Doku, Dias, Bobb: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Pep Lijnders took over Manchester City’s press conference duties on Friday, with Pep Guardiola absent due to a “personal matter”. Though the latter should be in the dugout against Tottenham Hotspur.

Lijnders started by giving us an update on Jeremy Doku (calf).

“It’s a similar injury as the last one. Only at that time it was on the outside, on the lateral side, now it is on the centre. The last time it took 18 days. I presume this one will be a little bit shorter. It’s in the middle one, so we have to take time, but Jeremy is a robust player. So, we’ll see.” – Pep Lijnders on Jeremy Doku

The Man City coach also provided us with the latest on Ruben Dias (hamstring).

“What I can say about Ruben is that he will come back Monday in team training.” – Pep Lijnders

John Stones (thigh), Josko Gvardiol (leg), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Savinho (thigh) are all still sidelined, while Oscar Bobb has moved on to Fulham.

Meanwhile, away from injuries, Lijnders gave us his thoughts on Erling Haaland‘s form.