FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 24?

27 January 2026 212 comments
FPL Marc
First came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table, then the podcast of the same name. Completing the set, Goals Imminent is now here in article form.

Heading towards Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics will hopefully help identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Minteh early sub, Rutter “boost” + Bowen’s shots 3

Well, have we recovered from those high-profile benchings yet? Looking at the names on our table, Liam Delap‘s (£6.2m) substitute role was expected, the cameos of Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Hugo Ekitike (£8.8m) less so.

Still, at least the double-digit hauls of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) were on the cards. Both combined a goal with an assist in Gameweek 23.

Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) brought in a respectable eight points, thanks to defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards and setting up Aston Villa’s opener, but the Assists Imminent list had to put up with Phil Foden‘s (£8.5m) benching and a Bruno Guimaraes (£7.3m) injury.

At least we saw Anton Stach (£4.9m) deliver on his underlying creativity numbers with an assist on Monday night.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least eight shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker.

212 Comments
  GW24 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    8 Years
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    GW24 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/wIyDgnTBlfzw
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW23 clean sheet results:
    MCI: 51% ✅
    ARS: 44% ❌
    TOT: 40% ❌
    BRE: 35% ❌
    EVE: 33% ❌
    WHU: 32% ❌
    CHE: 31% ❌
    LEE: 31% ❌
    LIV: 29% ❌
    NEW: 29% ❌
    FUL: 28% ❌
    SUN: 28% ❌
    BHA: 27% ❌
    NFO: 24% ✅
    BUR: 23% ❌
    CRY: 22% ❌
    AST: 18% ✅
    BOU: 17% ❌
    MNU: 13% ❌
    WOL: 10% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 47.8% (up from 45.4% on the previous GW)

    GW24 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 47%
    SUN: 44%
    CHE: 40%
    MNU: 40%
    BHA: 38%
    NFO: 36%
    MCI: 35%
    AST: 33%
    LIV: 32%
    BOU: 29%
    CRY: 25%
    BUR: 23%
    BRE: 22%
    WOL: 22%
    EVE: 20%
    FUL: 17%
    LEE: 17%
    NEW: 17%
    TOT: 17%
    WHU: 12%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW24 clean sheet % from market odds:
    SUN: 42%
    ARS: 42%
    MNU: 36%
    CHE: 35%
    NFO: 35%
    BHA: 33%
    MCI: 32%
    AST: 31%
    LIV: 30%
    BOU: 25%
    CRY: 22%
    BUR: 21%
    WOL: 20%
    BRE: 19%
    EVE: 19%
    FUL: 17%
    LEE: 16%
    NEW: 15%
    TOT: 14%
    WHU: 12%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 51.8% (up from 50% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 11
    Man City: 10*
    Chelsea: 9
    Everton: 9
    Crystal Palace: 8
    Newcastle: 8
    Aston Villa: 7*
    Liverpool: 7
    Spurs: 7
    Sunderland: 7
    Bournemouth: 5
    Brentford: 5
    Brighton: 5
    Fulham: 5
    Nottingham Forest: 5*
    Leeds: 4
    Burnley: 3
    Man Utd: 3
    Wolves: 2
    West Ham: 1

    *team kept a clean sheet in GW23

    Hope you all had a good GW, what a GW that was!!!

    G

  Philosopher's Stones
    5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Have 3 FTs. How do these look?

    Bowen + Minteh + O'Reilly -> Mane + Bruno + Chalobah

    Eric Banternaaa
      12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Good moves.

    Ze_Austin
      7 Years
      48 mins ago

      I would, yeah

      Assuming Mane goes right to your bench

      Philosopher's Stones
        5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Benching will be between him and Wilson

        Ze_Austin
          7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Yeah... Don't bench Wilson. Maybe BB if Arsenal and Wolves double

          Philosopher's Stones
            5 Years
            1 min ago

            Will have Dorgu on the bench

    Ray85
      8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Yes

  Eric Banternaaa
    12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Need to sort this team out any suggestions?

    Raya
    O’Reiley - Andersen - Shaw
    Palmer | Rice | Rogers | Bruno
    Haaland | Ekitike | Thiago

    Dubravka Hall Wilson Esteve

    1FT 0ITB

    Poor defensive options this week, also concerned of O'reileys game time. If sell him have 5.1 for a replacement.

    Ze_Austin
      7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Got a WC?

    Ray85
      8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Senesi has some good fixtures coming up, need to find a way to get Gabriel too.

    MJF
      7 Years
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I think I would just replace Palmer with Semenyo and you have four of the probable template WC midfield. Strikers are fine for this week IMO, and you'd be freeing up cash to improve the defence next week. I think the WC is better kept for when we know more about DGWs.

  Eric Banternaaa
    12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    When will we have confirmation of the DGW?

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      16 Years
      15 mins ago

      Next week if Arsenal win probably. Might get a provisional date this week.

  Letsgo!
    9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Are ppl really selling saka against leeds??

    Sun God Nika
      5 Years
      46 mins ago

      the love for saka needs to end

      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 Years
        34 mins ago

        It ended for me 2 weeks ago.

        Happy with Rice instead.

        Sun God Nika
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          Ended for me last season
          Ignored the constant hyping when he returned from injury ie in scout picks every week

          And kept faith in trossard when he was in brilliant form but ignored by the content creator robots

          Loved it !

          JBG
            7 Years
            just now

            I did the same, ignored him and then Rice got injurdd and I fcked up and brought in Saka -_-.

    el polako
      8 Years
      45 mins ago

      2 double digit returns since August 2025 - that’s playing for league leaders and being on pens.

      Ray85
        8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Pens have been shared with Gyokores, he's worth keeping before a potential DGW. Might be rotation risk but Madueke is awful.

        el polako
          8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Saka’s decision to share.
          Saka is a easy sell imo.
          Rice much better option.

          Ray85
            8 Years
            32 mins ago

            Agree but worth waiting until after possible DGW.

            And Gyokores should be on pens.

            el polako
              8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Putting Gyokeres on pens makes sense - it would double his final 3rd ball touches per game lol.

      Pep's Money Laundry
        10 Years
        39 mins ago

        This

        Plus Leeds have tightened up in defence

    MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Totally justified IMO. I probably won't, but only cause I need to sort worse issues out.

  Johnny too hotty
    14 Years
    53 mins ago

    anyone dropping a wc this week?

    lets see them... im done with my red arrows and need inspiring

    el polako
      8 Years
      29 mins ago

      WC means red arrow the week you play it.
      It’s the law.

    Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 Years
      28 mins ago

      Thinking about it but may just use my 2 FT instead and get Mbuemo and Jao Pedro (can’t afford Bruno unless I take a hit or WC)

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      Yup, few people here

  HaffNanner
    8 Years
    51 mins ago

    I have the exact money to do Saka and Stach to Mbeumo and Rice. Yay or nay?

    Roefs (Dubravka)
    Gabriel Timber O'Reilly (Dorgu Gudmunsson)
    Saka BFernandes Rogers Enzo Stach
    Haaland Ekitike (Guiu)

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not interested in Semenyo?

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      Good transfers. Semenyo can come in GW28

  ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any hits worth taking here:

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Dorgu, Mukiele
    Szo, Enzo, BrunoF, Rogers, Cunha
    Ekitike, Haaland
    Dubs, DCL, Timber, Esteve
    1.9m itb

    Ray85
      8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dorgu is out so unless you want to play Timber, I'd consider moving on, Maybe Guehi/Senesi.

  Essem
    8 Years
    36 mins ago

    So what’s a good defender to keep first on the bench now that Dorgu’s gone? Mukiele? Cash?

    Essem
      8 Years
      21 mins ago

      On WC btw!

      Ray85
        8 Years
        8 mins ago

        What's the rest of your defence? Cash is a pricey bench option.

        Essem
          8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Tark Gabriel Chal

          Essem
            8 Years
            2 mins ago

            And a 3.9 fodder

          Ray85
            8 Years
            just now

            Cash is a decent shout or one of the Bournemouth guys (Truffert or Jimenez would save you some £)

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thinking Cash

  Atimis
    9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Ekitike VVD to JPedro Chalo for free? Or WC?

    Verb/Dub
    Gab/Timber/VVD/Dorgu/Heaven
    Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson/Potts
    Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

    Atimis
      9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could be also Dorgu to Chalo keeping VVD on bench.

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      Good time to WC, and then continue saving FTs

  Ray85
    8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Anyone fancy Dorgu to Maguire? Some decent fixtures, only 4.3m, defcon potential and slight goal threat.

    Tonyawesome69
      7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Does De Ligt start once fit? If so, does he come in for Maguire or Martinez

      Ray85
        8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Don't think he's back for a while as he had another injury set back.

        Tonyawesome69
          7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Jan 23: 'Yeah, he had a bit of a setback initially, before I arrived... I think it's just a little bit slower than we'd hoped, but he's certainly getting closer. And hopefully, in the next couple of weeks or so [he'll be back], without putting the exact time.'

          Potential Return
          07/02/2026 (GW26)

          Ray85
            8 Years
            16 mins ago

            I reckon Maguire might keep his place though, not sure. I personally rate him and think Carrick does too.

            What do you think of the Bournemouth options like Senesi or Jimenez?

            Tonyawesome69
              7 Years
              2 mins ago

              "I reckon Maguire might keep his place though, not sure"

              That uncertainty would put me off going Maguire.

              Senesi would be the Bournemouth defender for me assuming he stays beyond January. Bournemouth will likely sign Rayan, predominantly plays RW. This may impact Jimenez OOP mins and push him back to RB.

    Ray85
      8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Or Jimenez who seems to be playing in attack for Bournemouth?

  Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    31 mins ago

    Essential status and season keepers. Its utter rubbish isnt it? How many players had this label earlier on this season and are now almost forgotten and in the pack? Mateta and Reijnders are 2 examples. Happens every season. Any others?

    Essem
      8 Years
      24 mins ago

      It’s rubbish yeah. Senesi is another example.

      Ray85
        8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nah Senesi is a top pick at 4.5m. Got some good fixtures coming up now too.

        Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Agreed ..

    el polako
      8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Joao Pedro.
      Timber.

    kempc23
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Really the only essential season keeper is Dubravka.

  Eddie Nketamine
    2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who is the biggest priority sell? Ektitike or Foden

    Ray85
      8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Foden

    Ze_Austin
      7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Foden

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Foden

    Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden

  Bobby Digital
    8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play Dubravka(sun) or Pickford(bha) this week?

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pickford

    Ray85
      8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pickford

    Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      just now

      Pickford .

  Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    25 mins ago

    On WC, would you have:

    A. Lammens + Cash, or
    B. Martinez + Maguire

    Ray85
      8 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    Bobby Digital
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      just now

      Easy, A.

  Iain Dowies Love Child
    15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do we think Cunha gets a start with Dorgu out?

    Bobby Digital
      8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably yes

    Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yup

    
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep... Is Dorgu deffo confirmed out?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Hamstring 10 weeks apparently

      2. GC123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes but sky sports saying it might not be as long as 10 weeks. It’s a sell though for sure

  17. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench Tarkowski ( A v BHA) or Mane (H V BOU) this week ....

    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Tark.

    2. GC123
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tark

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tark

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's how I currently have it...

  18. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will Jimenez play on the wing for Bournemouth going forward?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brooks once fit and Rayan Vitor (close to signing for Bournemouth)

      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Looks like he's just signed.

        Senesi might be better call then

  19. Mother Farke
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Kinsky (3.9) to West Ham? One for the WC?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't see it's worth the hassle when Dubravka is right there

  20. Miami Mouse
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Dilemma !

    Midfield is Rice, Rogers, Semenyo, Wilson, Bruno F.

    Am thinking of trying to possibly bring in Mbeumo, but f I do, who to transfer out - or should I just leave well alone ?

    Comments gratefully received.

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leave alone, there's about 8 template/popular midfielders everyone is trying to squeeze in. Stick with what you have.

      1. Miami Mouse
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, will probably do that.

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilson, but it’s an unpopular opinion here

  21. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    8 mins ago

    Senesi or Hill to replace Dorgu?

    Senesi looks like he has the better stats, proven Defcon monster but is 0.9m more
    Hill currently nailed but could equally be dropped.

    For this week my defence is currently Gabriel, Mukiele, Esteve, Timber, Dorgu
    Don't fancy doubling up on Arsenal vs Leeds - Leeds games tend to have goals both ends.
    Esteve is bench fodder.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      what about truffert? senesi over hill imo

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Senesi

  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    on wc

    a donnaruma and timber
    b raya and guehi

    cheers

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      A without Donna

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        lol so not A 🙂 who do you like as a keeper option ? pickford maybe?

        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Sanchez, Lammens, Martinez based on fixtures / chances conceded stats

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like b

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks 🙂

  23. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Am I starting the right players here? Bit of a benching dilemma this week...

    Pickford
    Gabriel Timber Alderete
    Rice Cunha BrunoF Enzo Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Konate Tarkowski Guiu

    0.7m itb, 0 ft

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      yes great team

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  24. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Play Alderete (BUR) or Tarko (bha)?

