Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 27 team reveals. Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two double this week.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

NOTES

In goal I have opted for Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton . They are the standout team this week, so owning part of their defence if not a double up, is crucial.

Defence is up in the air this week across the board with no solid template, so I have gone with two players who offer a good floor of points, even when they don't keep a clean sheet. Crewe' Mickey Demetriou and Hull's Charlie Hughe's help me with that.

Azor Matusiwa continues to go unnoticed, which I find wild. He's averaged around eight points per game in his previous seven, because no other player convinces me this week, he takes the captaincy armband. He joins Davis Keillor-Dunn, who is usually very good in home doubles.

I have gone for a 2-2-2 formation for once due to limited midfielders. For that reason Aaron Drinan and Oliver McBurnie make the cut. Both lead very good attracking sides with good fixtures.

I will have to use my penultimate Ipswich team pick this week. Walsall are the best away side in the league based on points won, so I'm taking an away punt with them.

Good luck!

NOTES

In goal, I’m sticking with Christian Walton . Two strong fixtures, combined with one of the most reliable defences in the league, make him the safest option once again this week.

At the back, I've gone with Femi Seriki and Mickey Demetriou. Femi Seriki offers genuine attacking upside from his role, while Mickey Demetriou brings clean-sheet potential, strong bonus appeal, and remains a constant threat from set pieces.

In midfield, Mark Shelton keeps his place despite the recent benching at the weekend, as the upcoming fixtures still look very favourable. Sydie Peck also comes in – he's back from injury, should see good minutes, and offers steady returns with a bit of goal threat.

Up front, I'm backing Aaron Drinan and Oliver McBurnie. Aaron Drinan has decent fixtures and plenty of upside, while Oliver McBurnie continues to deliver returns even when the underlying data isn't perfect.

For team selections, I've gone with Swindon Town and Ipswich Town. Both sides have strong matchups this week and carry plenty of upside.

NOTES

In goal, I’ve gone with Connor Ripley , who stands out thanks to two decent fixtures this week.

At the back, I'm running with Dara O'Shea and Nick Tsaroulla. Dara O'Shea continues to deliver consistent minutes and reliability, while Tsaroulla offers real attacking threat, already posting two goals and five assists this season.

In midfield, Ebou Adams comes in for his strong interception numbers, giving him a solid route to points. He's joined by Todd Cantwell, who provides an all-round threat and benefits from a good run of fixtures.

Up front, Oliver McBurnie earns his place after an excellent start to the season, while Aaron Drinan, already on 13 goals, partners him. Both forwards have favourable fixtures and, for me, stand out as the best two options this week.

For team selections, I've gone with Ipswich Town, who have two solid fixtures, alongside Swindon Town, who face weaker opposition.

, who have two solid fixtures, alongside , who face weaker opposition. The captaincy goes to Aaron Drinan.

NOTES

Balázs Tóth remains Blackburn Rovers’ number one and stands out as a strong budget goalkeeper option. With Rovers battling hard to avoid relegation, motivation is extremely high. He faces a high volume of shots, which boosts his save potential, and the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday looks like a great opportunity to combine save points with clean-sheet potential.

Dara O'Shea continues to rank among the most reliable defenders in the Championship and remains completely nailed for minutes. He plays a key role in a well-organised back line, offering consistent clean-sheet potential alongside bonus points through clearances, blocks, and defensive actions.

Leif Davis remains Ipswich Town's ultra-attacking left-back and one of their most dangerous assets going forward. He pushes high up the pitch, delivers regularly from wide areas, and creates chances at volume. With Ipswich's fixtures looking very strong, he combines clean-sheet potential with genuine assist upside.

Owen Bailey plays an important role in Doncaster Rovers' midfield and always finds multiple routes to points. He comes into the round full of confidence after scoring twice last time out. Regular minutes, strong work rate, and an ability to arrive in dangerous areas make him a very appealing option.

Davis Keillor-Dunn sits at the heart of Barnsley's attack and remains central to everything they do going forward. On penalties and now back fit, he'll be eager to return to top form. The upcoming fixtures give him an excellent platform to deliver strong returns.

Ryan Glover continues to operate as a key creative outlet for Barnet. He's been in good form recently with goal contributions and remains heavily involved in their attacking play. With favourable fixtures ahead, he looks well placed to keep producing points.

Aaron Drinan rounds things off as one of the standout forward options. He's enjoying an excellent season, clearly trusted by the manager, and continues to lead the line with confidence. With strong minutes and consistent chances, both form and opportunity are firmly on his side.

NOTES