
    Bruno G - Saka - Palmer - Rice - Bruno F
    Haaland (c) - Thiago (vc)
    _________________________________
    Dubravka: Gudmundsson: Dorgu: Guiu

    0.5 ITB, 0FT’s

    Just not sure about calling Haaland.
    Cheers guys.

    Open Controls
    1. yakirh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not worried about BrunoG?

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am a rad bud yeah, but I’m hoping he’ll play and be alright. If not then I can’t see a hit being worth it

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          a tad*

          Open Controls
  6. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    correct bench?

    Pope
    Timber Gabriel Chalobah
    Rice Wirtz Wilson Rogers
    DCL Ekiteke Haaland
    (Dub Anderson OReilly Mukiele)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yaay

      Open Controls
  7. janlu0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Raya
    Thiaw Senesi Guehi
    Wilson Rice Semenyo Saka
    Thiago Watkins Haaland
    Subs: Dubravka Stach Cash Dorgu
    Struggling with the bench. Any advice would be appreciated.

    Open Controls
  8. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Bottomed last post

    Captain?

    A Haaland
    B Semenyo

    Play?
    A Mukiele (whu)
    B NOR (WOL)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      A
      B

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby_Baggio
    • 14 Years
    49 mins ago

    Morning all. G2G or use 2FT & 0.8m ITB. Was tempted by Tavernier > Enzo but didnt have enough £

    Roefs
    Andersen - Gabriel - O'Reilly
    Saka - Wilson - Bruno.F - Rice
    Thiago - Haaland - Ekitike

    (Verbruggen) - Tavernier - Alderete - Richards

    Open Controls
  10. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    Wirtz or Enzo.

    Open Controls
  11. BR510
      42 mins ago

      Did KDH to Tavernier last week, in hindsight was a poor decision. Would you...?
      1. Roll and bench Tavernier for 3-4 weeks
      2. Tavernier to Ndiaye/KDH (as much as that hurts)

      Open Controls
    • Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      planning to do Foden-->Bruno; trying to decide whether to now (before price change) or wait; have just enough to do if price rises; on the other side, Foden is against Wolves, but Man City's team selection could be unpredictable; thoughts?

      Open Controls
    • wayne_130
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Which player to bench out of these??.......

      Rice, Wirtz, Rogers, Wilson, Thiago, Watkins, Haaland, Garner

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Moon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tough, but Garner.

        Open Controls
    • Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Price changes 24th January

      Rises:
      B.Fernandes 9.3
      Mbeumo 8.2
      Semenyo 7.7
      Wilson 6.0
      Tarkowski 5.8
      Mukiele 4.5

      Falls:
      Gordon 7.4
      Merino 5.5
      Henderson 5.0

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Foden protected for the content creators. The WC24 just got more expensive

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Wilson going up in price saved my WC otherwise I'd have been 0.1m off.

        Open Controls
    • HellasLEAF
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start Enzo or Rogers

      Open Controls
    • TheSeagull
        1 min ago

        Who to bench?

        a) Bruno F
        b) Bruno G
        c) Ekitike

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Capt saka or wirtz?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.