Saudi Fantasy: Round 19 team reveals

Round 18 finished ten points above the average, securing another green arrow and keeping me comfortably inside the top 10k overall. I held my nerve and made no transfers, rolling a third free move into the next round.

Marcelo Grohe takes his place between the posts.

takes his place between the posts. The backline features Danilo Pereira , Roger Ibañez , Mohammed Mahzari and Theo Hernández .

, , and . In midfield, Rúben Neves links up with Kostas Fortounis , Julian Quinones , Mourad Batna and João Félix .

links up with , , and . Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack as the lone forward.

leads the attack as the lone forward. Ramiro Enrique and Nathan Zézé start on the bench for now.

and start on the bench for now. The captain’s armband currently sits with Ronaldo, though there’s still time for a late decision.

I plan to make the move tonight, switching Mourad Batna and Georginio Wijnaldum out for Julian Quinones and Valentin Vada . I have enough funds in the bank, and Quinones looks set for another price rise.

and out for and . I have enough funds in the bank, and Quinones looks set for another price rise. Good luck!

After a strong round that delivered 82 points, and with one free transfer available, I finally decided to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo . His returns no longer justify the price, especially when compared to in-form alternatives.

. His returns no longer justify the price, especially when compared to in-form alternatives. I brought in Roger Martínez , who has been outstanding for Al-Taawoun, scoring six goals across his last five matches.

, who has been outstanding for Al-Taawoun, scoring six goals across his last five matches. With Ronaldo departing, I needed to replace my Al-Nassr coverage. Sadio Mané stood out as the best option, so I moved him in for Rakan Al-Tulaihi .

stood out as the best option, so I moved him in for . Captaincy remains undecided between Danilo Pereira, who offers a reliable five-point floor, and Martínez, who carries the higher ceiling.

If Yannick Carrasco is ruled out and misses this week, I’ll move him on for João Félix or Tozé .

is ruled out and misses this week, I’ll move him on for or . Should Andrei Girotto fail to recover in time, I’ll also look to sell him, with Yoann Barbet or Saad Balobaid the leading replacements.

fail to recover in time, I’ll also look to sell him, with or the leading replacements. My captaincy is locked on Cristiano Ronaldo.

