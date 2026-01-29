Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 27 Scout Squad

In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 25 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 27

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK Michael Cooper Michael Cooper Christian Walton Christian Walton GK Christian Walton Connor Ripley Ivor Pandur Connor Ripley GK Myles Roberts Ivor Pandur Myles Roberts Cieran Slicker DEF Femi Seriki Dara O’Shea Dara O’Shea Leif Davis DEF Sean McLoughlin Adam Senior Mickey Demetriou Nick Tsaroulla DEF Mickey Demetriou Jeremy Ngakia Adam Senior Adam Senior MID Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn Azor Matusiwa Davis Keillor-Dunn MID Mark Shelton Ebou Adams Davis Keillor-Dunn Ebou Adams MID Sydie Peck Ryan Glover Tommi O’Reilly Mark Shelton FWD Oliver McBurnie Oliver McBurnie Oliver McBurnie Aaron Drinan FWD Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan Josh March Oliver McBurnie FWD Jake Beesley Alassana Jatta Aaron Drinan Alassana Jatta CLUB Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Swindon Town CLUB Swindon Town Swindon Town Walsall Ipswich Town CLUB Barnsley Barnsley Swindon Town Hull City CLUB Hull City Barnet Hull City Notts County

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Christian Walton once again stands out as a strong option this week. Ipswich Town have two favourable fixtures, and with one of the best defensive records in the league, Walton offers a reliable route to clean-sheet points.

Michael Cooper also appeals. He faces sides that have struggled in attack, so shut-outs remain very much in play.

Another solid alternative is Myles Roberts of Walsall. If you trust their away defence, he remains a dependable option between the posts.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou looks like an excellent pick this week. He offers consistent minutes, strong clean-sheet potential and clear goal threat from set pieces.

Sean McLoughlin sits in a similar bracket. He brings reliability at the back alongside genuine attacking upside.

Femi Seriki also returns to the conversation this week. His ability to push forward gives him strong attacking potential, while his fixtures keep clean sheets firmly in play.

MIDFIELDERS

Davis Keillor-Dunn remains one of the standout midfield options. Two home fixtures against weaker opposition place him firmly on the radar.

Mark Shelton also looks appealing. The fixtures suit him well and, despite a recent benching, he could prove excellent value if restored to the starting XI.

Sydie Peck completes the shortlist. Returning from injury, he should see good minutes and offers a steady points floor with added goal threat.

FORWARDS

Oliver McBurnie heads into the week in strong form. The underlying numbers may not be spectacular, but he continues to deliver returns and now benefits from favourable fixtures. His ceiling remains high.

Aaron Drinan also looks like a strong option. He combines decent fixtures with consistent goal threat.

Jake Beesley rounds out the forward picks, with upcoming matches that suit his attacking profile.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Barnsley and Hull City all rate highly as team selections this week. Each carries strong upside across the double Gameweek.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Michael Cooper remains one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the game. Under Chris Wilder, Sheffield United look far more secure defensively. The fixtures are not perfect – Millwall away is never easy – but Cooper consistently picks up save points. A home meeting with Oxford United also brings clear clean-sheet potential.

Connor Ripley benefits from a kind set of fixtures for Swindon Town. Recent results have not been ideal, but Ripley remains a key figure in their promotion push. He offers guaranteed minutes and steady returns.

Ivor Pandur continues to impress for Hull City and has been one of the surprises of the season. His shot-stopping has stood out, and the clean-sheet potential is stronger than many realise. Hull’s proactive style under Sergej Jakirović only adds to his appeal.

DEFENDERS

Dara O’Shea remains the safest defensive pick. He is the most secure starter in one of the Championship’s strongest back lines and regularly delivers points through minutes, clean sheets and bonus.

Adam Senior offers a genuine attacking threat from wide areas. Barnet remain one of League Two’s most underrated sides, and the fixtures suit them well. His upside makes him a very appealing option.

Jeremy Ngakia comes into the week in excellent form. He recorded nine tackles in his last outing alone and continues to combine strong defensive output with attacking intent. He remains a player many managers are overlooking.

MIDFIELDERS

Davis Keillor-Dunn returns after illness and will be keen to rediscover his best form. He remains Barnsley’s talisman, takes penalties, and sits at the heart of everything they do. Two home fixtures give him a strong platform to deliver.

Ebou Adams has settled quickly at Portsmouth following his move from Derby County. He scored in the recent win over Southampton and offers multiple routes to points through goals, interceptions and key passes.

Ryan Glover continues to play a central role for Barnet. He has produced both a goal and an assist in recent matches, and the upcoming fixtures look well-suited to his skill set.

FORWARDS

Oliver McBurnie leads the line for Hull City and has been clinical in recent weeks. Returns continue to arrive regularly, making him a strong option for managers seeking consistency.

Aaron Drinan continues to enjoy an excellent campaign. Confidence is high, and he has the full trust of Ian Holloway – often a key ingredient for sustained returns.

Alassana Jatta looks sharper with each appearance following his long suspension. His fitness is improving, and he remains vital to Notts County’s push for a play-off place.

TEAM PICKS

I’m targeting sides with the strongest fixtures this round. Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, Barnsley and Barnet all stand out as the best team selections.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

With two matches on the schedule, Christian Walton looks well placed this week. Ipswich face opponents struggling for form, which brings strong clean-sheet potential.

Double fixtures also boost the appeal of Connor Ripley. He already has eight clean sheets this season and should have a good chance of adding at least one more.

Another goalkeeper worth consideration is Cieran Slicker. The fixtures are reasonable, and having two games immediately raises his upside. Nine clean sheets so far this season underline his reliability.

DEFENDERS

Attacking threat makes Leif Davis an attractive option. The fixtures suit him well, and his ability to deliver from wide areas adds real upside.

Notts County’s wing-back system continues to benefit Nick Tsaroulla. Two goals and five assists highlight how advanced his role is, and a double Gameweek only strengthens his appeal.

Plenty of threat also comes from Adam Senior. Five goals and two assists this season show how dangerous he can be going forward, making him a strong pick again this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Two home fixtures place Davis Keillor-Dunn firmly on the radar. He already has 13 goal contributions this season and could deliver across both matches.

Interception points boost the value of Ebou Adams, who recently joined Portsmouth. He also arrives on the back of a goal in the local derby, adding confidence to his profile.

A reliable all-round option, Mark Shelton benefits from decent fixtures and offers multiple routes to points this gameweek.

FORWARDS

With 13 goals already this season, Aaron Drinan feels close to essential. The fixtures are kind, and he is very likely to feature heavily in my plans.

Strong attacking numbers continue to make Oliver McBurnie appealing. His 17 goal contributions highlight his consistency and make him a dependable option.

Recent form also puts Alassana Jatta firmly in contention. Three goals in his last three matches, combined with two fixtures, give him clear potential to deliver.

TEAM PICKS

Swindon Town stand out for fixtures and should have a strong chance of picking up at least one win.

Ipswich Town suffered a small setback last week, but their previous run of form suggests a quick response is likely.

Hull City also appeal. Their attacking style gives them the potential to return at least four points across the double.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Ipswich Town stand out massively this week, which makes Christian Walton the obvious choice between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Hull City’s Ivor Pandur also appeals, with fixtures that give him clear clean-sheet potential. Walsall’s Myles Roberts is another worth considering, especially given their excellent away record.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis would normally sit top of the Ipswich list, but limited attacking output and recent rotation shift the focus elsewhere. That makes Dara O’Shea their standout defensive option this time around.

Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou looks back to his best after scoring in the previous round, while Barnet’s attacking wing-back Adam Senior continues to offer strong upside from wide areas.

MIDFIELDERS

The consistency of Azor Matusiwa continues to fly under the radar. His interception numbers remain elite, providing a reliable points floor that becomes even more valuable during a double Gameweek.

Barnsley also play twice at home, which places Davis Keillor-Dunn firmly in contention. Operating further forward this season, he looks well-positioned to return.

Crewe assets have tested patience in recent weeks, but Tommi O’Reilly still offers multiple routes to points in any given match.

FORWARDS

Hull City’s Oliver McBurnie comes into the week in excellent form and looks capable of extending that run.

Leading the line for Crewe, Josh March also appeals and should benefit from the upcoming fixtures. Alongside him, Swindon Town’s Aaron Drinan remains a strong option with consistent goal threat.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town earn team-of-the-week status based purely on fixtures.

Walsall remain the strongest away side in the league, and with two matches on the road, they could again deliver solid returns.

Swindon Town and Hull City also look well placed to perform this week and offer plenty of upside.