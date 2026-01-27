Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 24?

First came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table, then the podcast of the same name. Completing the set, Goals Imminent is now here in article form.

Heading towards Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics will hopefully help identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Well, have we recovered from those high-profile benchings yet? Looking at the names on our table, Liam Delap‘s (£6.2m) substitute role was expected, the cameos of Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) less so.

Still, at least the double-digit hauls of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) were on the cards. Both combined a goal with an assist in Gameweek 23.

Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) brought in a respectable eight points, thanks to defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards and setting up Aston Villa’s opener, but the Assists Imminent list had to put up with Phil Foden‘s (£8.5m) benching and a Bruno Guimaraes (£7.3m) injury.

At least we saw Anton Stach (£4.9m) deliver on his underlying creativity numbers with an assist on Monday night.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.